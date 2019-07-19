Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019
Upgrades
- For American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG), William Blair upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. American International Gr earned $1.58 in the first quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. American International Gr's market-cap stands at $48,358,299,270. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.49 and a 52-week-low of $36.16. American International Gr closed at $55.58 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $56.32.
- For Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE: AXS), Buckingham Research upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Axis Capital Holdings earned $1.33 in the first quarter, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. Axis Capital Holdings's market-cap stands at $5,031,072,771. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.58 and a 52-week-low of $48.27. Axis Capital Holdings closed at $59.93 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $59.91.
- For HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY), Bank of America upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. HealthEquity earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. HealthEquity's market-cap stands at $4,794,054,935. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.58 and a 52-week-low of $50.29. HealthEquity closed at $76.43 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $78.28.
- For Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ: INDB), Compass Point upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Independent Bank earned $1.42 in the second quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. Independent Bank's market-cap stands at $2,515,644,906. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.00 and a 52-week-low of $66.12. Independent Bank closed at $73.32 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $73.89.
- For KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. KBR earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. KBR's market-cap stands at $3,574,830,430. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.41 and a 52-week-low of $13.89. KBR closed at $25.28 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $26.29.
- For Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Overweight. Philip Morris Intl earned $1.46 in the second quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. Philip Morris Intl's market-cap stands at $136,459,464,552. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.74 and a 52-week-low of $64.67. Philip Morris Intl closed at $87.63 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $88.19.
- For Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST), Piper Jaffray upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. Post Holdings earned $1.28 in the second quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. Post Holdings's market-cap stands at $7,919,975,378. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.73 and a 52-week-low of $83.88. Post Holdings closed at $108.06 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $109.85.
- For Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), Bank of America upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Public Storage earned $2.53 in the first quarter, compared to $2.48 in the year-ago quarter. Public Storage's market-cap stands at $43,202,901,791. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $251.28 and a 52-week-low of $193.89. Public Storage closed at $247.57 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $249.25.
- For Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX), Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Outperform. Skechers USA earned $0.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. Skechers USA's market-cap stands at $5,483,837,077. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.66 and a 52-week-low of $21.45. Skechers USA closed at $34.79 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $38.88.
- For Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM), CLSA upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating Buy. Taiwan Semiconductor earned $0.41 in the second quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor's market-cap stands at $212,250,633,845. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.64 and a 52-week-low of $34.21. Taiwan Semiconductor closed at $43.22 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $43.26.
- For Weight Watchers International Inc (NASDAQ: WW), DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Weight Watchers Intl earned ($0.09) in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. Weight Watchers Intl's market-cap stands at $1,688,359,428. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.47 and a 52-week-low of $16.71. Weight Watchers Intl closed at $25.20 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $26.02.
Downgrades
- For Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Alcoa earned ($0.01) in the second quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. Alcoa's market-cap stands at $4,343,367,420. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.75 and a 52-week-low of $20.82. Alcoa closed at $23.43 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $23.59.
- For Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA), Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Alcoa earned ($0.01) in the second quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. Alcoa's market-cap stands at $4,343,367,420. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.75 and a 52-week-low of $20.82. Alcoa closed at $23.43 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $23.59.
- For Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL), Buckingham Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Arch Capital Group earned $0.67 in the first quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. Arch Capital Group's market-cap stands at $15,441,442,474. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.85 and a 52-week-low of $24.79. Arch Capital Group closed at $38.24 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $38.10.
- For Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM), Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Autohome earned $0.87 in the first quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. Autohome's market-cap stands at $9,680,620,290. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.99 and a 52-week-low of $61.43. Autohome closed at $82.00 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $81.94.
- For CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), Bank of America downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. CubeSmart earned $0.40 in the first quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. CubeSmart's market-cap stands at $6,490,945,269. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.23 and a 52-week-low of $27.19. CubeSmart closed at $34.44 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $34.28.
- For CVB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CVBF), Janney Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. CVB Financial earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. CVB Financial's market-cap stands at $2,912,250,390. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.97 and a 52-week-low of $19.21. CVB Financial closed at $20.80 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $20.30.
- For Eagle Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: EGBN), Piper Jaffray downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. Eagle Bancorp earned $1.08 in the second quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. Eagle Bancorp's market-cap stands at $1,352,253,488. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.77 and a 52-week-low of $38.67. Eagle Bancorp closed at $39.15 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $40.03.
- For Eagle Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: EGBN), Sandler O'Neill downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Eagle Bancorp earned $1.08 in the second quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. Eagle Bancorp's market-cap stands at $1,352,253,488. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.77 and a 52-week-low of $38.67. Eagle Bancorp closed at $39.15 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $40.03.
- For Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH), Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. Invitation Homes earned $0.33 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. Invitation Homes's market-cap stands at $14,542,249,453. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.17 and a 52-week-low of $19.21. Invitation Homes closed at $27.70 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $27.67.
- For The Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK), Bank of America downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Underperform. Michaels Companies earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. Michaels Companies's market-cap stands at $1,323,885,963. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.11 and a 52-week-low of $7.39. Michaels Companies closed at $8.37 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $7.60.
