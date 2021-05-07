Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 7, 2021
Upgrades
- Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Roku showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $486.72 and a 52-week-low of $100.19. Roku closed at $284.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- Gordon Haskett upgraded the previous rating for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Wayfair showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $2.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $369.00 and a 52-week-low of $144.51. At the end of the last trading period, Wayfair closed at $286.31.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Nokia earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.79 and a 52-week-low of $3.21. At the end of the last trading period, Nokia closed at $4.87.
- Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) from Neutral to Buy. Azul earned $0.57 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.84 and a 52-week-low of $5.60. At the end of the last trading period, Azul closed at $21.28.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the first quarter, ConocoPhillips showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.14 and a 52-week-low of $27.53. At the end of the last trading period, ConocoPhillips closed at $55.72.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, ViacomCBS showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $14.79. ViacomCBS closed at $38.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Funko had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.07 and a 52-week-low of $3.61. Funko closed at $21.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- BTIG upgraded the previous rating for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Tapestry had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The current stock performance of Tapestry shows a 52-week-high of $49.42 and a 52-week-low of $11.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.74.
- For Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Etsy had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $251.86 and a 52-week-low of $69.35. At the end of the last trading period, Etsy closed at $157.68.
- For Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS), Benchmark upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Steelcase earned $0.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.84 and a 52-week-low of $9.10. At the end of the last trading period, Steelcase closed at $14.04.
- For ViewRay Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY), Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, ViewRay showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.36 and a 52-week-low of $1.64. At the end of the last trading period, ViewRay closed at $4.78.
- SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Epizyme earned $0.69 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.70. At the end of the last trading period, Epizyme closed at $6.81.
- For Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Tupperware Brands had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current stock performance of Tupperware Brands shows a 52-week-high of $38.59 and a 52-week-low of $2.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.41.
- For PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, PlayAGS showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.39 and a 52-week-low of $2.50. At the end of the last trading period, PlayAGS closed at $8.66.
- For Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA), Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Intellia Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.51. At the end of the last trading period, Intellia Therapeutics closed at $66.48.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. ViacomCBS earned $1.52 in the first quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $14.79. ViacomCBS closed at $38.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was changed from Underperform to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Tilray had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The current stock performance of Tilray shows a 52-week-high of $67.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.15.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Albemarle showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $188.35 and a 52-week-low of $56.17. Albemarle closed at $152.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) was changed from Sell to Hold. In the first quarter, Wayfair showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $2.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wayfair shows a 52-week-high of $369.00 and a 52-week-low of $144.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $286.31.
Downgrades
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) from Strong Buy to Outperform. ChemoCentryx earned $0.43 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.29 and a 52-week-low of $17.20.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, Manulife Financial had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.25 and a 52-week-low of $10.86. Manulife Financial closed at $21.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Air Products & Chemicals showed an EPS of $2.12, compared to $2.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Air Products & Chemicals shows a 52-week-high of $327.89 and a 52-week-low of $219.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $293.77.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Home Point Capital Inc (NASDAQ:HMPT) from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Home Point Capital earned $0.52. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.15 and a 52-week-low of $7.26. Home Point Capital closed at $7.72 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on FTI Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN). The price target seems to have been set at $180.00 for FTI Consulting. In the first quarter, FTI Consulting showed an EPS of $1.89, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $147.38 and a 52-week-low of $94.87. FTI Consulting closed at $144.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CMMB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Chemomab Therapeutics is set to $42.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.19. Chemomab Therapeutics closed at $19.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ:HGEN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Humanigen is set to $30.00. Humanigen earned $0.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.95 and a 52-week-low of $3.90. At the end of the last trading period, Humanigen closed at $18.40.
