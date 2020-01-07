Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2020 11:17am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDCE), Tudor Pickering upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. PDC Energy earned ($0.39) in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.29 and a 52-week-low of $19.57. PDC Energy's stock last closed at $27.54 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Apache Corp (NYSE: APA) from Neutral to Buy. Apache earned ($0.29) in the third quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.12 and a 52-week-low of $18.33. Apache's stock last closed at $25.64 per share.
  • Citigroup upgraded the stock for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (NYSE: FMX) from Neutral to Buy. Fomento Economico earned $1.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.35 and a 52-week-low of $84.85. Fomento Economico's stock last closed at $97.16 per share.
  • For Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE: KOF), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Coca-Cola Femsa earned $1.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.00 and a 52-week-low of $54.14. Coca-Cola Femsa's stock last closed at $61.45 per share.
  • Wolfe Research changed the rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from Peer Perform to Outperform. C.H. Robinson Worldwide earned $1.07 in the third quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.72 and a 52-week-low of $74.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's stock last closed at $76.51 per share.
  • Baird upgraded the stock for O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, O-I Glass had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.78 and a 52-week-low of $8.26. O-I Glass's stock last closed at $12.65 per share.
  • For Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX), Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform. Knight-Swift earned $0.48 in the third quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.37 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. Knight-Swift's stock last closed at $36.71 per share.
  • For Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Ford Motor had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.56 and a 52-week-low of $8.03. Ford Motor's stock last closed at $9.15 per share.
  • For Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM), Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Piedmont Office Realty had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.58 and a 52-week-low of $17.43. Piedmont Office Realty's stock last closed at $22.30 per share.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: MMP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Magellan Midstream showed an EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.75 and a 52-week-low of $56.75. Magellan Midstream's stock last closed at $63.13 per share.
  • For Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE: HEP), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Holly Energy Partners showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.08 and a 52-week-low of $20.81. Holly Energy Partners's stock last closed at $23.44 per share.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for Hess Midstream Operations LP (NYSE: HESM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Hess Midstream Operations had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.69 and a 52-week-low of $17.61. Hess Midstream Operations's stock last closed at $23.34 per share.
  • For Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Enable Midstream Partners showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.49 and a 52-week-low of $8.82. Enable Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $10.43 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE: ATO) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Atmos Energy showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.19 and a 52-week-low of $90.39. Atmos Energy's stock last closed at $110.96 per share.
  • Bernstein changed the rating for PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, PayPal Holdings had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.48 and a 52-week-low of $86.02. PayPal Holdings's stock last closed at $110.17 per share.
  • Oppenheimer changed the rating for WESCO International Inc (NYSE: WCC) from Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, WESCO International had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.32 and a 52-week-low of $42.03. WESCO International's stock last closed at $58.50 per share.
  • For Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE), Janney Capital upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Global Medical REIT showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.26 and a 52-week-low of $9.04. Global Medical REIT's stock last closed at $13.42 per share.
  • For CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX), Susquehanna upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive. In the third quarter, CSX showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.73 and a 52-week-low of $61.35. CSX's stock last closed at $72.51 per share.
  • Cleveland Research changed the rating for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Cal-Maine Foods showed an EPS of ($0.21), compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.65. Cal-Maine Foods's stock last closed at $39.11 per share.
  • Guggenheim changed the rating for Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ: PDCO) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Patterson Companies showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.25 and a 52-week-low of $15.73. Patterson Companies's stock last closed at $20.74 per share.
  • Guggenheim upgraded the stock for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Neutral to Buy. Akamai Technologies earned $1.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.12 and a 52-week-low of $59.36. Akamai Technologies's stock last closed at $87.55 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Portland General Electric Co (NYSE: POR) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Portland General Electric showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.43 and a 52-week-low of $44.03. Portland General Electric's stock last closed at $54.95 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) from Underperform to Neutral. PulteGroup earned $1.01 in the third quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.22 and a 52-week-low of $25.10. PulteGroup's stock last closed at $39.31 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) from Neutral to Buy. Resideo Technologies earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.40 and a 52-week-low of $8.60. Resideo Technologies's stock last closed at $12.02 per share.
  • For Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Square's EPS was $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.20 and a 52-week-low of $54.41. Square's stock last closed at $62.57 per share.
  • For MetLife Inc (NYSE: MET), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. MetLife earned $1.54 in the third quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.69 and a 52-week-low of $41.41. MetLife's stock last closed at $50.95 per share.
  • For National Health Investors Inc (NYSE: NHI), BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. National Health Investors earned $1.42 in the third quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.54 and a 52-week-low of $73.62. National Health Investors's stock last closed at $81.14 per share.
  • For Kellogg Co (NYSE: K), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from to Outperform. In the third quarter, Kellogg showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.32 and a 52-week-low of $51.34. Kellogg's stock last closed at $67.95 per share.
  • For Healthcare Trust of America Inc (NYSE: HTA), BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Healthcare Trust showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.57 and a 52-week-low of $25.27. Healthcare Trust's stock last closed at $29.99 per share.
