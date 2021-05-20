Why Chipotle's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares are trading higher after analysts at UBS upgraded their recommendation on the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised their price target from $1575 to $1700.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants.

Chipotle's stock was trading 2.9% higher at $1,345.27 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,579.52 and a 52-week low of $964.50.