Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019
Upgrades
- Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) from Neutral to Outperform. Alcoa earned ($0.01) in the second quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. Alcoa's stock last closed at $20.83 per share.
- For Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE: ADS), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Alliance Data Systems showed an EPS of $3.83, compared to $5.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $250.27 and a 52-week-low of $118.40. Alliance Data Systems's stock last closed at $132.22 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS) from Underweight to Neutral. Ansys earned $1.29 in the first quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ansys is at $698.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.86 and a 52-week-low of $136.80. Ansys's stock last closed at $210.38 per share.
- H.C. Wainwright upgraded the stock for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVEO) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, AVEO Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.02), compared to ($0.06) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for AVEO Pharmaceuticals is at $571.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.59 and a 52-week-low of $0.49. AVEO Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $0.92 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Bicycle Therapeutics had an EPS of ($1.40), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($11.85). The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.91 and a 52-week-low of $6.24. Bicycle Therapeutics's stock last closed at $7.02 per share.
- For Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE: BFAM), BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Bright Horizons Family showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $168.28 and a 52-week-low of $105.15. Bright Horizons Family's stock last closed at $149.59 per share.
- For Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Callaway Golf showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Callaway Golf's outstanding shares is at $398.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.67 and a 52-week-low of $14.44. Callaway Golf's stock last closed at $18.29 per share.
- For First Defiance Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FDEF), Sandler O'Neill upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. First Defiance Financial earned $0.61 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of First Defiance Financial's outstanding shares is at $652.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.15 and a 52-week-low of $22.78. First Defiance Financial's stock last closed at $27.87 per share.
- Roth Capital changed the rating for Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: GLUU) from Neutral to Buy. Glu Mobile earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.03) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Glu Mobile's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.11. Glu Mobile's stock last closed at $5.11 per share.
- Gabelli & Co. changed the rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) from Hold to Buy. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.22) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.33) in the year-ago quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.51 and a 52-week-low of $1.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $1.72 per share.
- Longbow Research changed the rating for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Micron Technology showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $3.15 from the year-ago quarter. Micron Technology's market cap stands at $46.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $28.39. Micron Technology's stock last closed at $49.39 per share.
- For MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ: MYRG), Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. MYR Group earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. MYR Group's market cap stands at $461.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.14 and a 52-week-low of $26.24. MYR Group's stock last closed at $29.48 per share.
- BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE: NEM) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Newmont Goldcorp had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.23 and a 52-week-low of $29.06. Newmont Goldcorp's stock last closed at $38.14 per share.
- For OceanaGold Corp (OTC: OCANF), BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. The total market value of OceanaGold's outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.74 and a 52-week-low of $2.15. OceanaGold's stock last closed at $2.35 per share.
Downgrades
- For Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Automatic Data Processing showed an EPS of $1.14, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Automatic Data Processing is at $20.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.50 and a 52-week-low of $121.40. Automatic Data Processing's stock last closed at $164.33 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) from Neutral to Underweight. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Altair Engineering's EPS was $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.99 and a 52-week-low of $25.28. Altair Engineering's stock last closed at $32.42 per share.
- Sidoti & Co. downgraded the stock for American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ: AMWD) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, American Woodmark showed an EPS of $2.13, compared to $2.04 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of American Woodmark's outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.99 and a 52-week-low of $53.35. American Woodmark's stock last closed at $88.68 per share.
- Oppenheimer changed the rating for Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) from Outperform to Perform. Costco Wholesale earned $1.89 in the third quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Costco Wholesale is at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $307.34 and a 52-week-low of $189.51. Costco Wholesale's stock last closed at $297.00 per share.
- For Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR), Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Digital Realty Trust showed an EPS of $1.64, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Digital Realty Trust is at $8.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.71 and a 52-week-low of $100.05. Digital Realty Trust's stock last closed at $127.68 per share.
- For HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. HD Supply Holdings earned $1.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for HD Supply Holdings is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.13 and a 52-week-low of $35.35. HD Supply Holdings's stock last closed at $39.10 per share.
- Buckingham downgraded the stock for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, HD Supply Holdings showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for HD Supply Holdings is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.13 and a 52-week-low of $35.35. HD Supply Holdings's stock last closed at $39.10 per share.
