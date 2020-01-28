Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2020
Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE: JHG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Janus Henderson Gr had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.83 and a 52-week-low of $17.68. Janus Henderson Gr's stock last closed at $24.69 per share.
- For Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Canopy Growth showed an EPS of ($1.08), compared to ($3.70) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.74 and a 52-week-low of $13.81. Canopy Growth's stock last closed at $21.54 per share.
- For iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT), B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. iHeartMedia earned $0.08 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.72. iHeartMedia's stock last closed at $17.84 per share.
- Northcoast Research changed the rating for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Neutral to Buy. Wingstop earned $0.20 in the third quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.43 and a 52-week-low of $62.15. Wingstop's stock last closed at $91.91 per share.
- National Bank of Canada upgraded the stock for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Osisko Gold Royalties earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.43 and a 52-week-low of $8.34. Osisko Gold Royalties's stock last closed at $9.63 per share.
- For Zions Bancorp NA (NASDAQ: ZION), Baird upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Zions Bancorp had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.48 and a 52-week-low of $39.11. Zions Bancorp's stock last closed at $46.46 per share.
- Baird upgraded the stock for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Wells Fargo had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.75 and a 52-week-low of $43.34. Wells Fargo's stock last closed at $47.09 per share.
- Mizuho changed the rating for PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, PG&E showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.19 and a 52-week-low of $3.55. PG&E's stock last closed at $14.05 per share.
- For Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC), Barclays upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Phibro Animal Health showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.98 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Phibro Animal Health's stock last closed at $24.84 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ: GRMN) from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Garmin showed an EPS of $1.27, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.31 and a 52-week-low of $67.05. Garmin's stock last closed at $98.43 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) from In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, PulteGroup had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.45 and a 52-week-low of $25.10. PulteGroup's stock last closed at $44.32 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, Meritage Homes had an EPS of $1.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.83 and a 52-week-low of $37.83. Meritage Homes's stock last closed at $67.94 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Opus Bank showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.70 and a 52-week-low of $17.94. Opus Bank's stock last closed at $25.58 per share.
- For Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ: HTLF), Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Heartland Financial had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.50 and a 52-week-low of $40.80. Heartland Financial's stock last closed at $47.26 per share.
- Oppenheimer changed the rating for Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE: WSM) from Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Williams-Sonoma showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.14. Williams-Sonoma's stock last closed at $73.34 per share.
Downgrades
- For Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE: PACD), Fearnleys downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Pacific Drilling showed an EPS of ($1.21), compared to ($6.78) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.70 and a 52-week-low of $1.71. Pacific Drilling's stock last closed at $1.72 per share.
- BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Apartment Investment & Management Co (NYSE: AIV) from Outperform to Market Perform. Apartment Inv & Mgmt earned $0.64 in the third quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.49 and a 52-week-low of $47.55. Apartment Inv & Mgmt's stock last closed at $53.58 per share.
- BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) from Market Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, Essex Property Trust had an EPS of $3.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $334.17 and a 52-week-low of $261.54. Essex Property Trust's stock last closed at $308.91 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for MetroCity Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: MCBS) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, MetroCity Bankshares had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.07 and a 52-week-low of $12.38. MetroCity Bankshares's stock last closed at $17.92 per share.
- For Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY), CLSA downgraded the stock from Buy to Outperform. In the third quarter, Dr Reddy's Laboratories showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.67 and a 52-week-low of $34.67. Dr Reddy's Laboratories's stock last closed at $44.21 per share.
- Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the stock for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Foot Locker showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $33.12. Foot Locker's stock last closed at $38.33 per share.
- For 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, 3D Systems had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.46. 3D Systems's stock last closed at $11.08 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Diageo PLC (NYSE: DEO) from Neutral to Underweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.22 and a 52-week-low of $141.81. Diageo's stock last closed at $166.44 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for First Mid Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: FMBH) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, First Mid Bancshares had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.45 and a 52-week-low of $30.20. First Mid Bancshares's stock last closed at $33.93 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) from Overweight to Neutral. Beyond Meat earned $0.06 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.71 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. Beyond Meat's stock last closed at $124.75 per share.
- Imperial Capital downgraded the stock for Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE: VVNT) from Outperform to In-Line. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.60 and a 52-week-low of $10.36. Vivint Smart Home's stock last closed at $11.72 per share.
Initiations
- Argus Research initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE: PXD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pioneer Natural Resources is set at $165.00. For the third quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources had an EPS of $1.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.22 and a 52-week-low of $114.79. Pioneer Natural Resources's stock last closed at $135.39 per share.
