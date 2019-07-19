Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2019 10:12am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • For American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG), William Blair upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. American International Gr earned $1.58 in the first quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. American International Gr's market-cap stands at $48,358,299,270. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.49 and a 52-week-low of $36.16. American International Gr closed at $55.58 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $56.32.
  • For Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE: AXS), Buckingham Research upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Axis Capital Holdings earned $1.33 in the first quarter, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. Axis Capital Holdings's market-cap stands at $5,031,072,771. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.58 and a 52-week-low of $48.27. Axis Capital Holdings closed at $59.93 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $59.91.
  • For HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY), Bank of America upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. HealthEquity earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. HealthEquity's market-cap stands at $4,794,054,935. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.58 and a 52-week-low of $50.29. HealthEquity closed at $76.43 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $78.28.
  • For Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ: INDB), Compass Point upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Independent Bank earned $1.42 in the second quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. Independent Bank's market-cap stands at $2,515,644,906. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.00 and a 52-week-low of $66.12. Independent Bank closed at $73.32 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $73.89.
  • For KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. KBR earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. KBR's market-cap stands at $3,574,830,430. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.41 and a 52-week-low of $13.89. KBR closed at $25.28 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $26.29.
  • For Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Overweight. Philip Morris Intl earned $1.46 in the second quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. Philip Morris Intl's market-cap stands at $136,459,464,552. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.74 and a 52-week-low of $64.67. Philip Morris Intl closed at $87.63 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $88.19.
  • For Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST), Piper Jaffray upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. Post Holdings earned $1.28 in the second quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. Post Holdings's market-cap stands at $7,919,975,378. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.73 and a 52-week-low of $83.88. Post Holdings closed at $108.06 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $109.85.
  • For Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), Bank of America upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Public Storage earned $2.53 in the first quarter, compared to $2.48 in the year-ago quarter. Public Storage's market-cap stands at $43,202,901,791. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $251.28 and a 52-week-low of $193.89. Public Storage closed at $247.57 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $249.25.
  • For Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX), Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Outperform. Skechers USA earned $0.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. Skechers USA's market-cap stands at $5,483,837,077. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.66 and a 52-week-low of $21.45. Skechers USA closed at $34.79 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $38.88.
  • For Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM), CLSA upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating Buy. Taiwan Semiconductor earned $0.41 in the second quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor's market-cap stands at $212,250,633,845. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.64 and a 52-week-low of $34.21. Taiwan Semiconductor closed at $43.22 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $43.26.
  • For Weight Watchers International Inc (NASDAQ: WW), DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Weight Watchers Intl earned ($0.09) in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. Weight Watchers Intl's market-cap stands at $1,688,359,428. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.47 and a 52-week-low of $16.71. Weight Watchers Intl closed at $25.20 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $26.02.

 

Downgrades

  • For Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Alcoa earned ($0.01) in the second quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. Alcoa's market-cap stands at $4,343,367,420. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.75 and a 52-week-low of $20.82. Alcoa closed at $23.43 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $23.59.
  • For Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA), Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Alcoa earned ($0.01) in the second quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. Alcoa's market-cap stands at $4,343,367,420. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.75 and a 52-week-low of $20.82. Alcoa closed at $23.43 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $23.59.
  • For Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL), Buckingham Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Arch Capital Group earned $0.67 in the first quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. Arch Capital Group's market-cap stands at $15,441,442,474. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.85 and a 52-week-low of $24.79. Arch Capital Group closed at $38.24 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $38.10.
  • For Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM), Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Autohome earned $0.87 in the first quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. Autohome's market-cap stands at $9,680,620,290. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.99 and a 52-week-low of $61.43. Autohome closed at $82.00 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $81.94.
  • For CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), Bank of America downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. CubeSmart earned $0.40 in the first quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. CubeSmart's market-cap stands at $6,490,945,269. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.23 and a 52-week-low of $27.19. CubeSmart closed at $34.44 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $34.28.
  • For CVB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CVBF), Janney Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. CVB Financial earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. CVB Financial's market-cap stands at $2,912,250,390. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.97 and a 52-week-low of $19.21. CVB Financial closed at $20.80 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $20.30.
  • For Eagle Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: EGBN), Piper Jaffray downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. Eagle Bancorp earned $1.08 in the second quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. Eagle Bancorp's market-cap stands at $1,352,253,488. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.77 and a 52-week-low of $38.67. Eagle Bancorp closed at $39.15 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $40.03.
  • For Eagle Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: EGBN), Sandler O'Neill downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Eagle Bancorp earned $1.08 in the second quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. Eagle Bancorp's market-cap stands at $1,352,253,488. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.77 and a 52-week-low of $38.67. Eagle Bancorp closed at $39.15 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $40.03.
  • For Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH), Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. Invitation Homes earned $0.33 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. Invitation Homes's market-cap stands at $14,542,249,453. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.17 and a 52-week-low of $19.21. Invitation Homes closed at $27.70 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $27.67.
  • For The Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK), Bank of America downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Underperform. Michaels Companies earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. Michaels Companies's market-cap stands at $1,323,885,963. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.11 and a 52-week-low of $7.39. Michaels Companies closed at $8.37 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $7.60.
  • For MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Underweight. MSG Networks earned $0.72 in the third quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. MSG Networks's market-cap stands at $1,513,978,606. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.13 and a 52-week-low of $19.05. MSG Networks closed at $20.23 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $19.11.
  • For Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Ingevity earned $0.99 in the first quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. Ingevity's market-cap stands at $4,310,079,187. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.41 and a 52-week-low of $74.98. Ingevity closed at $102.99 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $100.50.
  • For News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Underweight. News earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. News's market-cap stands at $7,846,810,372. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.66 and a 52-week-low of $10.65. News closed at $13.28 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $13.02.
  • For Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. Olin earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. Olin's market-cap stands at $3,531,292,010. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.87. Olin closed at $21.43 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $21.16.
  • For Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Paycom Software earned $1.19 in the first quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. Paycom Software's market-cap stands at $14,161,714,959. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $246.85 and a 52-week-low of $100.87. Paycom Software closed at $242.14 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $239.03.
  • For SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. SAP earned $1.22 in the second quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. SAP's market-cap stands at $151,847,860,912. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.62 and a 52-week-low of $94.81. SAP closed at $127.54 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $126.12.
  • For The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV), Buckingham Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Travelers Companies earned $2.83 in the first quarter, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter. Travelers Companies's market-cap stands at $39,898,590,261. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $155.09 and a 52-week-low of $111.08. Travelers Companies closed at $152.50 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $151.55.

