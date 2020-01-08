Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2020
Upgrades
- For Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY), Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Occidental Petroleum showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $1.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.83 and a 52-week-low of $37.25. Occidental Petroleum's stock last closed at $45.26 per share.
- Wolfe Research changed the rating for Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: MMP) from Underperform to Peer Perform. In the third quarter, Magellan Midstream showed an EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.75 and a 52-week-low of $56.75. Magellan Midstream's stock last closed at $63.17 per share.
- For Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS), Vertical Research upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Flowserve had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.16 and a 52-week-low of $37.81. Flowserve's stock last closed at $49.72 per share.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE: ACRE) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Ares Commercial Real showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.36 and a 52-week-low of $13.30. Ares Commercial Real's stock last closed at $15.67 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR) from Hold to Buy. AAR earned $0.64 in the second quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.78 and a 52-week-low of $29.84. AAR's stock last closed at $45.59 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Barnes Group Inc (NYSE: B) from Sell to Hold. In the third quarter, Barnes Gr showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.28 and a 52-week-low of $42.39. Barnes Gr's stock last closed at $61.98 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for Cubic Corp (NYSE: CUB) from Hold to Buy. Cubic earned $1.86 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.20 and a 52-week-low of $53.08. Cubic's stock last closed at $65.90 per share.
- For M/I Homes Inc (NYSE: MHO), JMP Securities upgraded the stock from Market Outperform to Market Perform. M/I Homes earned $1.32 in the third quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.57 and a 52-week-low of $22.66. M/I Homes's stock last closed at $41.55 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Neutral to Buy. CommScope Holding Co earned $0.55 in the third quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.52. CommScope Holding Co's stock last closed at $13.46 per share.
Downgrades
- Wolfe Research downgraded the stock for ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE) from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the third quarter, ONEOK showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.21 and a 52-week-low of $56.35. ONEOK's stock last closed at $76.84 per share.
- For SPX FLOW Inc (NYSE: FLOW), Vertical Research downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. SPX FLOW earned $0.59 in the third quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.94 and a 52-week-low of $30.05. SPX FLOW's stock last closed at $48.40 per share.
- For Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Southwest Airlines earned $1.18 in the third quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.77 and a 52-week-low of $46.90. Southwest Airlines's stock last closed at $54.28 per share.
- Vertical Research changed the rating for SPX Corp (NYSE: SPXC) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, SPX had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.17 and a 52-week-low of $26.87. SPX's stock last closed at $50.50 per share.
- Guggenheim downgraded the stock for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE: NJR) from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, New Jersey Resources had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.33). The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.20 and a 52-week-low of $40.32. New Jersey Resources's stock last closed at $43.42 per share.
- Wolfe Research changed the rating for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) from Peer Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, Targa Resources showed an EPS of ($0.41), compared to ($0.24) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.78 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. Targa Resources's stock last closed at $41.96 per share.
- Wedbush downgraded the stock for VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) from Outperform to Neutral. VF earned $1.26 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.25 and a 52-week-low of $65.80. VF's stock last closed at $98.70 per share.
- Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Yum Brands showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.72 and a 52-week-low of $88.52. Yum Brands's stock last closed at $101.95 per share.
- For PAR Technology Corp (NYSE: PAR), Sidoti & Co. downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. PAR Technology earned ($0.26) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.06) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.78 and a 52-week-low of $20.20. PAR Technology's stock last closed at $31.19 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for NextGen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: NXGN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, NextGen Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.12 and a 52-week-low of $13.60. NextGen Healthcare's stock last closed at $15.64 per share.
- For Castlight Health Inc (NYSE: CSLT), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Castlight Health showed an EPS of ($0.04), compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.15 and a 52-week-low of $1.14. Castlight Health's stock last closed at $1.17 per share.
- TD Securities changed the rating for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: COG) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Cabot Oil & Gas had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.64 and a 52-week-low of $15.61. Cabot Oil & Gas's stock last closed at $17.51 per share.
- Needham downgraded the stock for Waters Corp (NYSE: WAT) from Hold to Underperform. In the third quarter, Waters showed an EPS of $2.13, compared to $1.92 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $255.21 and a 52-week-low of $180.47. Waters's stock last closed at $232.04 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Blackstone Mortgage Trust showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.27 and a 52-week-low of $32.15. Blackstone Mortgage Trust's stock last closed at $37.26 per share.
- For Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Becton, Dickinson had an EPS of $3.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $275.48 and a 52-week-low of $216.34. Becton, Dickinson's stock last closed at $272.73 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.34 and a 52-week-low of $70.69. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs's stock last closed at $74.98 per share.
- Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Kohl's Corp (NYSE: KSS) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Kohl's showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.91 and a 52-week-low of $43.33. Kohl's's stock last closed at $50.15 per share.
- Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Boeing earned $1.45 in the third quarter, compared to $3.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $446.01 and a 52-week-low of $319.55. Boeing's stock last closed at $337.27 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) from Buy to Neutral. FireEye earned $0.02 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.66 and a 52-week-low of $12.66. FireEye's stock last closed at $18.16 per share.
- For Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Cisco Systems showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.26 and a 52-week-low of $42.58. Cisco Systems's stock last closed at $47.49 per share.
- For Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Palo Alto Networks earned $1.05 in the first quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $260.63 and a 52-week-low of $184.72. Palo Alto Networks's stock last closed at $241.69 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.46 and a 52-week-low of $53.73. Restaurant Brands Intl's stock last closed at $63.41 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Allegheny Technologies earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.50 and a 52-week-low of $17.03. Allegheny Technologies's stock last closed at $20.32 per share.
Initiations
- Northland Securities initiated coverage on TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for TTEC Holdings is set at $60.00. For the third quarter, TTEC Holdings had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.45 and a 52-week-low of $29.99. TTEC Holdings's stock last closed at $39.30 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS). The price target is set at $4.00 for U.S. Auto Parts Network. For the third quarter, U.S. Auto Parts Network had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.60 and a 52-week-low of $0.92. U.S. Auto Parts Network's stock last closed at $2.33 per share.
- For Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the third quarter, Pluralsight had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.10). The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.70 and a 52-week-low of $14.84. Pluralsight's stock last closed at $17.15 per share.
- For Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Xenon Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.33) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.63) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.47 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $14.73 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED). The price target is set at $67.00 for Globus Medical. Globus Medical earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.15 and a 52-week-low of $38.30. Globus Medical's stock last closed at $58.13 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO). The price target is set at $132.00 for Nevro. Nevro earned ($0.58) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.37) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.16. Nevro's stock last closed at $119.31 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on NuVasive Inc (NASDAQ: NUVA) with a Buy rating. The price target for NuVasive is set at $93.00. In the third quarter, NuVasive showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.96 and a 52-week-low of $43.51. NuVasive's stock last closed at $78.09 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on SI-BONE Inc (NASDAQ: SIBN) with a Buy rating. The price target for SI-BONE is set at $27.00. For the third quarter, SI-BONE had an EPS of ($0.46), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.30). The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.03 and a 52-week-low of $14.08. SI-BONE's stock last closed at $21.49 per share.
- Baird initiated coverage on Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.41 and a 52-week-low of $9.57. Immunovant's stock last closed at $15.56 per share.
- For Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN), Baird initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the second quarter, Five9 showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.86 and a 52-week-low of $43.73. Five9's stock last closed at $67.91 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Apollo Commercial Real is set at $18.00. In the third quarter, Apollo Commercial Real showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.76 and a 52-week-low of $16.98. Apollo Commercial Real's stock last closed at $18.19 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Waters Corp (NYSE: WAT) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Waters is set at $215.00. Waters earned $2.13 in the third quarter, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $255.21 and a 52-week-low of $180.47. Waters's stock last closed at $232.04 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO). The price target is set at $350.00 for Thermo Fisher Scientific. In the third quarter, Thermo Fisher Scientific showed an EPS of $2.94, compared to $2.62 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $330.14 and a 52-week-low of $222.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific's stock last closed at $327.00 per share.
- With a rating of Speculative Buy, WBB Securities initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK). The price target is set at $6.00 for Paratek Pharmaceuticals. In the third quarter, Paratek Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($1.00), compared to ($1.01) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.39 and a 52-week-low of $2.66. Paratek Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $4.15 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Bio-Techne is set at $230.00. For the first quarter, Bio-Techne had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $223.28 and a 52-week-low of $144.61. Bio-Techne's stock last closed at $215.98 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Qiagen is set at $36.00. For the third quarter, Qiagen had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.16 and a 52-week-low of $25.04. Qiagen's stock last closed at $33.27 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE: PKI). The price target is set at $105.00 for PerkinElmer. In the third quarter, PerkinElmer showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.00 and a 52-week-low of $75.71. PerkinElmer's stock last closed at $98.78 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International Inc (NYSE: MTD) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Mettler-Toledo Intl is set at $815.00. For the third quarter, Mettler-Toledo Intl had an EPS of $5.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $873.51 and a 52-week-low of $526.47. Mettler-Toledo Intl's stock last closed at $797.17 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Laboratory Corp is set at $210.00. Laboratory Corp earned $2.90 in the third quarter, compared to $2.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.44 and a 52-week-low of $126.10. Laboratory Corp's stock last closed at $169.16 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) with an Overweight rating. The price target for IQVIA Holdings is set at $180.00. In the third quarter, IQVIA Holdings showed an EPS of $1.60, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $164.13 and a 52-week-low of $114.75. IQVIA Holdings's stock last closed at $156.78 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Illumina is set at $300.00. In the third quarter, Illumina showed an EPS of $1.93, compared to $1.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $380.76 and a 52-week-low of $263.30. Illumina's stock last closed at $329.69 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Icon PLC (NASDAQ: ICLR) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Icon is set at $180.00. For the third quarter, Icon had an EPS of $1.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.00 and a 52-week-low of $123.28. Icon's stock last closed at $168.87 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Hologic Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Hologic is set at $57.00. Hologic earned $0.65 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.74 and a 52-week-low of $40.00. Hologic's stock last closed at $52.49 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Danaher is set at $170.00. For the third quarter, Danaher had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $156.67 and a 52-week-low of $100.30. Danaher's stock last closed at $156.10 per share.
