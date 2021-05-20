Why Chipotle's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares are trading higher after analysts at UBS upgraded their recommendation on the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised their price target from $1575 to $1700.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants.
Chipotle's stock was trading 2.9% higher at $1,345.27 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,579.52 and a 52-week low of $964.50.
Latest Ratings for CMG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|UBS
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Apr 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for CMG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingUpgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas