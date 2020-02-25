Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2020 9:52am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Sidoti & Co. changed the rating for FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, FormFactor had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.58 and a 52-week-low of $14.20. FormFactor's stock last closed at $23.16 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Dougherty downgraded the stock for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Buy to Neutral. Palo Alto Networks earned $1.19 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $260.63 and a 52-week-low of $192.17. Palo Alto Networks's stock last closed at $237.07 per share.
  • MKM Partners downgraded the stock for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Dine Brands Global had an EPS of $1.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.47 and a 52-week-low of $68.02. Dine Brands Global's stock last closed at $96.34 per share.
  • Compass Point changed the rating for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from Buy to Neutral. ETRADE Financial earned $0.84 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.30 and a 52-week-low of $34.68. ETRADE Financial's stock last closed at $50.38 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN). The price target is set at $34.00 for Reynolds Consumer. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.99 and a 52-week-low of $27.10. Reynolds Consumer's stock last closed at $30.22 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ramaco Resources is set at $5.00. In the fourth quarter, Ramaco Resources showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.22 and a 52-week-low of $2.82. Ramaco Resources's stock last closed at $2.84 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN). The price target is set at $37.00 for Reynolds Consumer. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.99 and a 52-week-low of $27.10. Reynolds Consumer's stock last closed at $30.22 per share.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) with a Hold rating. The price target for Aurora Cannabis is set at $1.50. In the second quarter, Aurora Cannabis showed an EPS of ($0.19), compared to ($0.18) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.32 and a 52-week-low of $1.43. Aurora Cannabis's stock last closed at $1.56 per share.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Reynolds Consumer is set at $31.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.99 and a 52-week-low of $27.10. Reynolds Consumer's stock last closed at $30.22 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIN + ACB)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 24, 2020
Digesting What Cannabis 2.0 Means For The Industry: 'A Lot Of Opportunity'
Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers: Cannabis Demand 'Not Going Anywhere,' But Industry Needs Financial Discipline
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
25 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 24, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PANWDoughertyDowngrades
TECKMorgan StanleyMaintains16.0
TTWOMorgan StanleyMaintains140.0
SHAKMorgan StanleyMaintains62.0
PANWMorgan StanleyMaintains300.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga