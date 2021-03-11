 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Lumos Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LUMO) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Lumos Pharma earned $0.31. The current stock performance of Lumos Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $36.72 and a 52-week-low of $6.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.25.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for KE Holdings Inc (NYSE:BEKE) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the third quarter, KE Holdings's EPS was $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.40 and a 52-week-low of $31.79. KE Holdings closed at $53.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Shift4 Payments earned $0.05. The current stock performance of Shift4 Payments shows a 52-week-high of $84.70 and a 52-week-low of $30.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.03.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Antero Resources had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.48 and a 52-week-low of $0.64. Antero Resources closed at $10.33 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Peer Perform. Occidental Petroleum earned $0.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Occidental Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $32.52 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.36.
  • For Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL), Northcoast Research upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Tyler Technologies showed an EPS of $1.39, compared to $1.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $479.79 and a 52-week-low of $247.22. Tyler Technologies closed at $401.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.85 and a 52-week-low of $3.80. At the end of the last trading period, APA closed at $21.63.
  • For MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, MercadoLibre showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MercadoLibre shows a 52-week-high of $2020.00 and a 52-week-low of $422.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1435.57.
  • According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE:AER) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, AerCap Holdings showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $2.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.42. AerCap Holdings closed at $53.39 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC), Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Cerence earned $0.59 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $139.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.39. Cerence closed at $101.67 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Camping World Holdings had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.49 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. Camping World Holdings closed at $37.98 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Costco Wholesale earned $2.14 in the second quarter, compared to $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $393.15 and a 52-week-low of $276.34. At the end of the last trading period, Costco Wholesale closed at $323.83.
  • According to HSBC, the prior rating for Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS) was changed from Hold to Buy. Grifols earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.13 and a 52-week-low of $13.40. At the end of the last trading period, Grifols closed at $15.15.
  • Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating for InflaRx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, InflaRx showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.70 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. At the end of the last trading period, InflaRx closed at $4.45.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Qorvo had an EPS of $3.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $191.82 and a 52-week-low of $67.54. At the end of the last trading period, Qorvo closed at $165.37.
  • According to DZ Bank, the prior rating for Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Chevron showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $1.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chevron shows a 52-week-high of $112.01 and a 52-week-low of $51.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $111.36.
  • For Manitowoc Co Inc (NYSE:MTW), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Manitowoc Co had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.23 and a 52-week-low of $7.24. Manitowoc Co closed at $17.59 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Central Pacific Financial Corp (NYSE:CPF) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Central Pacific Financial earned $0.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.90 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. Central Pacific Financial closed at $25.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, D.R. Horton had an EPS of $2.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.41 and a 52-week-low of $25.51. At the end of the last trading period, D.R. Horton closed at $82.02.
  • For Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE:VVNT), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Vivint Smart Home earned $0.74 in the fourth quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.51. Vivint Smart Home closed at $15.21 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) was changed from Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.59 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals closed at $3.02 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, ADT had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.21 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. ADT closed at $7.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Noodles earned $0.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Noodles shows a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $3.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.97.

Downgrades

  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for OGE Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) was changed from Buy to Neutral. OGE Energy earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.35 and a 52-week-low of $23.00. At the end of the last trading period, OGE Energy closed at $32.14.
  • For Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL), Societe Generale downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Oracle had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The current stock performance of Oracle shows a 52-week-high of $73.62 and a 52-week-low of $39.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.19.
  • According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, Plains All American showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.35 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. At the end of the last trading period, Plains All American closed at $9.76.
  • According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the fourth quarter, Plains GP Holdings had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.89 and a 52-week-low of $3.04. At the end of the last trading period, Plains GP Holdings closed at $9.90.
  • For Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Schneider National earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.13 and a 52-week-low of $15.36. At the end of the last trading period, Schneider National closed at $24.64.
  • For Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Knight-Swift earned $0.94 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Knight-Swift shows a 52-week-high of $47.44 and a 52-week-low of $27.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.57.
  • For Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Werner Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.82 and a 52-week-low of $28.99. At the end of the last trading period, Werner Enterprises closed at $45.70.
  • According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for WSFS Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, WSFS Financial showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $0.96 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.18 and a 52-week-low of $17.84. WSFS Financial closed at $54.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Needham downgraded the previous rating for Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Talend had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Talend shows a 52-week-high of $65.90 and a 52-week-low of $18.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.40.
  • According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) was changed from Outperform to Perform. In the first quarter, Sally Beauty Holdings showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sally Beauty Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $21.70 and a 52-week-low of $6.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.89.
  • For CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX), MKM Partners downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, CNX Resources had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.10 and a 52-week-low of $4.50. At the end of the last trading period, CNX Resources closed at $14.87.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO) from Overweight to Neutral. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Mission Produce's EPS was $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.19 and a 52-week-low of $11.75. At the end of the last trading period, Mission Produce closed at $21.21.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for NVR Inc (NYSE:NVR) from Overweight to Neutral. NVR earned $76.93 in the fourth quarter, compared to $64.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NVR shows a 52-week-high of $4823.00 and a 52-week-low of $2043.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4768.00.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) from Outperform to Perform. In the fourth quarter, General Electric showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of General Electric shows a 52-week-high of $14.41 and a 52-week-low of $5.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.25.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Restaurant Brands Intl earned $0.53 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.73 and a 52-week-low of $25.08. At the end of the last trading period, Restaurant Brands Intl closed at $64.11.

