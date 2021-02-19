Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 19, 2021
Upgrades
- DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Trade Desk had an EPS of $3.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $972.80 and a 52-week-low of $136.00. At the end of the last trading period, Trade Desk closed at $846.50.
- For KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Buy. For the fourth quarter, KB Home had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The current stock performance of KB Home shows a 52-week-high of $45.59 and a 52-week-low of $9.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.66.
- According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Coeur Mining earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.60 and a 52-week-low of $1.98. At the end of the last trading period, Coeur Mining closed at $8.40.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was changed from Hold to Buy. Sabre earned $0.77 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sabre shows a 52-week-high of $22.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.72.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Everbridge showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $165.79 and a 52-week-low of $90.66. Everbridge closed at $140.49 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For WD-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC), DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, WD-40 had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The current stock performance of WD-40 shows a 52-week-high of $333.42 and a 52-week-low of $151.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $319.38.
- For Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS), Chardan Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Emergent BioSolutions earned $3.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Emergent BioSolutions shows a 52-week-high of $137.61 and a 52-week-low of $46.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.50.
- According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Sunoco had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The current stock performance of Sunoco shows a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.67.
- For eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, eHealth showed an EPS of $2.32, compared to $4.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of eHealth shows a 52-week-high of $152.19 and a 52-week-low of $47.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.26.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Kraft Heinz showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.22 and a 52-week-low of $19.99. At the end of the last trading period, Kraft Heinz closed at $38.96.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) from Neutral to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, NOW had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.19 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. At the end of the last trading period, NOW closed at $10.09.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. MRC Global earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MRC Global shows a 52-week-high of $10.80 and a 52-week-low of $3.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.60.
Initiations
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Montauk Renewables Inc (NASDAQ:MNTK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Montauk Renewables is set to $17.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.93 and a 52-week-low of $9.65. At the end of the last trading period, Montauk Renewables closed at $13.78.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) with a Neutral rating. United Natural Foods earned $0.51 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Natural Foods shows a 52-week-high of $32.18 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.35.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) with a Neutral rating. Limoneira earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.85 and a 52-week-low of $10.60. At the end of the last trading period, Limoneira closed at $15.20.
- For Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW), Seaport Global initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Calavo Growers earned $0.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.80 and a 52-week-low of $48.31. At the end of the last trading period, Calavo Growers closed at $75.01.
- With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Hartford Finl Servs Gr. In the fourth quarter, Hartford Finl Servs Gr showed an EPS of $1.76, compared to $1.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hartford Finl Servs Gr shows a 52-week-high of $58.95 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.40.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN) with a Market Perform rating. For the fourth quarter, Horace Mann Educators had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.09 and a 52-week-low of $30.48. At the end of the last trading period, Horace Mann Educators closed at $38.61.
- With an Overweight rating, KeyBanc initiated coverage on Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Opendoor Technologies. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.24 and a 52-week-low of $21.41. At the end of the last trading period, Opendoor Technologies closed at $31.18.
