Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2019 10:18am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC), Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Arconic earned $0.58 in the second quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. Arconic's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.41 and a 52-week-low of $15.63. Arconic's stock last closed at $26.84 per share.
  • Monness Crespi Hardt changed the rating for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: ASH) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Ashland Global Holdings had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The current market cap for Ashland Global Holdings is at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.81 and a 52-week-low of $64.94. Ashland Global Holdings's stock last closed at $76.92 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Underperform to In-Line. In the third quarter, Hewlett Packard showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. Hewlett Packard's market cap stands at $18.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.97 and a 52-week-low of $12.09. Hewlett Packard's stock last closed at $14.95 per share.
  • For LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT), First Analysis upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, LeMaitre Vascular showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of LeMaitre Vascular's outstanding shares is at $689.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.06 and a 52-week-low of $21.79. LeMaitre Vascular's stock last closed at $32.41 per share.
  • For Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Nike had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The total market value of Nike's outstanding shares is at $146.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.25 and a 52-week-low of $66.53. Nike's stock last closed at $94.87 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) from In-Line to Underperform. For the second quarter, AMC Networks had an EPS of $2.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. AMC Networks's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.42 and a 52-week-low of $45.98. AMC Networks's stock last closed at $47.24 per share.
  • Citi changed the rating for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD) from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, TD Ameritrade Holding showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for TD Ameritrade Holding is at $26.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.88 and a 52-week-low of $32.69. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $35.49 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) from Buy to Neutral. Blackstone Group earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Blackstone Group's outstanding shares is at $58.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.17 and a 52-week-low of $26.88. Blackstone Group's stock last closed at $46.48 per share.
  • Seaport Global changed the rating for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Canopy Growth had an EPS of ($0.23), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.30). The current market cap for Canopy Growth is at $11.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.25 and a 52-week-low of $17.89. Canopy Growth's stock last closed at $18.84 per share.
  • OTR Global changed the rating for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) from Mixed to Negative. Check Point Software Tech earned $1.38 in the second quarter, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Check Point Software Tech's outstanding shares is at $16.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.75 and a 52-week-low of $98.57. Check Point Software Tech's stock last closed at $108.74 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Delta Air Lines showed an EPS of $2.32, compared to $1.80 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Delta Air Lines's outstanding shares is at $37.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.44 and a 52-week-low of $45.08. Delta Air Lines's stock last closed at $52.98 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Equity Residential showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. Equity Residential's market cap stands at $31.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.49 and a 52-week-low of $62.42. Equity Residential's stock last closed at $87.62 per share.
  • For Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Fastenal earned $0.37 in the third quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. Fastenal's market cap stands at $18.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.58 and a 52-week-low of $24.00. Fastenal's stock last closed at $35.42 per share.
  • Seaport Global changed the rating for HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the third quarter, HEXO's EPS was ($0.04). HEXO's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.40 and a 52-week-low of $2.28. HEXO's stock last closed at $2.35 per share.
  • For IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ: IPGP), Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, IPG Photonics had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.24. The current market cap for IPG Photonics is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.17 and a 52-week-low of $104.64. IPG Photonics's stock last closed at $125.40 per share.
  • Kalinowski downgraded the stock for McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, McDonald's had an EPS of $2.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.99. McDonald's's market cap stands at $161.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.93 and a 52-week-low of $162.90. McDonald's's stock last closed at $208.43 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK) from Market Perform to Underperform. For the second quarter, Mohawk Industries had an EPS of $2.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.51. Mohawk Industries's market cap stands at $8.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $157.18 and a 52-week-low of $108.93. Mohawk Industries's stock last closed at $123.20 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Market Perform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND). The price target is set at $125.00 for Beyond Meat. In the second quarter, Beyond Meat showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to ($1.22) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Beyond Meat is at $8.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.71 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. Beyond Meat's stock last closed at $126.31 per share.
  • With a rating of Sell, Citi initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD). The price target is set at $43.00 for CrowdStrike Holdings. In the second quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings earned ($0.18). CrowdStrike Holdings's market cap stands at $14.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.88 and a 52-week-low of $51.61. CrowdStrike Holdings's stock last closed at $54.52 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG). The price target is set at $34.00 for Datadog. Datadog's market cap stands at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $33.09 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Datadog is set at $40.00. The current market cap for Datadog is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $33.09 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Datadog is set at $45.00. The current market cap for Datadog is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $33.09 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Datadog is set at $45.00. Datadog's market cap stands at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $33.09 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG). The price target is set at $33.00 for Datadog. The current market cap for Datadog is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $33.09 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Datadog is set at $39.00. The total market value of Datadog's outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $33.09 per share.
  • For Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Datadog's market cap stands at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $33.09 per share.
  • For Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. The total market value of Datadog's outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $33.09 per share.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) with a Market Perform rating. The total market value of Datadog's outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $33.09 per share.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) with a Neutral rating. In the second quarter, Physicians Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Physicians Realty Trust's outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.16 and a 52-week-low of $15.18. Physicians Realty Trust's stock last closed at $17.49 per share.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on GrowGeneration Corp (OTC: GRWG) with a Buy rating. The price target for GrowGeneration is set at $7.00. The current market cap for GrowGeneration is at $164.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.05. GrowGeneration's stock last closed at $3.52 per share.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ: LOOP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Loop Industries is set at $14.00. Loop Industries earned ($0.09) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.10) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Loop Industries is at $500.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.65 and a 52-week-low of $5.69. Loop Industries's stock last closed at $10.66 per share.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Medical Properties Trust is set at $19.50. For the second quarter, Medical Properties Trust had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The total market value of Medical Properties Trust's outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.02 and a 52-week-low of $14.06. Medical Properties Trust's stock last closed at $19.63 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Okta is set at $150.00. For the second quarter, Okta had an EPS of ($0.05), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.15). The total market value of Okta's outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.85 and a 52-week-low of $41.88. Okta's stock last closed at $115.77 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING). The price target is set at $21.00 for Ping Identity Holding. The total market value of Ping Identity Holding's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.61 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING). The price target is set at $21.00 for Ping Identity Holding. The current market cap for Ping Identity Holding is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.61 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ping Identity Holding is set at $24.00. The total market value of Ping Identity Holding's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.61 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ping Identity Holding is set at $21.00. Ping Identity Holding's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.61 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING). The price target is set at $24.00 for Ping Identity Holding. Ping Identity Holding's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.61 per share.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) with an Outperform rating. The current market cap for Ping Identity Holding is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.61 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING). The price target is set at $22.00 for Ping Identity Holding. The total market value of Ping Identity Holding's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.61 per share.
  • Citi initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ping Identity Holding is set at $22.00. The current market cap for Ping Identity Holding is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.61 per share.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) with a Buy rating. Ping Identity Holding's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.61 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ping Identity Holding is set at $21.00. The total market value of Ping Identity Holding's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.61 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Bank Earnings Quartet Mostly In Tune, Led By Strength At JPMorgan, Citigroup