Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 24, 2020
Upgrades
- Buckingham upgraded the stock for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Lithia Motors had an EPS of $2.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of $165.26 and a 52-week-low of $85.01. Lithia Motors's stock last closed at $129.45 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE: PBA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Pembina Pipeline had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.65 and a 52-week-low of $34.23. Pembina Pipeline's stock last closed at $40.16 per share.
- Benchmark changed the rating for Builders FirstSource Inc (NASDAQ: BLDR) from Hold to Buy. Builders FirstSource earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.43 and a 52-week-low of $12.50. Builders FirstSource's stock last closed at $26.69 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) from Underperform to Neutral. Floor & Decor Holdings earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.62 and a 52-week-low of $35.17. Floor & Decor Holdings's stock last closed at $57.67 per share.
- B of A Securities upgraded the stock for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) from Underperform to Neutral. Teck Resources earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.75 and a 52-week-low of $10.85. Teck Resources's stock last closed at $10.91 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for OneSmart International Education Group Ltd (NYSE: ONE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. OneSmart Intl Edu earned ($0.06) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.10 and a 52-week-low of $4.89. OneSmart Intl Edu's stock last closed at $4.95 per share.
- For Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM), CIBC upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperformer. Newmont earned $0.50 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.59 and a 52-week-low of $29.77. Newmont's stock last closed at $49.45 per share.
- For Builders FirstSource Inc (NASDAQ: BLDR), RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Builders FirstSource showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.43 and a 52-week-low of $12.50. Builders FirstSource's stock last closed at $26.69 per share.
Downgrades
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, MPLX had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.59 and a 52-week-low of $22.24. MPLX's stock last closed at $23.29 per share.
- For Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Williams Companies showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $20.58. Williams Companies's stock last closed at $21.52 per share.
- For Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Antero Midstream had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.26. Antero Midstream's stock last closed at $4.76 per share.
- For Solar Capital Ltd (NASDAQ: SLRC), Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Solar Capital earned $0.41 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.83 and a 52-week-low of $19.50. Solar Capital's stock last closed at $19.85 per share.
- For Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC), Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Vulcan Materials earned $1.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.49 and a 52-week-low of $109.19. Vulcan Materials's stock last closed at $133.95 per share.
- Canaccord Genuity changed the rating for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) from Buy to Hold. SSR Mining earned $0.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.42 and a 52-week-low of $10.59. SSR Mining's stock last closed at $18.77 per share.
- For Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Galapagos had an EPS of ($2.35), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $274.03 and a 52-week-low of $94.75. Galapagos's stock last closed at $274.03 per share.
- For Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE: ED), Mizuho downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Consolidated Edison earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.10 and a 52-week-low of $78.59. Consolidated Edison's stock last closed at $90.14 per share.
- B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) from Buy to Neutral. Americold Realty Trust earned $0.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.42 and a 52-week-low of $27.96. Americold Realty Trust's stock last closed at $34.81 per share.
- B of A Securities downgraded the stock for First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Buy to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, First Solar had an EPS of $2.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.23 and a 52-week-low of $49.06. First Solar's stock last closed at $50.59 per share.
- For Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE: MLM), Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Martin Marietta Materials had an EPS of $2.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $281.82 and a 52-week-low of $186.95. Martin Marietta Materials's stock last closed at $251.40 per share.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Sundial Growers earned ($1.06) in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.22 and a 52-week-low of $1.10. Sundial Growers's stock last closed at $1.53 per share.
- Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Tilray earned ($0.50) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.08) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.10 and a 52-week-low of $15.01. Tilray's stock last closed at $19.37 per share.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Domino's Pizza had an EPS of $3.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $381.86 and a 52-week-low of $220.90. Domino's Pizza's stock last closed at $371.96 per share.
- Needham changed the rating for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) from Buy to Hold. Agilent Technologies earned $0.81 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.64 and a 52-week-low of $65.35. Agilent Technologies's stock last closed at $85.06 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Outperform to Neutral. Interestingly, in the third quarter, L Brands's EPS was $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.02 and a 52-week-low of $15.80. L Brands's stock last closed at $24.07 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Wayfair had an EPS of ($2.23), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.28). The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.72 and a 52-week-low of $78.61. Wayfair's stock last closed at $80.10 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Hold, Berenberg initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO). The price target is set at $27.00 for Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics earned ($0.50) in the third quarter, compared to ($10.71) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.80 and a 52-week-low of $21.25. Allogene Therapeutics's stock last closed at $26.01 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA). The price target is set at $120.00 for Carvana. Carvana earned ($0.56) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.40) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.23 and a 52-week-low of $34.31. Carvana's stock last closed at $110.08 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) with an Outperform rating. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Chewy's EPS was ($0.20). The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.34 and a 52-week-low of $21.68. Chewy's stock last closed at $30.41 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI). The price target is set at $35.00 for Denali Therapeutics. In the third quarter, Denali Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.48), compared to ($0.38) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.41 and a 52-week-low of $14.24. Denali Therapeutics's stock last closed at $24.45 per share.
