Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 4, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2019 9:09am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Intuit shares fell 0.63 percent to close at $214.45 on Friday.
  • MKM Partners upgraded Aon PLC (NYSE: AON) from Neutral to Buy. Aon rose 6.7 percent to close at $167.46 on Perform.
  • Barclays upgraded SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. SL Green Realty shares fell 1.2 percent to close at $91.32 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from Neutral to Buy. ConocoPhillips shares rose 1.2 percent to $69.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.9 percent to $120.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird upgraded Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) from Neutral to Outperform. Addus HomeCare shares rose 1.83 percent to close at $61.25 on Friday.
  • Barclays upgraded Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Douglas Emmett shares fell 0.37 percent to close at $37.72 on Friday.
  • Bank of America upgraded Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) from Underperform to Buy. Schneider National shares rose 2.1 percent to $22.25 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities upgraded Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ: CIGI) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Colliers International shares dropped 0.52 percent to close at $63.66 on Friday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • BMO Capital downgraded Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Thor Industries shares fell 1.4 percent to $63.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from Outperform to Neutral. KeyCorp shares rose 0.91 percent to close at $16.63 on Friday.
  • Desjardins downgraded Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) from Buy to Hold. Gildan Activewear shares rose 0.3 percent to close at $33.98 on Friday.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) from Outperform to Perform. Yatra Online shares fell 3.53 percent to close at $4.92 on Friday.
  • Citigroup downgraded MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) from Neutral to Sell. Macrogenics shares fell 5.1 percent to $10.85 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) from Buy to Neutral. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 14.2 percent to close at $0.60 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Okta shares fell 2.7 percent to $81.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Handelsbanken downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) from Buy to Accumulate. Novo Nordisk shares rose 3.36 percent to close at $48.61 on Friday.
  • Raymond James downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Ethan Allen Interiors shares fell 2.3 percent to $18.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) from Outperform to Neutral. Regions Financial shares rose 1.09 percent to close at $15.33 on Friday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) with a Sell rating. The price target for Match Group is set to $45. Match Group shares closed at $54.73 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Okta is set to $85. Okta shares closed at $83.56 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) with a Sell rating. The price target for Shutterfly is set to $40. Shutterfly shares closed at $44.53 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) with a Buy rating. Kopin closed at $1.32 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Yelp is set to $42. Yelp shares closed at $37.17 on Friday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADUS + AON)

Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 15, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
OKTAKeyBancDowngrades0.0
ADUSBairdUpgrades75.0
AIVBarclaysDowngrades49.0
AVEOB. Riley FBRDowngrades1.0
BDNBarclaysUpgrades17.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bill Gross, Leader In Investment Bonds, Announces Retirement From Janus Henderson