Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2020
Upgrades
- Sidoti & Co. changed the rating for FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, FormFactor had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.58 and a 52-week-low of $14.20. FormFactor's stock last closed at $23.16 per share.
Downgrades
- Dougherty downgraded the stock for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Buy to Neutral. Palo Alto Networks earned $1.19 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $260.63 and a 52-week-low of $192.17. Palo Alto Networks's stock last closed at $237.07 per share.
- MKM Partners downgraded the stock for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Dine Brands Global had an EPS of $1.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.47 and a 52-week-low of $68.02. Dine Brands Global's stock last closed at $96.34 per share.
- Compass Point changed the rating for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from Buy to Neutral. ETRADE Financial earned $0.84 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.30 and a 52-week-low of $34.68. ETRADE Financial's stock last closed at $50.38 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN). The price target is set at $34.00 for Reynolds Consumer. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.99 and a 52-week-low of $27.10. Reynolds Consumer's stock last closed at $30.22 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ramaco Resources is set at $5.00. In the fourth quarter, Ramaco Resources showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.22 and a 52-week-low of $2.82. Ramaco Resources's stock last closed at $2.84 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN). The price target is set at $37.00 for Reynolds Consumer. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.99 and a 52-week-low of $27.10. Reynolds Consumer's stock last closed at $30.22 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) with a Hold rating. The price target for Aurora Cannabis is set at $1.50. In the second quarter, Aurora Cannabis showed an EPS of ($0.19), compared to ($0.18) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.32 and a 52-week-low of $1.43. Aurora Cannabis's stock last closed at $1.56 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Reynolds Consumer is set at $31.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.99 and a 52-week-low of $27.10. Reynolds Consumer's stock last closed at $30.22 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.