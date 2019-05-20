Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 20, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Longbow Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) from Neutral to Buy. Louisiana-Pacific shares rose 1.1 percent to $24.27 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) from Neutral to Buy. General Dynamics shares rose 0.8 percent to $167.75 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Target shares fell 0.1 percent to $70.82 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from Hold to Buy. Jack In The Box rose 4.2 percent to close at $82.17 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) from Neutral to Buy. NeoPhotonics shares fell 4.4 percent to $3.67 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. United Continental shares rose 1.2 percent to $82.50 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) from Market Perform to Outperform. EQT shares fell 1 percent to close at $20.81 on Friday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) from Hold to Buy. MYR Group fell 1 percent to close at $68.55 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. American Airlines shares fell 3 percent to $30.80 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) from Neutral to Sell. Deutsche Bank shares fell 2.1 percent to $7.42 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) from Neutral to Underperform. AGCO shares fell 1.4 percent to $66.50 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Michaels shares fell 5.3 percent to $9.90 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Superior Energy shares fell 1.2 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) from Outperform to In-Line. Prologis fell 0.3 percent to $76.35 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Delta shares fell 1.6 percent to $54.00 in pre-market trading.
- Argus Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) from Buy to Hold. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares fell 1.1 percent to $46.36 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) from Outperform to Neutral. Keysight shares fell 1.9 percent to $80.33 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) from Market Perform to Underperform. ProAssurance shares rose 0.5 percent to close at $39.17 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- HSBC initiated coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) with a Buy rating. Canada Goose shares closed at $48.32 on Friday.
- Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) with an Equal-Weight rating. Beyond Meat shares closed at $89.35 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for FMC is set to $82. FMC closed at $75.23 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: XOG) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Extraction Oil is set to $8. Extraction Oil shares closed at $3.97 on Friday.
- Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSE: GDP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Goodrich Petroleum is set to $15.50. Goodrich Petroleum closed at $12.40 on Friday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) with a Market Perform rating. CarGurus shares closed at $36.77 on Friday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OSW) with a Buy rating. OneSpaWorld shares closed at $13.52 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Centennial Resource Development is set to $12. Centennial Resource Development shares closed at $10.04 on Friday.
- Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) with an Outperform rating. Zoom Video shares closed at $89.98 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) with an Outperform rating. Carvana shares closed at $68.13 on Friday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