- Loop Capital downgraded the stock for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, JB Hunt Transport Servs showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.93 and a 52-week-low of $83.64. JB Hunt Transport Servs's stock last closed at $116.24 per share.
- For Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ: NTRP), Janney Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. The current market cap for Neurotrope is at $15.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.38 and a 52-week-low of $0.81. Neurotrope's stock last closed at $0.92 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Dave & Buster's Enter showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dave & Buster's Enter is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.05 and a 52-week-low of $37.21. Dave & Buster's Enter's stock last closed at $43.72 per share.
- William Blair downgraded the stock for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Dave & Buster's Enter had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The current market cap for Dave & Buster's Enter is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.05 and a 52-week-low of $37.21. Dave & Buster's Enter's stock last closed at $43.72 per share.
- HSBC changed the rating for PetroChina Co Ltd (NYSE: PTR) from Hold to Reduce. PetroChina Co earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PetroChina Co's outstanding shares is at $219.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.24 and a 52-week-low of $47.65. PetroChina Co's stock last closed at $53.38 per share.
- HSBC changed the rating for Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE: RDS-A) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Royal Dutch Shell had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56.
- Gordon Haskett changed the rating for Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) from Buy to Hold. Rockwell Automation earned $2.40 in the third quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Rockwell Automation's outstanding shares is at $17.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $198.23 and a 52-week-low of $141.46. Rockwell Automation's stock last closed at $163.85 per share.
Initiations
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Arista Networks is set at $240.00. Arista Networks earned $2.44 in the second quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. Arista Networks's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $331.27 and a 52-week-low of $187.08. Arista Networks's stock last closed at $237.93 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDAY). The price target is set at $65.00 for Ceridian HCM Holding. For the second quarter, Ceridian HCM Holding had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.95 and a 52-week-low of $31.39. Ceridian HCM Holding's stock last closed at $51.73 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Ciena Corp (NYSE: CIEN). The price target is set at $48.00 for Ciena. Ciena earned $0.71 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ciena's outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.78 and a 52-week-low of $28.23. Ciena's stock last closed at $39.65 per share.
- With a rating of In-Line, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: COMM). The price target is set at $12.00 for CommScope Holding Co. In the second quarter, CommScope Holding Co showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CommScope Holding Co's outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.35 and a 52-week-low of $9.52. CommScope Holding Co's stock last closed at $12.54 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cisco Systems is set at $60.00. In the fourth quarter, Cisco Systems showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cisco Systems is at $387.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.26 and a 52-week-low of $40.25. Cisco Systems's stock last closed at $49.21 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) with an In-Line rating. The price target for F5 Networks is set at $140.00. F5 Networks earned $2.52 in the third quarter, compared to $2.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.71 and a 52-week-low of $121.36. F5 Networks's stock last closed at $140.88 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Bernstein initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT). The price target is set at $108.00 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings. For the second quarter, Hilton Worldwide Holdings had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.14 and a 52-week-low of $63.76. Hilton Worldwide Holdings's stock last closed at $93.57 per share.
- With a rating of In-Line, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR). The price target is set at $26.00 for Juniper Networks. In the second quarter, Juniper Networks showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.80 and a 52-week-low of $22.42. Juniper Networks's stock last closed at $24.51 per share.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Marriott International is set at $136.00. In the second quarter, Marriott International showed an EPS of $1.56, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. Marriott International's market cap stands at $47.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.24 and a 52-week-low of $100.62. Marriott International's stock last closed at $131.69 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORMP). The price target is set at $7.00 for Oramed Pharmaceuticals. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Oramed Pharmaceuticals's EPS was ($0.23). Oramed Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $63.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.05 and a 52-week-low of $2.78. Oramed Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $2.97 per share.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Outlook Therapeutics is set at $9.00. Outlook Therapeutics's market cap stands at $30.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.96 and a 52-week-low of $0.85. Outlook Therapeutics's stock last closed at $1.52 per share.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Paychex Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX) with a Market Perform rating. In the fourth quarter, Paychex showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. Paychex's market cap stands at $29.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.43 and a 52-week-low of $61.32. Paychex's stock last closed at $80.74 per share.
