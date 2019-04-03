Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 3, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2019 9:16am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) from Sell to Neutral. Ascena Retail shares rose 5.7 percent to $1.05 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson upgraded Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) from Neutral to Buy. Urban Outfitters shares rose 1.9 percent to $31.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Barclays upgraded Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Kennametal shares rose 0.85 percent to close at $38.14 on Tuesday.
  • BTIG Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: IRTC) from Neutral to Buy. iRhythm Technologies shares rose 1.9 percent to $70.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) from Neutral to Buy. Enterprise Prods Partners rose 1.6 percent to $29.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Outperform to Strong Buy. CommScope shares rose 0.1 percent to $22.85 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Merus NV (NASDAQ: MRUS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Merus shares fell 5.23 percent to close at $13.05 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) from Neutral to Overweight. Intelsat shares rose 6.8 percent to $16.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies upgraded e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) from Hold to Buy. e.l.f. Beauty shares rose 5.3 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) from In-Line to Outperform. Canadian Natural Resources shares gained 0.1 percent to $27.83 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • RBC Capital downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SNH) from Sector Perform to Underperform. Senior Housing Properties shares fell 5.1 percent to $9.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE: TGE) from Buy to Neutral. Tallgrass Energy shares fell 1.4 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaccord Genuity downgraded Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) from Hold to Sell. Meridian Bioscience shares fell 19.32 percent to close at $ 14.20 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) from Buy to Neutral. Alcoa shares fell 0.2 percent to $28.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Spirit AeroSystems shares fell 1.24 percent to close at $92.49 on Tuesday.
  • UBS downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) from Buy to Neutral. Raytheon shares fell 0.8 percent to $184.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) from Buy to Hold. Walgreens shares rose 0.4 percent to $ 5.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Buy to Hold. Caterpillar shares fell 1 percent to $138.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from Positive to Neutral. CSX shares fell 0.4 percent to $75.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Blackbaud shares fell 1.1 percent to $82.06 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Nomura initiated coverage on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for NVIDIA is set to $147. NVIDIA shares closed at $183.00 on Tuesday.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Square is set to $80. Square shares closed at $75.60 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) with a Buy rating. The price target for GrubHub is set to $95. GrubHub shares closed at $70.58 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KLXE) with a Buy rating. The price target for KLX Energy Services is set to $35. KLX Energy Services shares closed at $25.66 on Tuesday.
  • PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Apergy Corp (NYSE: APY) with an Overweight rating. Apergy closed at $41.03 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Verastem is set to $5. Verastem shares closed at $3.03 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) with Buy rating. The price target for Intel is set to $65. Intel shares closed at $54.36 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Benefitfocus is set to $60. Benefitfocus shares closed at $45.95 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FHL) with a Neutral rating. Futu Holdings shares closed at $17.62 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for AMD is set to $33. AMD closed at $26.75 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

