Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 19, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Trade Desk had an EPS of $3.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $972.80 and a 52-week-low of $136.00. At the end of the last trading period, Trade Desk closed at $846.50.
  • For KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Buy. For the fourth quarter, KB Home had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The current stock performance of KB Home shows a 52-week-high of $45.59 and a 52-week-low of $9.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.66.
  • According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Coeur Mining earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.60 and a 52-week-low of $1.98. At the end of the last trading period, Coeur Mining closed at $8.40.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was changed from Hold to Buy. Sabre earned $0.77 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sabre shows a 52-week-high of $22.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.72.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Everbridge showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $165.79 and a 52-week-low of $90.66. Everbridge closed at $140.49 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For WD-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC), DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, WD-40 had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The current stock performance of WD-40 shows a 52-week-high of $333.42 and a 52-week-low of $151.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $319.38.
  • For Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS), Chardan Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Emergent BioSolutions earned $3.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Emergent BioSolutions shows a 52-week-high of $137.61 and a 52-week-low of $46.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.50.
  • According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Sunoco had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The current stock performance of Sunoco shows a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.67.
  • For eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, eHealth showed an EPS of $2.32, compared to $4.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of eHealth shows a 52-week-high of $152.19 and a 52-week-low of $47.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.26.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Kraft Heinz showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.22 and a 52-week-low of $19.99. At the end of the last trading period, Kraft Heinz closed at $38.96.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) from Neutral to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, NOW had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.19 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. At the end of the last trading period, NOW closed at $10.09.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. MRC Global earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MRC Global shows a 52-week-high of $10.80 and a 52-week-low of $3.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.60.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Montauk Renewables Inc (NASDAQ:MNTK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Montauk Renewables is set to $17.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.93 and a 52-week-low of $9.65. At the end of the last trading period, Montauk Renewables closed at $13.78.
  • Seaport Global initiated coverage on United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) with a Neutral rating. United Natural Foods earned $0.51 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Natural Foods shows a 52-week-high of $32.18 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.35.
  • Seaport Global initiated coverage on Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) with a Neutral rating. Limoneira earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.85 and a 52-week-low of $10.60. At the end of the last trading period, Limoneira closed at $15.20.
  • For Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW), Seaport Global initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Calavo Growers earned $0.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.80 and a 52-week-low of $48.31. At the end of the last trading period, Calavo Growers closed at $75.01.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Hartford Finl Servs Gr. In the fourth quarter, Hartford Finl Servs Gr showed an EPS of $1.76, compared to $1.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hartford Finl Servs Gr shows a 52-week-high of $58.95 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.40.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN) with a Market Perform rating. For the fourth quarter, Horace Mann Educators had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.09 and a 52-week-low of $30.48. At the end of the last trading period, Horace Mann Educators closed at $38.61.
  • With an Overweight rating, KeyBanc initiated coverage on Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Opendoor Technologies. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.24 and a 52-week-low of $21.41. At the end of the last trading period, Opendoor Technologies closed at $31.18.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (CVGW + CDE)

Coeur Mining: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
Earnings Outlook for Coeur Mining
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
38 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VERMorgan StanleyMaintains36.0
VCYTMorgan StanleyMaintains65.0
TWLOMorgan StanleyMaintains500.0
TXRHMorgan StanleyMaintains87.0
STORMorgan StanleyMaintains29.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com