Initiations

  • UBS initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Biohaven Pharma Hldgs is set to $108.00. For the fourth quarter, Biohaven Pharma Hldgs had an EPS of $2.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.77 and a 52-week-low of $26.56. At the end of the last trading period, Biohaven Pharma Hldgs closed at $75.99.
  • With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RSVA). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Rodgers Silicon Valley. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.79. At the end of the last trading period, Rodgers Silicon Valley closed at $14.22.
  • With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Colonnade Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CLA). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Colonnade Acquisition. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.73 and a 52-week-low of $9.54. At the end of the last trading period, Colonnade Acquisition closed at $10.35.
  • With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Bio-Path Holdings. For the fourth quarter, Bio-Path Holdings had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.34 and a 52-week-low of $2.92. Bio-Path Holdings closed at $6.29 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Li Auto Inc is set to $37.00. Li Auto Inc earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of Li Auto Inc shows a 52-week-high of $47.70 and a 52-week-low of $14.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.34.
  • With a Buy rating, JonesTrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Hanmi Financial. In the fourth quarter, Hanmi Financial showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.68 and a 52-week-low of $7.15. Hanmi Financial closed at $20.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IDYA). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for IDEAYA Biosciences. For the third quarter, IDEAYA Biosciences had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.45 and a 52-week-low of $2.95. At the end of the last trading period, IDEAYA Biosciences closed at $21.73.
  • Compass Point initiated coverage on Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cowen is set to $43.00. For the fourth quarter, Cowen had an EPS of $4.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.27 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. At the end of the last trading period, Cowen closed at $42.17.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Esperion Therapeutics. Esperion Therapeutics earned $3.89 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.73 and a 52-week-low of $23.90. At the end of the last trading period, Esperion Therapeutics closed at $30.21.
  • With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Shoals Technologies. The current stock performance of Shoals Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $44.04 and a 52-week-low of $29.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.85.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF). The price target seems to have been set at $155.00 for Intl Flavors & Fragrances. Intl Flavors & Fragrances earned $1.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances shows a 52-week-high of $143.09 and a 52-week-low of $92.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $135.32.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Howard Bancorp. For the fourth quarter, Howard Bancorp had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The current stock performance of Howard Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $17.25 and a 52-week-low of $8.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.92.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for NIO is set to $60.00. For the fourth quarter, NIO had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.99 and a 52-week-low of $2.11. At the end of the last trading period, NIO closed at $41.37.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tesla is set to $775.00. In the fourth quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tesla shows a 52-week-high of $900.40 and a 52-week-low of $70.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $668.06.
  • For American Electric Power Co Inc (NASDAQ:AEP), Edward Jones initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the fourth quarter, American Electric Power had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.33 and a 52-week-low of $65.14. American Electric Power closed at $81.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Edward Jones initiated coverage on ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) with a Hold rating. ONE Gas earned $1.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ONE Gas shows a 52-week-high of $92.00 and a 52-week-low of $63.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.40.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cleanspark is set to $45.00. For the first quarter, Cleanspark had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current stock performance of Cleanspark shows a 52-week-high of $42.60 and a 52-week-low of $0.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.93.

