Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 21, 2020
Upgrades
- For Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Advance Auto Parts showed an EPS of $1.64, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $177.13 and a 52-week-low of $71.33. Advance Auto Parts's stock last closed at $115.37 per share.
- Guggenheim changed the rating for O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, O'Reilly Automotive had an EPS of $4.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $454.31 and a 52-week-low of $251.51. O'Reilly Automotive's stock last closed at $373.66 per share.
- For Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC), Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Truist Financial's EPS was $0.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.92 and a 52-week-low of $24.01. Truist Financial's stock last closed at $34.12 per share.
- Deutsche Bank changed the rating for Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Adient earned $0.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.27 and a 52-week-low of $5.90. Adient's stock last closed at $10.76 per share.
- Susquehanna changed the rating for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AAWW) from Neutral to Positive. In the fourth quarter, Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs showed an EPS of $3.80, compared to $3.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.55 and a 52-week-low of $14.97. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs's stock last closed at $24.63 per share.
Downgrades
- For Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF), Compass Point downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Acushnet Holdings had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.50 and a 52-week-low of $20.65. Acushnet Holdings's stock last closed at $24.39 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Allergan PLC (NYSE: AGN) from Buy to Hold. Allergan earned $5.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $202.22 and a 52-week-low of $114.27. Allergan's stock last closed at $187.56 per share.
- BTIG downgraded the stock for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) from Buy to Neutral. Ally Financial earned ($0.44) in the first quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.42 and a 52-week-low of $10.22. Ally Financial's stock last closed at $15.04 per share.
- For Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA), UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Qurate Retail showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.55 and a 52-week-low of $3.01. Qurate Retail's stock last closed at $7.61 per share.
- Susquehanna downgraded the stock for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Positive to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, American Airlines Group showed an EPS of $1.15, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.09. American Airlines Group's stock last closed at $11.06 per share.
- For Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY), UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Chewy earned ($0.15) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.55 and a 52-week-low of $20.62. Chewy's stock last closed at $44.72 per share.
- Jefferies downgraded the stock for Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Charles River showed an EPS of $2.01, compared to $1.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $179.38 and a 52-week-low of $95.58. Charles River's stock last closed at $144.17 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Illumina showed an EPS of $1.70, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $380.76 and a 52-week-low of $196.78. Illumina's stock last closed at $322.88 per share.
- Susquehanna changed the rating for JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Positive to Neutral. JetBlue Airways earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.65 and a 52-week-low of $6.61. JetBlue Airways's stock last closed at $8.63 per share.
Initiations
- Argus Research initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lyft is set at $39.00. In the fourth quarter, Lyft earned ($0.53). The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.33 and a 52-week-low of $14.56. Lyft's stock last closed at $30.10 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Anaplan is set at $50.00. In the fourth quarter, Anaplan showed an EPS of ($0.07), compared to ($0.13) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.04. Anaplan's stock last closed at $37.50 per share.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Freshpet is set at $75.00. Freshpet earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.29 and a 52-week-low of $35.95. Freshpet's stock last closed at $73.08 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Livongo Health is set at $55.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Livongo Health's EPS was $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.68 and a 52-week-low of $15.12. Livongo Health's stock last closed at $37.86 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS). The price target is set at $3.00 for Motus GI Hldgs. In the fourth quarter, Motus GI Hldgs showed an EPS of ($0.21), compared to ($0.34) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.99 and a 52-week-low of $0.46. Motus GI Hldgs's stock last closed at $0.70 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Baird initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE). The price target is set at $45.00 for Aprea Therapeutics. For the fourth quarter, Aprea Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.64), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($4.05). The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.11 and a 52-week-low of $18.55. Aprea Therapeutics's stock last closed at $33.24 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Catalent is set at $65.00. Catalent earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.78 and a 52-week-low of $31.04. Catalent's stock last closed at $58.82 per share.
