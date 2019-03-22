Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 22, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Wedbush upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Underperform to Neutral. Chipotle shares rose 0.7 percent to close at $670.45 on Thursday.
- Longbow Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) from Neutral to Buy. Stanley Black & Decker shares rose 1.94 percent to close at $134.60 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from Perform to Outperform. Best Buy shares rose 1.2 percent to $71.41 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) from Neutral to Outperform. Varian Medical shares rose 1.35 percent to close at $137.78 on Thursday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) from Neutral to Overweight. Lumentum rose 3.6 percent to $53.95 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI) from Hold to Buy. TechnipFMC shares fell 1.6 percent to $23.45 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Buy to Hold. Biogen shares fell 0.4 percent to $226.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from Outperform to Neutral. Booking shares fell 0.01 percent to close at $1,774.36 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) from Overweight to Neutral. Kinder Morgan shares rose 1.62 percent to close at $20.42 on Tuesday.
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) from Buy to Neutral. Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares fell 55.7 percent to $1.29 in pre-market trading.
- CLSA downgraded China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE: CHL) from Buy to Outperform. China Mobile shares rose 0.2 percent to $53.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from Neutral to Underweight. PPG shares rose 1.61 percent to close at $112.64 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) from Neutral to Underperform. RYB Education shares fell 3.2 percent to $7.69 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham downgraded Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE: TRN) from Buy to Neutral. Trinity Industries shares fell 1.2 percent to $22.68 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) from Overweight to Neutral. Sherwin-Williams rose 1.02 percent to close at $433.63 on Thursday.
- Wedbush downgraded Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from Outperform to Neutral. Lululemon shares fell 2.7 percent to $144.96 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Energizer is set to $49. Energizer shares closed at $46.14 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Smartsheet is set to $45. Smartsheet shares closed at $45.66 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Amarin is set to $27. Amarin shares closed at $18.76 on Thursday.
- Argus initiated coverage on Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN) with a Hold rating. Linde shares closed at $175.10 on Thursday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Twenty-First Century Fox is set to $40. Twenty-First Century Fox shares closed at 40.02 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for DCP Midstream is set to $36. DCP Midstream shares closed at $33.99 on Thursday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Arcosa Inc (NYSE: ACA) with a Buy rating. Arcosa shares closed at $29.74 on Thursday.
