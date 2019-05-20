Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 20, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2019 9:11am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Longbow Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) from Neutral to Buy. Louisiana-Pacific shares rose 1.1 percent to $24.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) from Neutral to Buy. General Dynamics shares rose 0.8 percent to $167.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Target shares fell 0.1 percent to $70.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from Hold to Buy. Jack In The Box rose 4.2 percent to close at $82.17 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR upgraded NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) from Neutral to Buy. NeoPhotonics shares fell 4.4 percent to $3.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. United Continental shares rose 1.2 percent to $82.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) from Market Perform to Outperform. EQT shares fell 1 percent to close at $20.81 on Friday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) from Hold to Buy. MYR Group fell 1 percent to close at $68.55 on Friday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. American Airlines shares fell 3 percent to $30.80 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) from Neutral to Sell. Deutsche Bank shares fell 2.1 percent to $7.42 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) from Neutral to Underperform. AGCO shares fell 1.4 percent to $66.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Michaels shares fell 5.3 percent to $9.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Superior Energy shares fell 1.2 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) from Outperform to In-Line. Prologis fell 0.3 percent to $76.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Delta shares fell 1.6 percent to $54.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) from Buy to Hold. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares fell 1.1 percent to $46.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird downgraded Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) from Outperform to Neutral. Keysight shares fell 1.9 percent to $80.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) from Market Perform to Underperform. ProAssurance shares rose 0.5 percent to close at $39.17 on Friday.

Top Initiations

  • HSBC initiated coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) with a Buy rating. Canada Goose shares closed at $48.32 on Friday.
  • Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) with an Equal-Weight rating. Beyond Meat shares closed at $89.35 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for FMC is set to $82. FMC closed at $75.23 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: XOG) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Extraction Oil is set to $8. Extraction Oil shares closed at $3.97 on Friday.
  • Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSE: GDP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Goodrich Petroleum is set to $15.50. Goodrich Petroleum closed at $12.40 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) with a Market Perform rating. CarGurus shares closed at $36.77 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OSW) with a Buy rating. OneSpaWorld shares closed at $13.52 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Centennial Resource Development is set to $12. Centennial Resource Development shares closed at $10.04 on Friday.
  • Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) with an Outperform rating. Zoom Video shares closed at $89.98 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) with an Outperform rating. Carvana shares closed at $68.13 on Friday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGCO + AAL)

31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Trade War Agriculture Pair Trade From JPMorgan
Boeing CEO Grilled By Shareholders On 737 Max Issues
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 29, 2019
10 Stocks To Watch For April 26, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GMEMaintains7.0
UTXMaintains164.0
SAVEMaintains56.0
LUVMaintains64.0
SBACMaintains222.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Sprint, T-Mobile Spike Higher On Updated Merger Conditions; FCC's Pai Will Recommend Approval