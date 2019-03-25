Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 25, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2019 9:09am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Susquehanna upgraded Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from Neutral to Positive. Hibbett shares rose 1.1 percent to $21.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. TAL Education shares rose 0.2 percent to $34.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research upgraded AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) from Neutral to Buy. Axogen shares fell 7.77 percent to close at $20.41 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE: MAA) from Market Perform to Outperform. Mid-America Apartment shares rose 0.16 percent to close at $107.94 on Friday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) from Hold to Buy. Treehouse Foods shares rose 1.1 percent to $62.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) from In-Line to Outperform. Boston Properties shares fell 1.05 percent to close at $131.51 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. New Oriental Education rose 2.8 percent to $81.75 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Hold to Sell. Akamai shares fell 3.5 percent to $68.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) from Hold to Sell. Skin shares fell 2.3 percent to $48.15 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) from Overweight to Neutral. CalAmp shares fell 2.4 percent to $11.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGTA) from Buy to Neutral. Magenta Therapeutics shares fell 5.8 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Analog Devices shares fell 1.3 percent to $106.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Spark Therapeutics shares fell 0.24 percent to close at $113.00 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. RISE Education Cayman shares fell 1.01 percent to close at $9.78 on Friday.
  • Benchmark downgraded TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) from Buy to Hold. TrueCar shares fell 3.69 percent to close at $6.52 on Friday.
  • Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Texas Instruments fell 1.5 percent to $108.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Roth Capital downgraded RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE: RTW) from Buy to Neutral. RTW Retailwinds shares fell 5.58 percent to close at $2.37 on Friday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Solaredge is set to $43. Solaredge shares closed at $37.12 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on FOX CORP/SH CL A (NYSE: SMAR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Fox Corp is set to $46. Fox Corp shares closed at $41.70 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLDO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kaleido Biosciences is set to $20. Kaleido Biosciences shares closed at $13.80 on Friday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gold Resource is set to $7.75. Gold Resource shares closed at 3.87 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Vistra Energy is set to $35. Vistra Energy shares closed at $25.98 on Friday.
  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Imv Inc (NASDAQ: IMV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Imv set to $11.50. Imv shares closed at $3.56 on Friday.
  • PiperJaffray initiated coverage on LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for LivePerson is set to $39. LivePerson shares closed at $28.20 on Friday.
  • Boenning & Scattergood initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tanger Factory Outlet is set to $27. Tanger Factory Outlet shares closed at $20.42 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) with a Neutral rating. Enphase Energy closed at $9.19 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ: FTDR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Frontdoor is set to $41. Frontdoor shares closed at $32.70 on Friday.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

