Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2019 9:33am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, AbbVie showed an EPS of $2.26, compared to $2.00 from the year-ago quarter. AbbVie's market cap stands at $67.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.23 and a 52-week-low of $62.66. AbbVie's stock last closed at $66.51 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (NYSE: BIO) from Buy to Conviction Buy. Bio-Rad Laboratories earned $1.57 in the second quarter, compared to $1.64 in the year-ago quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories's market cap stands at $139.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $338.67 and a 52-week-low of $220.05. Bio-Rad Laboratories's stock last closed at $331.73 per share.
  • For Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Beyond Meat had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.22). The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.71 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. Beyond Meat's stock last closed at $144.51 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, CACI International had an EPS of $1.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. CACI International's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.95 and a 52-week-low of $138.39. CACI International's stock last closed at $209.28 per share.
  • Guggenheim upgraded the stock for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Cardinal Health had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.31 and a 52-week-low of $41.03. Cardinal Health's stock last closed at $43.48 per share.
  • Susquehanna changed the rating for The Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) from Neutral to Positive. Chemours earned $0.72 in the second quarter, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Chemours's outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.13 and a 52-week-low of $11.71. Chemours's stock last closed at $12.94 per share.
  • For C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE: CJ), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, C&J Energy Services showed an EPS of ($0.20), compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.57 and a 52-week-low of $8.69. C&J Energy Services's stock last closed at $9.71 per share.
  • For Campbell Soup Co (NYSE: CPB), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Campbell Soup had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. Campbell Soup's market cap stands at $12.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.66 and a 52-week-low of $32.03. Campbell Soup's stock last closed at $43.19 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Jumia Technologies earned ($1.03) in the first quarter. The current market cap for Jumia Technologies is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.77 and a 52-week-low of $11.30. Jumia Technologies's stock last closed at $15.41 per share.
  • BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ: PPC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Pilgrims Pride earned $0.69 in the second quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.35 and a 52-week-low of $14.83. Pilgrims Pride's stock last closed at $29.14 per share.
  • SVB Leerink upgraded the stock for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) from Underperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Regenxbio showed an EPS of ($0.04), compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. Regenxbio's market cap stands at $211.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.45 and a 52-week-low of $35.41. Regenxbio's stock last closed at $37.54 per share.
  • For TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. TPI Composites earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.11) in the year-ago quarter. TPI Composites's market cap stands at $996.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.74 and a 52-week-low of $16.92. TPI Composites's stock last closed at $17.50 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. BP Midstream Partners earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. BP Midstream Partners's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.06 and a 52-week-low of $13.80. BP Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $14.85 per share.
  • For The Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Hain Celestial Group showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Hain Celestial Group is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.42 and a 52-week-low of $14.45. Hain Celestial Group's stock last closed at $21.90 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, HP showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for HP is at $28.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.08 and a 52-week-low of $18.06. HP's stock last closed at $19.22 per share.
  • For iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ), China Renaissance downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, iQIYI had an EPS of ($0.49), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. iQIYI's market cap stands at $12.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.46 and a 52-week-low of $14.35. iQIYI's stock last closed at $18.08 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Itron Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Itron earned $0.87 in the second quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Itron's outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.00 and a 52-week-low of $44.34. Itron's stock last closed at $70.02 per share.
  • Argus Research downgraded the stock for Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) from Buy to Hold. Las Vegas Sands earned $0.72 in the second quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Las Vegas Sands's outstanding shares is at $42.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.60 and a 52-week-low of $47.39. Las Vegas Sands's stock last closed at $54.67 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for McCormick & Co Inc (NYSE: MKC) from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, McCormick & Co showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. McCormick & Co's market cap stands at $14.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $171.10 and a 52-week-low of $119.00. McCormick & Co's stock last closed at $168.56 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SHLX) from Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, Shell Midstream Partners had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. Shell Midstream Partners's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.73 and a 52-week-low of $15.86. Shell Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $21.37 per share.
