Why Children's Place Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Children's Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) is trading significantly higher Monday after the stock was upgraded at Wedbush and Monness, Crespi, Hardt.
The Children's Place is a specialty retailer of apparel for children ranging from newborns to pre-teens.
What Happened: Wedbush upgraded Children's Place from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $48 to $150.
Monness, Crespi, Hardt upgraded Children's Place from Neutral to Buy and announced a $93 price target.
These upgrades come in advance of the company's first-quarter financial results which are scheduled for Thursday before the market opens.
Price Action: Children's Place set a new 52-week high today as the stock traded as high as $91.36.
At last check Monday, it was up 15.5% at $89.67.
Latest Ratings for PLCE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|Monness, Crespi, Hardt
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|May 2021
|Wedbush
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Mar 2021
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
