Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 13, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Becton, Dickinson shares fell 1.91 percent to close at $225.40 on Friday.
- Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) from Neutral to Outperform. Taylor Morrison Home rose 0.05 percent to close at $20.39 on Friday.
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group upgraded Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) from In-Line to Outperform. Boston Scientific fell 1 percent to $36.20 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Cubic shares dropped 0.4 percent to $59.41 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Neutral to Outperform. Texas Roadhouse shares rose 0.4 percent to $55.10 in pre-market trading.
- CICC upgraded JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) from Hold to Buy. JD.com shares fell 1.8 percent to $27.66 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLBD) from Hold to Buy. Blue Bird shares fell 0.23 percent to close at $133.21 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from Neutral to Outperform. Ameriprise Financial shares rose 1.21 percent to close at $144.56 on Thursday.
- Barclays upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. KB Home rose 1.12 percent to close at $26.12 on Friday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) from Underweight to Neutral. Bausch Health fell 2.1 percent to $24.80 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Pivotal Research downgraded Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) from Buy to Hold. Boot Barn shares rose 0.96 percent to close at $29.34 on Friday.
- Baird downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from Outperform to Neutral. Deere shares fell 1.5 percent to $153.74 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) from Neutral to Underweight. Endo shares fell 5.8 percent to $7.59 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) from Buy to Hold. Alarm.com shares fell 3 percent to $62.00 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares fell 1.46 percent to close at $228.02 on Friday.
- Baird downgraded Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) from Outperform to Neutral. Titan Machinery shares fell 0.88 percent to close at $16.91 on Friday.
- UBS downgraded Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) from Buy to Neutral. Prudential shares rose 0.44 percent to close at $101.27 on Friday.
- HSBC downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) from Buy to Hold. Exxon Mobil shares fell 1.3 percent to $75.60 in pre-market trading.
- Berenberg downgraded Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) from Buy to Hold. Hilton shares rose 0.43 percent to close at $91.53 on Friday.
- Longbow Research downgraded Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) from Neutral to Underperform. Restaurant Brands shares fell 1.6 percent to $66.20 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Wingstop is set to $88. Wingstop shares closed at $78.94 on Friday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Pinterest is set to $32. Pinterest shares closed at $29.05 on Friday.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Brainsway is set to $17. Brainsway closed at $10.80 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Turning Point Therapeutics is set to $48. Turning Point Therapeutics shares closed at $32.12 on Friday.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) with a Market Perform rating. Zoom Video Communications shares closed at $79.63 on Friday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Viper Energy Partners is set to $44. Viper Energy Partners shares closed at $32.19 on Friday.
- UBS initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE: MNRL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Brigham Minerals is set to $25. Brigham Minerals closed at $19.45 on Friday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Palomar is set to $20. Palomar shares closed at $19.11 on Friday.
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: WTRE) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Watford is set to $33. Watford shares closed at $25.00 on Friday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Wendys is set to $22. Wendys shares closed at $18.85 on Friday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
