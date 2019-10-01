Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2019
Upgrades
- KeyBanc changed the rating for Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Analog Devices showed an EPS of $1.26, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. Analog Devices's market cap stands at $40.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.78 and a 52-week-low of $76.62. Analog Devices's stock last closed at $111.73 per share.
- Daiwa Capital upgraded the stock for China Mobile Ltd (NYSE: CHL) from Outperform to Buy. The current market cap for China Mobile is at $169.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.84 and a 52-week-low of $39.77. China Mobile's stock last closed at $41.42 per share.
- For Envestnet Inc (NYSE: ENV), DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Envestnet earned $0.46 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. Envestnet's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.94 and a 52-week-low of $46.57. Envestnet's stock last closed at $56.72 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) from Neutral to Buy. National Vision Holdings earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for National Vision Holdings is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.88 and a 52-week-low of $23.48. National Vision Holdings's stock last closed at $24.07 per share.
- KeyBanc upgraded the stock for Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Microchip Technology showed an EPS of $1.41, compared to $1.61 from the year-ago quarter. Microchip Technology's market cap stands at $21.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.35 and a 52-week-low of $60.70. Microchip Technology's stock last closed at $92.91 per share.
- For NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI), KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, NXP Semiconductors had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.50. The current market cap for NXP Semiconductors is at $28.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.06 and a 52-week-low of $67.62. NXP Semiconductors's stock last closed at $109.12 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) from Neutral to Buy. Philip Morris Intl earned $1.46 in the second quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. Philip Morris Intl's market cap stands at $111.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.74 and a 52-week-low of $64.67. Philip Morris Intl's stock last closed at $75.92 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, The Scotts Miracle Gro showed an EPS of $3.11, compared to $2.67 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for The Scotts Miracle Gro is at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.63 and a 52-week-low of $57.96. The Scotts Miracle Gro's stock last closed at $101.79 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) from Underperform to In-Line. Spotify Technology earned ($0.47) in the second quarter, compared to ($2.57) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Spotify Technology is at $20.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $184.95 and a 52-week-low of $103.29. Spotify Technology's stock last closed at $114.07 per share.
- Barclays upgraded the stock for Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Tradeweb Markets had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. Tradeweb Markets's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.48 and a 52-week-low of $33.68. Tradeweb Markets's stock last closed at $36.98 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for VMware Inc (NYSE: VMW) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, VMware had an EPS of $1.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.54. The current market cap for VMware is at $59.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $206.80 and a 52-week-low of $128.69. VMware's stock last closed at $150.10 per share.
Downgrades
- For Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Celanese showed an EPS of $2.38, compared to $2.90 from the year-ago quarter. Celanese's market cap stands at $15.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.15 and a 52-week-low of $82.91. Celanese's stock last closed at $122.29 per share.
- Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE: CNI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Canadian National Railway earned $1.29 in the second quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Canadian National Railway's outstanding shares is at $64.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.49 and a 52-week-low of $70.36. Canadian National Railway's stock last closed at $89.87 per share.
- Guggenheim Securities changed the rating for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Five Prime Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.99), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.99). The current market cap for Five Prime Therapeutics is at $180.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.48 and a 52-week-low of $3.86. Five Prime Therapeutics's stock last closed at $3.88 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) from Outperform to Sector Perform. nVent Electric earned $0.44 in the second quarter. nVent Electric's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.49 and a 52-week-low of $19.28. nVent Electric's stock last closed at $22.03 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from In-Line to Underperform. Public Storage earned $2.64 in the second quarter, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Public Storage's outstanding shares is at $43.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $266.76 and a 52-week-low of $193.89. Public Storage's stock last closed at $245.25 per share.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for US Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) from Outperform to Market Perform. US Silica Holdings earned $0.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. US Silica Holdings's market cap stands at $799.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.82 and a 52-week-low of $8.72. US Silica Holdings's stock last closed at $9.55 per share.
- For SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG), Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. SL Green Realty earned $1.82 in the second quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for SL Green Realty is at $6.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.04 and a 52-week-low of $75.45. SL Green Realty's stock last closed at $81.73 per share.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock for Ubisoft Entertainment (OTC: UBSFY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The current market cap for Ubisoft is at $8.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.29 and a 52-week-low of $14.04. Ubisoft's stock last closed at $14.32 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Welltower had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The total market value of Welltower's outstanding shares is at $36.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.50 and a 52-week-low of $60.93. Welltower's stock last closed at $90.66 per share.
- KeyBanc changed the rating for Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the first quarter, Xilinx had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. Xilinx's market cap stands at $24.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $68.76. Xilinx's stock last closed at $95.90 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD). The price target is set at $60.00 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.38) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.51) in the year-ago quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.85 and a 52-week-low of $14.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $35.99 per share.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Agree Realty Corp (NYSE: ADC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Agree Realty is set at $82.00. For the second quarter, Agree Realty had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The total market value of Agree Realty's outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.23 and a 52-week-low of $50.72. Agree Realty's stock last closed at $73.12 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Stifel initiated coverage on bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE). The price target is set at $109.00 for bluebird bio. In the second quarter, bluebird bio showed an EPS of ($3.55), compared to ($2.91) from the year-ago quarter. bluebird bio's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $163.43 and a 52-week-low of $87.49. bluebird bio's stock last closed at $91.82 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX). The price target is set at $60.00 for Blackstone Group. For the second quarter, Blackstone Group had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The total market value of Blackstone Group's outstanding shares is at $63.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.17 and a 52-week-low of $26.88. Blackstone Group's stock last closed at $48.86 per share.
- Stifel initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fate Therapeutics is set at $27.00. For the second quarter, Fate Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.36), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.37). The total market value of Fate Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.82 and a 52-week-low of $11.00. Fate Therapeutics's stock last closed at $15.53 per share.
- Stifel initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics is set at $27.00. In the second quarter, Iovance Biotherapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.34) from the year-ago quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.26. Iovance Biotherapeutics's stock last closed at $18.20 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) with a Market Perform rating. WEX earned $2.28 in the second quarter, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for WEX is at $8.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.66 and a 52-week-low of $131.35. WEX's stock last closed at $202.02 per share.