- For IMV Inc (NASDAQ: IMV), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.74 and a 52-week-low of $2.11. IMV's stock last closed at $4.09 per share.
- Northcoast Research initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) with a Buy rating. The price target for World Wrestling Enter is set at $76.00. World Wrestling Enter earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.45 and a 52-week-low of $52.69. World Wrestling Enter's stock last closed at $59.08 per share.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for PCB Bancorp is set at $18.00. For the fourth quarter, PCB Bancorp had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.18 and a 52-week-low of $13.82. PCB Bancorp's stock last closed at $15.13 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE). The price target is set at $26.00 for Cue Biopharma. For the third quarter, Cue Biopharma had an EPS of ($0.31), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.62). The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.99 and a 52-week-low of $4.69. Cue Biopharma's stock last closed at $15.51 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER). The price target is set at $56.00 for Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies earned ($0.66) in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $25.58. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $36.30 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for RingCentral is set at $240.00. In the third quarter, RingCentral showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $201.61 and a 52-week-low of $86.46. RingCentral's stock last closed at $195.49 per share.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Inspire Medical Systems is set at $50.00. In the third quarter, Inspire Medical Systems showed an EPS of ($0.34), compared to ($0.22) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.71 and a 52-week-low of $46.00. Inspire Medical Systems's stock last closed at $78.48 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Anaplan is set at $73.00. Anaplan earned ($0.08) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.18) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.36 and a 52-week-low of $29.40. Anaplan's stock last closed at $56.76 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDAY). The price target is set at $86.00 for Ceridian HCM Holding. Ceridian HCM Holding earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.02 and a 52-week-low of $38.68. Ceridian HCM Holding's stock last closed at $71.45 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Atlassian Corporation is set at $180.00. For the second quarter, Atlassian Corporation had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.71 and a 52-week-low of $92.42. Atlassian Corporation's stock last closed at $143.83 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Coupa Software is set at $175.00. For the third quarter, Coupa Software had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.27 and a 52-week-low of $77.12. Coupa Software's stock last closed at $161.31 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for HubSpot is set at $190.00. For the third quarter, HubSpot had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $207.98 and a 52-week-low of $137.30. HubSpot's stock last closed at $182.59 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on 8x8 Inc (NYSE: EGHT) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for 8x8 is set at $20.00. For the second quarter, 8x8 had an EPS of ($0.16), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.04). The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.67 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. 8x8's stock last closed at $19.51 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Intuit is set at $300.00. Intuit earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $295.77 and a 52-week-low of $207.69. Intuit's stock last closed at $283.76 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Guidewire Software is set at $100.00. In the first quarter, Guidewire Software showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.59 and a 52-week-low of $83.85. Guidewire Software's stock last closed at $111.52 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Twilio is set at $155.00. Twilio earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.00 and a 52-week-low of $89.81. Twilio's stock last closed at $120.61 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK). The price target is set at $30.00 for Slack Technologies. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Slack Technologies's EPS was ($0.02). The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.53. Slack Technologies's stock last closed at $20.08 per share.
- ScotiaBank initiated coverage on ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE) with a Sector Outperform rating. The price target for ONEOK is set at $84.00. ONEOK earned $0.74 in the third quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.26 and a 52-week-low of $61.29. ONEOK's stock last closed at $73.99 per share.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Seattle Genetics is set at $139.00. Seattle Genetics earned ($0.55) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.42) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.36 and a 52-week-low of $62.90. Seattle Genetics's stock last closed at $110.43 per share.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Biomarin Pharmaceutical is set at $94.00. For the third quarter, Biomarin Pharmaceutical had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.07). The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.13 and a 52-week-low of $62.88. Biomarin Pharmaceutical's stock last closed at $84.62 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX). The price target is set at $101.00 for Mirati Therapeutics. In the third quarter, Mirati Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($1.38), compared to ($0.85) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.59 and a 52-week-low of $55.11. Mirati Therapeutics's stock last closed at $89.86 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC). The price target is set at $74.00 for Blueprint Medicines. For the third quarter, Blueprint Medicines had an EPS of ($1.93), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.66). The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.98 and a 52-week-low of $63.05. Blueprint Medicines's stock last closed at $65.41 per share.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Applied Genetic Tech is set at $25.00. For the first quarter, Applied Genetic Tech had an EPS of ($0.64), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.42 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. Applied Genetic Tech's stock last closed at $7.86 per share.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Portland General Electric Co (NYSE: POR) with a Sector Weight rating. In the third quarter, Portland General Electric showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.84 and a 52-week-low of $46.41. Portland General Electric's stock last closed at $60.59 per share.
