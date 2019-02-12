Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 12, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2019 9:05am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • William Blair upgraded TriNet Group Inc (NYSE: TNET) from Market Perform to Outperform. Trinet shares gained 1.81 percent to close at $46.80 on Monday.
  • Bank of America upgraded Evergy Inc (NYSE: EVRG) from Neutral to Buy. Evergy shares fell 0.05 percent to close at $58.07 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) from Neutral to Buy. Rio Tinto shares rose 0.5 percent to $56.08 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Telenor ASA (OTC: TELNY) from Neutral to Overweight. Telenor shares fell 0.16 percent to close at $18.44 on Monday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Craig-Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) from Buy to Hold. Varonis shares fell 22.3 percent to $49.70 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson downgraded CSS Industries Inc (NYSE: CSS) from Buy to Neutral. CSS Industries shares rose 9.2 percent to close at $7.48 on Monday.
  • UBS downgraded Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG) from Buy to Neutral. Goldcorp shares rose 0.5 percent to $11.02 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) from Market Perform to Underperform. Take-Two shares closed at $93.44 on Monday.
  • Citigroup downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from Buy to Neutral. Gilead Sciences shares fell 3.2 percent to $65.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Sogou Inc (NYSE: SOGO) from Buy to Neutral. Sogou shares fell 0.8 percent to $5.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Cisco shares fell 1.1 percent to $47.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie downgraded Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) from Outperform to Neutral. Crown Castle shares rose 0.04 percent to close at $118.44 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Fastenal shares closed at $61.87 on Monday.
  • Jefferies downgraded NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) from Buy to Hold. NuVasive shares gained 13.26 percent to close at $56.12 on Monday.

 

Top Initiations

  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) with an Overweight rating. Whiting Petroleum shares closed at $26.67 on Monday.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) with a Market Perform rating. Elanco Animal Health shares closed at $29.71 on Monday.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) with a Buy rating. The price target for CECO Environmental is set to $9.50. CECO Environmental shares closed at $6.99 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) with an Overweight rating. Continental Resources shares closed at $44.23 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) with an Outperform rating. Tencent Music Entertainment shares closed at $15.03 on Monday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

