Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 29, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Loop Capital upgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Hold to Buy. Viacom shares rose 0.2 percent to $27.50 in pre-market trading.
- WBB Securities upgraded Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) from Buy to Strong Buy. Marker Therapeutics shares rose 20.9 percent to $7.29 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Oil States shares fell 1.6 percent to $16.21 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE: BEDU) from Neutral to Buy. Bright Scholar Education shares rose 2.8 percent to $10.28 in pre-market trading.
- PiperJaffray upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Underweight to Neutral. F5 Networks shares rose 1.09 percent to close at $153.71 on Thursday.
- Nomura upgraded KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from Reduce to Neutral. KeyCorp shares fell 0.32 percent to close at $15.65 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from Underperform to Neutral. Mosaic rose 1.2 percent to $27.49 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Underperform to Market Perform. Wells Fargo shares rose 2 percent to $50.08 in pre-market trading.
- Vertical Research upgraded Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) from Hold to Buy. SAIC shares rose 10.5 percent to $81.25 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink upgraded Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Viking Therapeutics shares gained 4.1 percent to $8.86 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) from Buy to Neutral. WABCO shares fell 9.99 percent to close at $131.48 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Buy to Hold. Wells Fargo shares rose 2 percent to $50.08 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG) from Buy to Neutral. Carlyle shares fell 3.3 percent to $17.65 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Comcast shares fell 0.3 percent to $40.30 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) from Buy to Neutral. Mohawk shares fell 0.14 percent to close at $125.98 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) from Buy to Hold. RH shares fell 15.5 percent to $111.53 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. YETI shares fell 3.6 percent to $30.75 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE: SWX) from Buy to Neutral. Southwest Gas shares fell 0.5 percent to $82.16 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Charter Communications shares fell 0.5 percent to $351.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for DowDuPont is set to $42. DowDuPont shares closed at $52.72 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Spotify Technology is set to $120. Spotify Technology shares closed at $137.64 on Thursday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Athenex is set to $20. Athenex shares closed at $12.38 on Thursday.
- Longbow Research initiated coverage on Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Herc Holdings is set to $52. Herc Holdings closed at $38.09 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Oracle is set to $50. Oracle shares closed at $53.19 on Thursday.
- PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Allogene Therapeutics is set to $50. Allogene Therapeutics shares closed at $27.05 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals set to $45. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $19.08 on Thursday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) with a Buy rating. The price target for California Resources set to $35. California Resources shares closed at $25.76 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) with a Perform rating. Etsy shares closed at $67.13 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Uniqure is set to $85. Uniqure closed at $58.41 on Thursday.
