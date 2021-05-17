 Skip to main content

Why Children's Place Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 17, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
Why Children's Place Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Children's Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) is trading significantly higher Monday after the stock was upgraded at Wedbush and Monness, Crespi, Hardt.

The Children's Place is a specialty retailer of apparel for children ranging from newborns to pre-teens.

What Happened: Wedbush upgraded Children's Place from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $48 to $150.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt upgraded Children's Place from Neutral to Buy and announced a $93 price target.

These upgrades come in advance of the company's first-quarter financial results which are scheduled for Thursday before the market opens. 

Price Action: Children's Place set a new 52-week high today as the stock traded as high as $91.36.

At last check Monday, it was up 15.5% at $89.67.

Photo by Mike Mozart from Flickr.

Latest Ratings for PLCE

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Monness, Crespi, HardtUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2021WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Mar 2021UBSMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PLCE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