- For MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Underweight. MSG Networks earned $0.72 in the third quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. MSG Networks's market-cap stands at $1,513,978,606. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.13 and a 52-week-low of $19.05. MSG Networks closed at $20.23 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $19.11.
- For Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Ingevity earned $0.99 in the first quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. Ingevity's market-cap stands at $4,310,079,187. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.41 and a 52-week-low of $74.98. Ingevity closed at $102.99 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $100.50.
- For News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Underweight. News earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. News's market-cap stands at $7,846,810,372. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.66 and a 52-week-low of $10.65. News closed at $13.28 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $13.02.
- For Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. Olin earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. Olin's market-cap stands at $3,531,292,010. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.87. Olin closed at $21.43 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $21.16.
- For Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Paycom Software earned $1.19 in the first quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. Paycom Software's market-cap stands at $14,161,714,959. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $246.85 and a 52-week-low of $100.87. Paycom Software closed at $242.14 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $239.03.
- For SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. SAP earned $1.22 in the second quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. SAP's market-cap stands at $151,847,860,912. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.62 and a 52-week-low of $94.81. SAP closed at $127.54 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $126.12.
- For The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV), Buckingham Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Travelers Companies earned $2.83 in the first quarter, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter. Travelers Companies's market-cap stands at $39,898,590,261. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $155.09 and a 52-week-low of $111.08. Travelers Companies closed at $152.50 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $151.55.
Initiations
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altimmune is set to $8.30. Altimmune earned ($0.27) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.23) in the year-ago quarter. Altimmune's market-cap stands at $35,737,540. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.25 and a 52-week-low of $1.70. Altimmune closed at $2.33 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $2.46.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) with an Outperform rating. AMC Entertainment Hldgs earned ($1.25) in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. AMC Entertainment Hldgs's market-cap stands at $998,970,621. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.45 and a 52-week-low of $8.73. AMC Entertainment Hldgs closed at $9.62 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $9.97.
- Baird initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Blueprint Medicines is set to $120.00. Blueprint Medicines earned ($1.98) in the first quarter, compared to ($1.29) in the year-ago quarter. Blueprint Medicines's market-cap stands at $4,799,410,377. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.76 and a 52-week-low of $44.58. Blueprint Medicines closed at $98.24 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $98.09.
- Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) with a Sell rating. The price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to $400.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned $3.40 in the first quarter, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill's market-cap stands at $21,174,265,326. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $765.99 and a 52-week-low of $383.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill closed at $764.45 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $763.25.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cinemark Hldgs is set to $43.00. Cinemark Hldgs earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. Cinemark Hldgs's market-cap stands at $4,270,692,069. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.51 and a 52-week-low of $34.03. Cinemark Hldgs closed at $36.51 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $36.82.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) with a Neutral rating. Enbridge earned $0.61 in the first quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. Enbridge's market-cap stands at $73,308,103,924. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.04 and a 52-week-low of $28.82. Enbridge closed at $36.29 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $36.06.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) with a Buy rating. The price target for GrubHub is set to $95.00. GrubHub earned $0.30 in the first quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. GrubHub's market-cap stands at $6,830,101,805. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.35 and a 52-week-low of $60.20. GrubHub closed at $74.90 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $74.92.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLND) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Millendo Therapeutics is set to $24.00. Millendo Therapeutics earned ($0.78) in the first quarter, compared to ($6.00) in the year-ago quarter. Millendo Therapeutics's market-cap stands at $142,558,738. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.34 and a 52-week-low of $6.77. Millendo Therapeutics closed at $10.65 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $10.63.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) with a Neutral rating. Owl Rock Capital earned $0.05 in the third quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.86 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Owl Rock Capital closed at $15.48 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $15.58.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) with a Sector Weight rating. The price target for Redfin is set to $18.00. Redfin earned ($0.74) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.44) in the year-ago quarter. Redfin's market-cap stands at $1,533,162,274. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.01 and a 52-week-low of $13.50. Redfin closed at $16.85 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $16.98.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software Inc (NASDAQ: SMSI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Smith Micro Software is set to $5.00. Smith Micro Software earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to ($0.10) in the year-ago quarter. Smith Micro Software's market-cap stands at $99,410,663. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.48 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. Smith Micro Software closed at $3.10 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $3.16.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software Inc (NASDAQ: SMSI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Smith Micro Software is set to $5.00. Smith Micro Software earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to ($0.10) in the year-ago quarter. Smith Micro Software's market-cap stands at $99,410,663. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.48 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. Smith Micro Software closed at $3.10 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $3.16.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Sunoco is set to $35.00. Sunoco earned $1.07 in the first quarter, compared to ($3.74) in the year-ago quarter. Sunoco's market-cap stands at $2,724,096,652. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.96 and a 52-week-low of $23.80. Sunoco closed at $32.92 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $32.88.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Zillow Group is set to $66.00. Zillow Group earned ($0.02) in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. Zillow Group's market-cap stands at $9,877,535,260. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.65 and a 52-week-low of $26.38. Zillow Group closed at $48.20 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $48.60.
