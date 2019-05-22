Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 22, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Legg Mason Inc (NYSE: LM) from Underperform to In-Line. Legg Mason shares rose 3.5 percent to close at $36.89 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) from Neutral to Buy. Ericsson rose 1.6 percent to $9.85 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at DA Davidson upgraded Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) from Underperform to Neutral. Redfin shares rose 0.3 percent to $17.55 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Covenant Transportation shares fell 1.2 percent to close at $17.07 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) from Underweight to Neutral. Diamond Offshore shares rose 0.8 percent to $9.72 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) from In-Line to Outperform. FLIR Systems rose 1.5 percent to $50.40 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) from Market Perform to Outperform. ArcBest shares fell 1 percent to close at $27.77 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- RBC Capital downgraded Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE: FNV) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Franco-Nevada shares fell 0.5 percent to $75.54 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Anadarko Petroleum shares fell 0.5 percent to $72.44 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Activision shares fell 2 percent to $42.60 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Zayo shares rose 0.1 percent to close at $32.74 on Monday.
- Jefferies downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from Buy to Hold. Mallinckrodt shares fell 1.7 percent to $9.70 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ra Pharmaceuticals is set to $33. Ra Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $23.30 on Tuesday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Vishay Intertechnology is set to $17. Vishay Intertechnology shares closed at $16.44 on Tuesday.
- FIG Partners initiated coverage on Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: RRBI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Red River Bancshares is set to $60. Red River Bancshares shares closed at $49.50 on Tuesday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Littelfuse is set to $210. Littelfuse shares closed at $170.82 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Titan Medical is set to $6. Titan Medical shares closed at $2.71 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Transenterix is set to $1.60. Transenterix closed at $1.26 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Semtech is set to $56. Semtech closed at $44.76 on Tuesday.
- Sandler O'Neill initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Horace Mann Educators is set to $46. Horace Mann Educators shares closed at $39.75 on Tuesday.