  • For Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), Argus Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Vornado Realty earned $0.79 in the first quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. Vornado Realty's market cap stands at $12.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.59 and a 52-week-low of $59.48. Vornado Realty's stock last closed at $61.34 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Hold, Stifel initiated coverage on CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE). The price target is set at $35.00 for CubeSmart. CubeSmart earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. CubeSmart's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.52 and a 52-week-low of $27.19. CubeSmart's stock last closed at $35.37 per share.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE: EXR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Extra Space Storage is set at $131.00. Extra Space Storage earned $1.22 in the second quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Extra Space Storage is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.03 and a 52-week-low of $83.70. Extra Space Storage's stock last closed at $121.68 per share.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ: IMMU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Immunomedics is set at $28.00. Immunomedics earned ($0.40) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.68) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Immunomedics's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.99 and a 52-week-low of $11.55. Immunomedics's stock last closed at $14.84 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, Stifel initiated coverage on Life Storage Inc (NYSE: LSI). The price target is set at $106.00 for Life Storage. For the second quarter, Life Storage had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.39. The total market value of Life Storage's outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.21 and a 52-week-low of $88.92. Life Storage's stock last closed at $103.42 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Baird initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA). The price target is set at $15.00 for Sunnova Energy Intl. Sunnova Energy Intl earned ($6.06) in the second quarter, compared to ($2.69) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Sunnova Energy Intl is at $935.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.51. Sunnova Energy Intl's stock last closed at $11.14 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA). The price target is set at $14.00 for Sunnova Energy Intl. For the second quarter, Sunnova Energy Intl had an EPS of ($6.06), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.69). The current market cap for Sunnova Energy Intl is at $935.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.51. Sunnova Energy Intl's stock last closed at $11.14 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA). The price target is set at $13.00 for Sunnova Energy Intl. Sunnova Energy Intl earned ($6.06) in the second quarter, compared to ($2.69) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Sunnova Energy Intl is at $935.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.51. Sunnova Energy Intl's stock last closed at $11.14 per share.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) with a Buy rating. The price target for National Storage is set at $36.00. For the second quarter, National Storage had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. National Storage's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.88 and a 52-week-low of $24.44. National Storage's stock last closed at $32.81 per share.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Public Storage is set at $285.00. Public Storage earned $2.64 in the second quarter, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Public Storage is at $37.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $261.72 and a 52-week-low of $193.89. Public Storage's stock last closed at $261.05 per share.
  • Rosenblatt initiated coverage on PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) with a Buy rating. For the second quarter, PayPal Holdings had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. PayPal Holdings's market cap stands at $121.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.48 and a 52-week-low of $74.66. PayPal Holdings's stock last closed at $107.67 per share.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sunrun is set at $19.00. In the second quarter, Sunrun showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. Sunrun's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.42 and a 52-week-low of $8.81. Sunrun's stock last closed at $15.77 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Argus Research initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK). The price target is set at $52.00 for Silk Road Medical. In the second quarter, Silk Road Medical earned ($0.23). The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.50 and a 52-week-low of $30.87. Silk Road Medical's stock last closed at $40.74 per share.
  • For Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), Consumer Edge initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Spotify Technology had an EPS of ($0.47), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.57). The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.95 and a 52-week-low of $103.29. Spotify Technology's stock last closed at $150.05 per share.
  • Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) with a Neutral rating. Square earned $0.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.15 and a 52-week-low of $49.82. Square's stock last closed at $64.12 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Verb Technology Co Inc (NASDAQ: VERB). The price target is set at $3.50 for Verb Tech. Verb Tech's market cap stands at $10.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.71 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. Verb Tech's stock last closed at $1.30 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE: VSLR). The price target is set at $12.00 for Vivint Solar. In the second quarter, Vivint Solar showed an EPS of ($0.73), compared to ($0.50) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Vivint Solar is at $342.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.82 and a 52-week-low of $3.55. Vivint Solar's stock last closed at $8.29 per share.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

