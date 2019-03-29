Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 29, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2019 9:11am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Loop Capital upgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Hold to Buy. Viacom shares rose 0.2 percent to $27.50 in pre-market trading.
  • WBB Securities upgraded Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) from Buy to Strong Buy. Marker Therapeutics shares rose 20.9 percent to $7.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Oil States shares fell 1.6 percent to $16.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE: BEDU) from Neutral to Buy. Bright Scholar Education shares rose 2.8 percent to $10.28 in pre-market trading.
  • PiperJaffray upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Underweight to Neutral. F5 Networks shares rose 1.09 percent to close at $153.71 on Thursday.
  • Nomura upgraded KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from Reduce to Neutral. KeyCorp shares fell 0.32 percent to close at $15.65 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from Underperform to Neutral. Mosaic rose 1.2 percent to $27.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Underperform to Market Perform. Wells Fargo shares rose 2 percent to $50.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Vertical Research upgraded Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) from Hold to Buy. SAIC shares rose 10.5 percent to $81.25 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink upgraded Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Viking Therapeutics shares gained 4.1 percent to $8.86 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Citigroup downgraded WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) from Buy to Neutral. WABCO shares fell 9.99 percent to close at $131.48 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Buy to Hold. Wells Fargo shares rose 2 percent to $50.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG) from Buy to Neutral. Carlyle shares fell 3.3 percent to $17.65 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Comcast shares fell 0.3 percent to $40.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) from Buy to Neutral. Mohawk shares fell 0.14 percent to close at $125.98 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) from Buy to Hold. RH shares fell 15.5 percent to $111.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. YETI shares fell 3.6 percent to $30.75 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE: SWX) from Buy to Neutral. Southwest Gas shares fell 0.5 percent to $82.16 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Charter Communications shares fell 0.5 percent to $351.00 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for DowDuPont is set to $42. DowDuPont shares closed at $52.72 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Spotify Technology is set to $120. Spotify Technology shares closed at $137.64 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Athenex is set to $20. Athenex shares closed at $12.38 on Thursday.
  • Longbow Research initiated coverage on Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Herc Holdings is set to $52. Herc Holdings closed at $38.09 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Oracle is set to $50. Oracle shares closed at $53.19 on Thursday.
  • PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Allogene Therapeutics is set to $50. Allogene Therapeutics shares closed at $27.05 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals set to $45. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $19.08 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) with a Buy rating. The price target for California Resources set to $35. California Resources shares closed at $25.76 on Thursday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) with a Perform rating. Etsy shares closed at $67.13 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Uniqure is set to $85. Uniqure closed at $58.41 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APLS + ALLO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 14, 2019
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Tonix Gets European Patent, EC Nod For Roche, Insys Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2019
26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Daily Biotech Pulse: Allergan's Depression Drug Flunks Late-Stage Trial, Apellis Offering, ShockWave Medical IPO
81 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TREXSidoti & Co.Upgrades80.0
CRMExane BNP ParibasInitiates Coverage On0.0
WDAYExane BNP ParibasInitiates Coverage On0.0
INTUExane BNP ParibasInitiates Coverage On0.0
ORRFSandler O'NeillDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Trader Essentials
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

CDC: 44 States Still Reporting High Flu Activity