  • New Street Research upgraded the stock for Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Nokia had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.65 and a 52-week-low of $3.33. Nokia's stock last closed at $3.95 per share.
  • Baird upgraded the stock for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Quanta Services showed an EPS of $1.14, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.09 and a 52-week-low of $30.78. Quanta Services's stock last closed at $40.90 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) from Hold to Buy. FireEye earned $0.02 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.66 and a 52-week-low of $12.66. FireEye's stock last closed at $17.59 per share.
  • Nomura Instinet changed the rating for T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, T-Mobile US showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.22 and a 52-week-low of $65.56. T-Mobile US's stock last closed at $78.62 per share.
  • For Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH), Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Zimmer Biomet Holdings earned $1.77 in the third quarter, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.67 and a 52-week-low of $98.60. Zimmer Biomet Holdings's stock last closed at $147.98 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Credicorp Ltd (NYSE: BAP), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Credicorp's EPS was $4.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $252.49 and a 52-week-low of $199.83. Credicorp's stock last closed at $216.67 per share.
  • For Noble Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NBL), Tudor Pickering downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Noble Energy had an EPS of ($0.10), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.40 and a 52-week-low of $19.01. Noble Energy's stock last closed at $23.94 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Sonoco Products showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.57 and a 52-week-low of $51.65. Sonoco Products's stock last closed at $59.25 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for Franklin Street Properties Corp (AMEX: FSP) from Outperform to Neutral. Franklin Street Props earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.97 and a 52-week-low of $6.44. Franklin Street Props's stock last closed at $8.41 per share.
  • For Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF), UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Capital One Financial showed an EPS of $3.32, compared to $3.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.70 and a 52-week-low of $76.82. Capital One Financial's stock last closed at $101.08 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for SPX Corp (NYSE: SPXC) from Buy to Neutral. SPX earned $0.60 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.17 and a 52-week-low of $26.87. SPX's stock last closed at $51.15 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE: TGE) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Tallgrass Energy had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.96 and a 52-week-low of $14.28. Tallgrass Energy's stock last closed at $22.20 per share.
  • For Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SMLP), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Summit Midstream Partners showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.45 and a 52-week-low of $2.81. Summit Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $3.44 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, USA Compression Partners had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.07). The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.55. USA Compression Partners's stock last closed at $18.07 per share.
  • For Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SHLX), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Shell Midstream Partners earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.99 and a 52-week-low of $17.56. Shell Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $21.18 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Rattler Midstream's EPS was $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.24 and a 52-week-low of $14.01. Rattler Midstream's stock last closed at $17.55 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Martin Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: MMLP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Martin Midstream Partners earned ($0.08) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.28) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.32 and a 52-week-low of $3.39. Martin Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $4.11 per share.
  • For Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Global Partners showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to ($0.53) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.62 and a 52-week-low of $16.52. Global Partners's stock last closed at $20.33 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Genesis Energy LP (NYSE: GEL) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Genesis Energy showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to ($0.17) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.04 and a 52-week-low of $17.70. Genesis Energy's stock last closed at $21.26 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE: ETRN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Equitrans Midstream's EPS was $0.94. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.29 and a 52-week-low of $9.17. Equitrans Midstream's stock last closed at $13.73 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: EQM) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, EQM Midstream Partners showed an EPS of $1.31, compared to $1.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.66 and a 52-week-low of $21.43. EQM Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $30.55 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, EnLink Midstream showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.10 and a 52-week-low of $4.33. EnLink Midstream's stock last closed at $6.24 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE: DKL) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Delek Logistics Partners earned $0.89 in the third quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.12 and a 52-week-low of $27.76. Delek Logistics Partners's stock last closed at $33.16 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, CSI Compressco showed an EPS of ($0.08), compared to ($0.18) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.98 and a 52-week-low of $2.16. CSI Compressco's stock last closed at $2.65 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, CrossAmerica Partners had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.07 and a 52-week-low of $14.98. CrossAmerica Partners's stock last closed at $17.77 per share.
  • For CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, CNX Midstream Partners had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.31 and a 52-week-low of $12.95. CNX Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $16.80 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: BKEP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Blueknight Energy had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.09). The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.40 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. Blueknight Energy's stock last closed at $1.19 per share.
  • Guggenheim downgraded the stock for The Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Habit Restaurants showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.16 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. Habit Restaurants's stock last closed at $13.91 per share.
  • Bank of America downgraded the stock for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Fortune Brands Home had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.15 and a 52-week-low of $39.53. Fortune Brands Home's stock last closed at $65.89 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) from Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Accenture had an EPS of $2.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $213.25 and a 52-week-low of $139.85. Accenture's stock last closed at $208.42 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for Mack-Cali Realty Corp (NYSE: CLI) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Mack-Cali Realty had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.88 and a 52-week-low of $19.66. Mack-Cali Realty's stock last closed at $23.38 per share.
