Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 22, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2019 8:56am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded Legg Mason Inc (NYSE: LM) from Underperform to In-Line. Legg Mason shares rose 3.5 percent to close at $36.89 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) from Neutral to Buy. Ericsson rose 1.6 percent to $9.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson upgraded Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) from Underperform to Neutral. Redfin shares rose 0.3 percent to $17.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Covenant Transportation shares fell 1.2 percent to close at $17.07 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) from Underweight to Neutral. Diamond Offshore shares rose 0.8 percent to $9.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) from In-Line to Outperform. FLIR Systems rose 1.5 percent to $50.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) from Market Perform to Outperform. ArcBest shares fell 1 percent to close at $27.77 on Tuesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • RBC Capital downgraded Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE: FNV) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Franco-Nevada shares fell 0.5 percent to $75.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Anadarko Petroleum shares fell 0.5 percent to $72.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Activision shares fell 2 percent to $42.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Zayo shares rose 0.1 percent to close at $32.74 on Monday.
  • Jefferies downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from Buy to Hold. Mallinckrodt shares fell 1.7 percent to $9.70 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ra Pharmaceuticals is set to $33. Ra Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $23.30 on Tuesday.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Vishay Intertechnology is set to $17. Vishay Intertechnology shares closed at $16.44 on Tuesday.
  • FIG Partners initiated coverage on Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: RRBI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Red River Bancshares is set to $60. Red River Bancshares shares closed at $49.50 on Tuesday.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Littelfuse is set to $210. Littelfuse shares closed at $170.82 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Titan Medical is set to $6. Titan Medical shares closed at $2.71 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Transenterix is set to $1.60. Transenterix closed at $1.26 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Semtech is set to $56. Semtech closed at $44.76 on Tuesday.
  • Sandler O'Neill initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Horace Mann Educators is set to $46. Horace Mann Educators shares closed at $39.75 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APC + ARCB)

3 Reasons Goldman Just Added Chevron To Its America's Conviction List
Market Remains Shaken Over Tariff Threats Ahead Of U.S.-China Trade Talks
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 7, 2019
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cramer Gives Thumbs-Down To Buffett's Involvement With Occidental Petroleum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AZOMaintains1,100.0
JWNMaintains52.0
URBNMaintains28.0
TJXMaintains57.0
WLTWMaintains205.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Artificial Intelligence Backs 2 New ETFs