Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 8, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Wedbush upgraded LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) from Neutral to Outperform. LendingClub shares rose 0.3 percent to $3.23 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Janney Capital upgraded Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) from Neutral to Buy. Middlesex Water shares fell 1.98 percent to close at $56.79 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from Hold to Buy. Qorvo rose 5.2 percent to $77.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from Neutral to Overweight. Mosaic rose 2.6 percent to $23.85 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) from Underperform to Hold. Office Properties Income Trust shares fell 4.07 percent to close at $26.89 on Monday.
- Mizuho upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE: MAA) from Neutral to Buy. Mid-America Apartment fell 1.71 percent to close at $107.98 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from Neutral to Outperform. Mosaic rose 2.6 percent to $23.85 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Buckingham Research upgraded US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) from Neutral to Buy. US Foods shares gained 0.8 percent to $38.56 in pre-market trading.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) from Hold to Buy. MACOM shares rose 9.5 percent to $13.80 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE: CHL) from Neutral to Outperform. China Mobile shares fell 1.31 percent to close at $46.65 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Baird downgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE: CHSP) from Outperform to Neutral. Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares fell 0.79 percent to close at $31.24 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Fortive shares fell 1.7 percent to close at $83.48 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham Research downgraded Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: SERV) from Buy to Neutral. Servicemaster shares rose 8.95 percent to close at $53.80 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) from Outperform to Neutral. 2U shares fell 18.6 percent to $48.80 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) from Overweight to Neutral. Inogen shares fell 28.2 percent to $65.40 in pre-market trading.
- Compass Point downgraded LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) from Buy to Neutral. LPL Financial shares fell 0.2 percent to $84.13 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim downgraded GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ: GSKY) from Buy to Neutral. GreenSky shares fell 2.9 percent to $13.76 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UIHC) from Outperform to Market Perform. United Insurance shares fell 4.7 percent to $14.97 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) from Buy to Neutral. AvalonBay shares fell 1.88 percent to close at $196.79 on Tuesday.
- Northland Capital Markets downgraded Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Ichor shares fell 4 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- HSBC initiated coverage on StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) with a Reduce rating. The price target for StoneCo is set to $20. StoneCo shares closed at $27.09 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) with an Outperform rating. Tecnoglass closed at $6.98 on Tuesday.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Pinterest is set to $32. Pinterest shares closed at $28.69 on Tuesday.
- HSBC initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: PAGS) with a Reduce rating. The price target for PagSeguro Digital is set to $24. PagSeguro Digital shares closed at $27.15 on Tuesday.
