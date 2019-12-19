Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2019
Upgrades
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE: BY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Byline Bancorp had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current market cap for Byline Bancorp is at $702.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.58 and a 52-week-low of $15.39. Byline Bancorp's stock last closed at $19.09 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Cisco Systems earned $0.84 in the first quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cisco Systems is at $192.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.26 and a 52-week-low of $40.25. Cisco Systems's stock last closed at $46.64 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) from Underperform to Neutral. Quest Diagnostics earned $1.76 in the third quarter, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Quest Diagnostics is at $13.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.30 and a 52-week-low of $78.95. Quest Diagnostics's stock last closed at $107.23 per share.
- For Ecopetrol SA (NYSE: EC), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Ecopetrol had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The current market cap for Ecopetrol is at $36.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.24 and a 52-week-low of $15.21. Ecopetrol's stock last closed at $19.79 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) from Neutral to Buy. Elanco Animal Health earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. Elanco Animal Health's market cap stands at $10.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.46 and a 52-week-low of $25.25. Elanco Animal Health's stock last closed at $28.20 per share.
- For Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Barrick Gold showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. Barrick Gold's market cap stands at $29.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.07 and a 52-week-low of $11.52. Barrick Gold's stock last closed at $17.76 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Johnson & Johnson had an EPS of $2.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.05. The total market value of Johnson & Johnson's outstanding shares is at $361.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.98 and a 52-week-low of $121.00. Johnson & Johnson's stock last closed at $143.27 per share.
- For Kirby Corp (NYSE: KEX), Seaport Global upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Kirby showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Kirby's outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.44 and a 52-week-low of $60.63. Kirby's stock last closed at $82.48 per share.
Downgrades
- For Azul SA (NYSE: AZUL), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Azul had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The total market value of Azul's outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.14 and a 52-week-low of $23.51. Azul's stock last closed at $42.50 per share.
- Needham downgraded the stock for Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) from Strong Buy to Buy. In the third quarter, Boston Scientific showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Boston Scientific is at $60.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.68 and a 52-week-low of $31.56. Boston Scientific's stock last closed at $44.73 per share.
- Longbow Research changed the rating for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE: CHH) from Buy to Neutral. Choice Hotels Intl earned $1.37 in the third quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Choice Hotels Intl's outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.33 and a 52-week-low of $66.71. Choice Hotels Intl's stock last closed at $101.86 per share.
- Bank of America downgraded the stock for Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Colgate-Palmolive had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive's market cap stands at $58.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.41 and a 52-week-low of $57.51. Colgate-Palmolive's stock last closed at $68.27 per share.
- For Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Green Dot had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. Green Dot's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.45. Green Dot's stock last closed at $25.86 per share.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE: GWB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Great Western Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Great Western Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.78 and a 52-week-low of $28.06. Great Western Bancorp's stock last closed at $35.59 per share.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: ICBK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. County Bancorp earned $0.82 in the third quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for County Bancorp is at $147.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.80 and a 52-week-low of $16.24. County Bancorp's stock last closed at $27.95 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Pampa Energia SA (NYSE: PAM) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Pampa Energia had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.11). Pampa Energia's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.89 and a 52-week-low of $12.01. Pampa Energia's stock last closed at $15.56 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Neutral, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT). The price target is set at $33.00 for Aimmune Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Aimmune Therapeutics had an EPS of ($1.03), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.89). The total market value of Aimmune Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.22 and a 52-week-low of $16.95. Aimmune Therapeutics's stock last closed at $31.61 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: AMPE). The price target is set at $4.00 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals. Ampio Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $58.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.31 and a 52-week-low of $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $0.41 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN). The price target is set at $50.00 for Arvinas. Arvinas earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to ($62.38) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Arvinas's outstanding shares is at $696.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.36 and a 52-week-low of $10.19. Arvinas's stock last closed at $40.84 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE: CRK). The price target is set at $8.00 for Comstock Resources. In the third quarter, Comstock Resources showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to ($0.36) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Comstock Resources is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.70 and a 52-week-low of $4.17. Comstock Resources's stock last closed at $7.17 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: DCOM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Dime Community Bancshares is set at $24.00. For the third quarter, Dime Community Bancshares had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current market cap for Dime Community Bancshares is at $722.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.50 and a 52-week-low of $15.94. Dime Community Bancshares's stock last closed at $20.78 per share.
- For First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ: FHB), Sandler O'Neill initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the third quarter, First Hawaiian had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The current market cap for First Hawaiian is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.47 and a 52-week-low of $21.19. First Hawaiian's stock last closed at $29.20 per share.
- Vertical Research initiated coverage on Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE: GDI) with a Buy rating. In the third quarter, Gardner Denver Holdings showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Gardner Denver Holdings is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.66 and a 52-week-low of $18.70. Gardner Denver Holdings's stock last closed at $36.14 per share.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) with a Buy rating. The price target for INmune Bio is set at $13.00. In the third quarter, INmune Bio showed an EPS of ($0.28), compared to ($0.18) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of INmune Bio's outstanding shares is at $52.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.50. INmune Bio's stock last closed at $5.71 per share.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals is set at $13.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.30) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.08) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Inovio Pharmaceuticals is at $210.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.11 and a 52-week-low of $1.92. Inovio Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $2.63 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX). The price target is set at $126.00 for Karuna Therapeutics. Karuna Therapeutics earned ($0.39) in the third quarter. The total market value of Karuna Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.24. Karuna Therapeutics's stock last closed at $65.99 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX). The price target is set at $17.00 for Macrogenics. Macrogenics earned ($0.91) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.81) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Macrogenics is at $463.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.32 and a 52-week-low of $7.42. Macrogenics's stock last closed at $10.57 per share.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE: MLM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Martin Marietta Materials is set at $288.00. In the third quarter, Martin Marietta Materials showed an EPS of $3.96, compared to $2.85 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Martin Marietta Materials's outstanding shares is at $16.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $279.38 and a 52-week-low of $160.60. Martin Marietta Materials's stock last closed at $274.50 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Annaly Capital Management is set at $9.00. For the third quarter, Annaly Capital Management had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current market cap for Annaly Capital Management is at $12.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.51 and a 52-week-low of $8.07. Annaly Capital Management's stock last closed at $9.52 per share.
- PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: OSBC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Old Second Bancorp is set at $15.00. In the third quarter, Old Second Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Old Second Bancorp is at $360.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.80 and a 52-week-low of $11.24. Old Second Bancorp's stock last closed at $13.16 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE: PBA). The price target is set at $50.00 for Pembina Pipeline. For the third quarter, Pembina Pipeline had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The current market cap for Pembina Pipeline is at $18.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.56 and a 52-week-low of $28.30. Pembina Pipeline's stock last closed at $37.10 per share.
- With a rating of Underweight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE: QUOT). The price target is set at $8.00 for Quotient Technology. For the third quarter, Quotient Technology had an EPS of ($0.12), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.08). The current market cap for Quotient Technology is at $765.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.99 and a 52-week-low of $6.92. Quotient Technology's stock last closed at $11.18 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for The RealReal is set at $23.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, The RealReal's EPS was ($0.27). The current market cap for The RealReal is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.05 and a 52-week-low of $12.58. The RealReal's stock last closed at $17.70 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.