  • BMO Capital changed the rating for Franklin Street Properties Corp (AMEX: FSP) from Market Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, Franklin Street Props had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.97 and a 52-week-low of $6.44. Franklin Street Props's stock last closed at $8.41 per share.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) from Market Perform to Underperform. Brixmor Property Group earned $0.49 in the third quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.74 and a 52-week-low of $14.47. Brixmor Property Group's stock last closed at $20.84 per share.
  • For Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. Macerich earned $0.88 in the third quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.05 and a 52-week-low of $25.28. Macerich's stock last closed at $25.97 per share.
  • For CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, CubeSmart had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.32 and a 52-week-low of $28.08. CubeSmart's stock last closed at $31.38 per share.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE: DRE) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Duke Realty had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.04 and a 52-week-low of $25.36. Duke Realty's stock last closed at $34.61 per share.
  • For Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Federal Realty Investment had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.35 and a 52-week-low of $117.43. Federal Realty Investment's stock last closed at $127.64 per share.
  • BMO Capital changed the rating for CareTrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ: CTRE) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, CareTrust REIT had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.54 and a 52-week-low of $18.41. CareTrust REIT's stock last closed at $20.64 per share.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Simon Property Group earned $3.05 in the third quarter, compared to $3.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.44 and a 52-week-low of $142.40. Simon Property Group's stock last closed at $146.11 per share.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the stock for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Integra Lifesciences had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.09 and a 52-week-low of $43.60. Integra Lifesciences's stock last closed at $57.37 per share.
  • For Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE: MRO), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Marathon Oil had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.93 and a 52-week-low of $11.06. Marathon Oil's stock last closed at $13.96 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Neutral, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Kadant Inc (NYSE: KAI). The price target is set at $105.00 for Kadant. For the third quarter, Kadant had an EPS of $1.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.88 and a 52-week-low of $77.67. Kadant's stock last closed at $108.15 per share.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sprout Social is set at $22.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.75 and a 52-week-low of $15.60. Sprout Social's stock last closed at $17.30 per share.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTC: FMCC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Federal Home Loan is set at $4.50. In the second quarter, Federal Home Loan earned $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.04 and a 52-week-low of $1.24. Federal Home Loan's stock last closed at $3.08 per share.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Fannie Mae (OTC: FNMA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fannie Mae is set at $5.00. For the third quarter, Fannie Mae had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.23 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. Fannie Mae's stock last closed at $3.29 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN). The price target is set at $28.00 for Towne Bank. For the third quarter, Towne Bank had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.02 and a 52-week-low of $23.71. Towne Bank's stock last closed at $27.54 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Chart Industries Inc (NASDAQ: GTLS). The price target is set at $100.00 for Chart Industries. For the third quarter, Chart Industries had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.66 and a 52-week-low of $52.32. Chart Industries's stock last closed at $66.95 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) with a Hold rating. The price target for SciPlay is set at $13.00. In the third quarter, SciPlay showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.75 and a 52-week-low of $8.26. SciPlay's stock last closed at $12.48 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zynga is set at $7.50. In the third quarter, Zynga showed an EPS of ($0.07), compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.65 and a 52-week-low of $3.99. Zynga's stock last closed at $6.27 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: GLUU). The price target is set at $7.50 for Glu Mobile. For the third quarter, Glu Mobile had an EPS of ($0.03), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.11. Glu Mobile's stock last closed at $6.28 per share.
  • Argus Research initiated coverage on Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) with a Hold rating. For the third quarter, Avery Dennison had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.56 and a 52-week-low of $89.60. Avery Dennison's stock last closed at $126.92 per share.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE: CSL) with a Hold rating. The price target for Carlisle Companies is set at $178.00. For the third quarter, Carlisle Companies had an EPS of $2.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $164.18 and a 52-week-low of $100.00. Carlisle Companies's stock last closed at $161.42 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE: OC). The price target is set at $76.00 for Owens-Corning. In the third quarter, Owens-Corning showed an EPS of $1.63, compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.72 and a 52-week-low of $43.76. Owens-Corning's stock last closed at $64.68 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL). The price target is set at $227.00 for Pool. In the third quarter, Pool showed an EPS of $1.95, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $228.19 and a 52-week-low of $147.61. Pool's stock last closed at $215.08 per share.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Beacon Roofing Supply is set at $37.00. In the fourth quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. Beacon Roofing Supply's stock last closed at $32.70 per share.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for ViacomCBS is set at $41.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.71 and a 52-week-low of $35.02. ViacomCBS's stock last closed at $42.06 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT). The price target is set at $25.00 for Sprout Social. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.75 and a 52-week-low of $15.60. Sprout Social's stock last closed at $17.30 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT). The price target is set at $23.00 for Sprout Social. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.75 and a 52-week-low of $15.60. Sprout Social's stock last closed at $17.30 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Wedbush initiated coverage on IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE). The price target is set at $13.00 for IVERIC bio. IVERIC bio earned ($0.35) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.41) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.97 and a 52-week-low of $0.91. IVERIC bio's stock last closed at $8.12 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

