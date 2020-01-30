Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 30, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2020 9:36am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Hess Corp (NYSE: HES), ScotiaBank upgraded the stock from Sector Underperform to Sector Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Hess showed an EPS of ($0.60), compared to ($0.31) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.11 and a 52-week-low of $51.10. Hess's stock last closed at $57.81 per share.
  • For Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ: RUTH), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Ruth's Hospitality Group earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.14 and a 52-week-low of $18.60. Ruth's Hospitality Group's stock last closed at $19.30 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Jefferies changed the rating for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SBPH) from Buy to Hold. Spring Bank earned ($0.42) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.59) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.21 and a 52-week-low of $1.17. Spring Bank's stock last closed at $1.33 per share.
  • For Fortis Inc (NYSE: FTS), CiBC downgraded the stock from Outperformer to Neutral. Fortis earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.49 and a 52-week-low of $34.70. Fortis's stock last closed at $43.99 per share.
  • UBS downgraded the stock for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) from Buy to Neutral. Sprouts Farmers Market earned $0.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.18 and a 52-week-low of $15.59. Sprouts Farmers Market's stock last closed at $15.71 per share.
  • Janney Capital downgraded the stock for IDEX Corp (NYSE: IEX) from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, IDEX had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.70 and a 52-week-low of $130.00. IDEX's stock last closed at $172.29 per share.
  • Susquehanna downgraded the stock for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from Positive to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.72 and a 52-week-low of $71.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's stock last closed at $73.41 per share.
  • Jefferies downgraded the stock for Skyline Champion Corp (NYSE: SKY) from Buy to Hold. Skyline Champion earned $0.32 in the third quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.03 and a 52-week-low of $15.90. Skyline Champion's stock last closed at $30.84 per share.

 

Initiations

  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Xencor is set at $44.00. For the third quarter, Xencor had an EPS of ($0.18), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.33 and a 52-week-low of $27.75. Xencor's stock last closed at $33.79 per share.
  • Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ: BOOM) with a Buy rating. In the third quarter, DMC Global showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.68 and a 52-week-low of $33.84. DMC Global's stock last closed at $43.25 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC) with a Hold rating. Norfolk Southern earned $2.55 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.88 and a 52-week-low of $165.77. Norfolk Southern's stock last closed at $214.90 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP). The price target is set at $295.00 for Canadian Pacific Railway. For the fourth quarter, Canadian Pacific Railway had an EPS of $3.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $267.63 and a 52-week-low of $195.34. Canadian Pacific Railway's stock last closed at $263.97 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL). The price target is set at $198.00 for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. In the third quarter, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($1.39), compared to ($0.56) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.18 and a 52-week-low of $74.05. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $81.75 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDAY). The price target is set at $85.00 for Ceridian HCM Holding. For the third quarter, Ceridian HCM Holding had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.56 and a 52-week-low of $39.16. Ceridian HCM Holding's stock last closed at $72.74 per share.