 

Initiations

  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altimmune is set to $8.30. Altimmune earned ($0.27) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.23) in the year-ago quarter. Altimmune's market-cap stands at $35,737,540. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.25 and a 52-week-low of $1.70. Altimmune closed at $2.33 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $2.46.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) with an Outperform rating. AMC Entertainment Hldgs earned ($1.25) in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. AMC Entertainment Hldgs's market-cap stands at $998,970,621. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.45 and a 52-week-low of $8.73. AMC Entertainment Hldgs closed at $9.62 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $9.97.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Blueprint Medicines is set to $120.00. Blueprint Medicines earned ($1.98) in the first quarter, compared to ($1.29) in the year-ago quarter. Blueprint Medicines's market-cap stands at $4,799,410,377. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.76 and a 52-week-low of $44.58. Blueprint Medicines closed at $98.24 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $98.09.
  • Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) with a Sell rating. The price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to $400.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned $3.40 in the first quarter, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill's market-cap stands at $21,174,265,326. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $765.99 and a 52-week-low of $383.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill closed at $764.45 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $763.25.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cinemark Hldgs is set to $43.00. Cinemark Hldgs earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. Cinemark Hldgs's market-cap stands at $4,270,692,069. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.51 and a 52-week-low of $34.03. Cinemark Hldgs closed at $36.51 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $36.82.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) with a Neutral rating. Enbridge earned $0.61 in the first quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. Enbridge's market-cap stands at $73,308,103,924. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.04 and a 52-week-low of $28.82. Enbridge closed at $36.29 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $36.06.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) with a Buy rating. The price target for GrubHub is set to $95.00. GrubHub earned $0.30 in the first quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. GrubHub's market-cap stands at $6,830,101,805. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.35 and a 52-week-low of $60.20. GrubHub closed at $74.90 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $74.92.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLND) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Millendo Therapeutics is set to $24.00. Millendo Therapeutics earned ($0.78) in the first quarter, compared to ($6.00) in the year-ago quarter. Millendo Therapeutics's market-cap stands at $142,558,738. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.34 and a 52-week-low of $6.77. Millendo Therapeutics closed at $10.65 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $10.63.
  • Compass Point initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) with a Neutral rating. Owl Rock Capital earned $0.05 in the third quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.86 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Owl Rock Capital closed at $15.48 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $15.58.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) with a Sector Weight rating. The price target for Redfin is set to $18.00. Redfin earned ($0.74) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.44) in the year-ago quarter. Redfin's market-cap stands at $1,533,162,274. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.01 and a 52-week-low of $13.50. Redfin closed at $16.85 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $16.98.
  • B. Riley initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software Inc (NASDAQ: SMSI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Smith Micro Software is set to $5.00. Smith Micro Software earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to ($0.10) in the year-ago quarter. Smith Micro Software's market-cap stands at $99,410,663. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.48 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. Smith Micro Software closed at $3.10 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $3.16.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software Inc (NASDAQ: SMSI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Smith Micro Software is set to $5.00. Smith Micro Software earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to ($0.10) in the year-ago quarter. Smith Micro Software's market-cap stands at $99,410,663. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.48 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. Smith Micro Software closed at $3.10 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $3.16.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Sunoco is set to $35.00. Sunoco earned $1.07 in the first quarter, compared to ($3.74) in the year-ago quarter. Sunoco's market-cap stands at $2,724,096,652. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.96 and a 52-week-low of $23.80. Sunoco closed at $32.92 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $32.88.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Zillow Group is set to $66.00. Zillow Group earned ($0.02) in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. Zillow Group's market-cap stands at $9,877,535,260. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.65 and a 52-week-low of $26.38. Zillow Group closed at $48.20 at the end of the last trading period, while its most recent trading price was at $48.60.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACGL + AA)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of American Express Earnings
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MSFTMaintains160.0
SKXUpgrades
WLTWMaintains208.0
MSCIMaintains240.0
HONMaintains188.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What The Truck – Backhaul: Platooning Trucks Of Wall St.