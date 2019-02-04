Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 4, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Intuit shares fell 0.63 percent to close at $214.45 on Friday.
- MKM Partners upgraded Aon PLC (NYSE: AON) from Neutral to Buy. Aon rose 6.7 percent to close at $167.46 on Perform.
- Barclays upgraded SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. SL Green Realty shares fell 1.2 percent to close at $91.32 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from Neutral to Buy. ConocoPhillips shares rose 1.2 percent to $69.49 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.9 percent to $120.00 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) from Neutral to Outperform. Addus HomeCare shares rose 1.83 percent to close at $61.25 on Friday.
- Barclays upgraded Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Douglas Emmett shares fell 0.37 percent to close at $37.72 on Friday.
- Bank of America upgraded Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) from Underperform to Buy. Schneider National shares rose 2.1 percent to $22.25 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities upgraded Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ: CIGI) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Colliers International shares dropped 0.52 percent to close at $63.66 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- BMO Capital downgraded Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Thor Industries shares fell 1.4 percent to $63.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from Outperform to Neutral. KeyCorp shares rose 0.91 percent to close at $16.63 on Friday.
- Desjardins downgraded Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) from Buy to Hold. Gildan Activewear shares rose 0.3 percent to close at $33.98 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) from Outperform to Perform. Yatra Online shares fell 3.53 percent to close at $4.92 on Friday.
- Citigroup downgraded MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) from Neutral to Sell. Macrogenics shares fell 5.1 percent to $10.85 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) from Buy to Neutral. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 14.2 percent to close at $0.60 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc downgraded Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Okta shares fell 2.7 percent to $81.32 in pre-market trading.
- Handelsbanken downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) from Buy to Accumulate. Novo Nordisk shares rose 3.36 percent to close at $48.61 on Friday.
- Raymond James downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Ethan Allen Interiors shares fell 2.3 percent to $18.45 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) from Outperform to Neutral. Regions Financial shares rose 1.09 percent to close at $15.33 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) with a Sell rating. The price target for Match Group is set to $45. Match Group shares closed at $54.73 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Okta is set to $85. Okta shares closed at $83.56 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) with a Sell rating. The price target for Shutterfly is set to $40. Shutterfly shares closed at $44.53 on Friday.
- Analysts at Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) with a Buy rating. Kopin closed at $1.32 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Yelp is set to $42. Yelp shares closed at $37.17 on Friday.