- With a rating of Underweight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX). The price target is set at $100.00 for Quest Diagnostics. For the third quarter, Quest Diagnostics had an EPS of $1.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.95 and a 52-week-low of $81.96. Quest Diagnostics's stock last closed at $104.46 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Charles River is set at $180.00. Charles River earned $1.69 in the third quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.04 and a 52-week-low of $110.25. Charles River's stock last closed at $154.67 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR). The price target is set at $60.00 for Bruker. In the third quarter, Bruker showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.23 and a 52-week-low of $29.13. Bruker's stock last closed at $50.79 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (NYSE: BIO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Bio-Rad Laboratories is set at $430.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories earned $1.61 in the third quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $384.22 and a 52-week-low of $227.26. Bio-Rad Laboratories's stock last closed at $381.08 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR). The price target is set at $22.00 for Avantor. Avantor earned $0.15 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $13.33. Avantor's stock last closed at $18.89 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: GPMT). The price target is set at $18.00 for Granite Point Mortgage. In the third quarter, Granite Point Mortgage showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.69 and a 52-week-low of $17.78. Granite Point Mortgage's stock last closed at $18.18 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX). The price target is set at $38.00 for Axonics Modulation Tech. In the third quarter, Axonics Modulation Tech showed an EPS of ($0.89), compared to ($2.67) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.37 and a 52-week-low of $13.00. Axonics Modulation Tech's stock last closed at $26.95 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: IRTC) with a Buy rating. The price target for iRhythm Technologies is set at $102.00. In the third quarter, iRhythm Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.74), compared to ($0.43) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.13 and a 52-week-low of $56.24. iRhythm Technologies's stock last closed at $68.11 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on OrthoPediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) with a Buy rating. The price target for OrthoPediatrics is set at $54.00. In the third quarter, OrthoPediatrics showed an EPS of ($0.18), compared to ($0.15) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.48 and a 52-week-low of $28.19. OrthoPediatrics's stock last closed at $48.02 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE: NUV). The price target is set at $93.00 for Nuveen Municipal Value. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.74 and a 52-week-low of $9.46. Nuveen Municipal Value's stock last closed at $10.72 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Stryker Corp (NYSE: SYK) with a Hold rating. The price target for Stryker is set at $217.00. Stryker earned $1.91 in the third quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $223.45 and a 52-week-low of $156.35. Stryker's stock last closed at $209.62 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is set at $179.00. For the third quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.67 and a 52-week-low of $98.60. Zimmer Biomet Holdings's stock last closed at $147.80 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioTelemetry is set at $58.00. For the third quarter, BioTelemetry had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.92 and a 52-week-low of $37.07. BioTelemetry's stock last closed at $48.04 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Medtronic is set at $130.00. For the second quarter, Medtronic had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.94 and a 52-week-low of $81.66. Medtronic's stock last closed at $114.47 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE: CPK). The price target is set at $92.00 for Chesapeake Utilities. Chesapeake Utilities earned $0.38 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.55 and a 52-week-low of $80.78. Chesapeake Utilities's stock last closed at $92.56 per share.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (NYSE: HE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Hawaiian Electric Indus is set at $44.00. For the third quarter, Hawaiian Electric Indus had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.63 and a 52-week-low of $35.06. Hawaiian Electric Indus's stock last closed at $45.56 per share.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on NorthWestern Corp (NYSE: NWE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for NorthWestern is set at $71.00. NorthWestern earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.72 and a 52-week-low of $58.50. NorthWestern's stock last closed at $70.37 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ONE Gas Inc (NYSE: OGS). The price target is set at $93.00 for ONE Gas. ONE Gas earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.66 and a 52-week-low of $75.82. ONE Gas's stock last closed at $90.99 per share.
