Why Children's Place Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Children's Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) is trading significantly higher Monday after the stock was upgraded at Wedbush and Monness, Crespi, Hardt.

The Children's Place is a specialty retailer of apparel for children ranging from newborns to pre-teens.

What Happened: Wedbush upgraded Children's Place from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $48 to $150.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt upgraded Children's Place from Neutral to Buy and announced a $93 price target.

These upgrades come in advance of the company's first-quarter financial results which are scheduled for Thursday before the market opens.

Price Action: Children's Place set a new 52-week high today as the stock traded as high as $91.36.

At last check Monday, it was up 15.5% at $89.67.

Photo by Mike Mozart from Flickr.