Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 24, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2020 10:02am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Wedbush changed the rating for FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) from Neutral to Outperform. FirstCash earned $1.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.80 and a 52-week-low of $60.04. FirstCash's stock last closed at $63.27 per share.
  • Wedbush changed the rating for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) from Neutral to Outperform. Deckers Outdoor earned $7.14 in the third quarter, compared to $6.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $203.19 and a 52-week-low of $78.70. Deckers Outdoor's stock last closed at $113.69 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Cigna earned $4.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $224.64 and a 52-week-low of $118.50. Cigna's stock last closed at $130.06 per share.
  • For Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ: RGLD), B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Royal Gold showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.78 and a 52-week-low of $59.78. Royal Gold's stock last closed at $76.97 per share.
  • For Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE: DLB), B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Dolby Laboratories earned $0.64 in the first quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.20 and a 52-week-low of $44.68. Dolby Laboratories's stock last closed at $48.96 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR changed the rating for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Chatham Lodging showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.66 and a 52-week-low of $3.44. Chatham Lodging's stock last closed at $4.59 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from Neutral to Buy. Public Storage earned $2.84 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $266.76 and a 52-week-low of $155.37. Public Storage's stock last closed at $160.30 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Baird changed the rating for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) from Outperform to Neutral. Concrete Pumping Holdings earned ($0.06) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.20 and a 52-week-low of $2.42. Concrete Pumping Holdings's stock last closed at $3.35 per share.
  • Argus Research downgraded the stock for Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Sysco showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.98 and a 52-week-low of $26.00. Sysco's stock last closed at $36.31 per share.
  • Argus Research downgraded the stock for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LGND) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Ligand Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $1.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.50 and a 52-week-low of $57.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $70.54 per share.
  • Argus Research downgraded the stock for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $2.14, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $968.99 and a 52-week-low of $176.99. Tesla's stock last closed at $434.29 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Marathon Petroleum had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.26. Marathon Petroleum's stock last closed at $16.62 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Delek US Hldgs had an EPS of ($0.11), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.08 and a 52-week-low of $7.79. Delek US Hldgs's stock last closed at $13.32 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ: WHF) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, WhiteHorse Finance showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.86 and a 52-week-low of $5.51. WhiteHorse Finance's stock last closed at $6.37 per share.
  • For Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ: FDUS), B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Fidus Investment had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.45. Fidus Investment's stock last closed at $4.92 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) from Buy to Neutral. Century Aluminum earned ($0.09) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.43) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.91 and a 52-week-low of $3.01. Century Aluminum's stock last closed at $3.17 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR changed the rating for Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Alcoa had an EPS of ($0.31), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.73 and a 52-week-low of $5.16. Alcoa's stock last closed at $5.67 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ: AEIS) from Buy to Neutral. Advanced Energy Indus earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.49 and a 52-week-low of $33.38. Advanced Energy Indus's stock last closed at $38.61 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

