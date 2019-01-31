Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Ralph Lauren shares rose 0.63 percent to close at $116.95 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) from Neutral to Buy. Oshkosh shares rose 0.3 percent to $73.00 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) from In-Line to Outperform. T. Rowe Price shares rose 0.01 percent to $89.25 in pre-market trading.
- Argus upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) from Neutral to Outperform. Pfizer shares rose 0.3 percent to $41.71 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) from Neutral to Buy. Geron shares rose 11.7 percent to $1.15 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from Neutral to Buy. Helmerich & Payne rose 5.51 percent to close at $56.83 on Perform.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from Neutral to Overweight. Tiffany shares rose 0.41 percent to close at $87.98 on Perform.
- JP Morgan upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) from Underweight to Neutral. Scotts Miracle Gro shares rose 2.12 percent to close at $71.44 on Wednesday.
- Longbow Research upgraded Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) from Neutral to Buy. Littelfuse shares dropped 7.38 percent to close at $170.75 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Steven Madden shares rose 1.59 percent to close at $32.55 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR) from Buy to Hold. US Concrete shares rose 1.46 percent to close at $37.55 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America downgraded BT Group plc (NYSE: BT) from Buy to Neutral. BT Group shares fell 1.5 percent to $15.20 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from Outperform to Neutral. Allergan shares fell 0.85 percent to close at $143.89 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup downgraded Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) from Buy to Neutral. Outfront Media shares fell 0.53 percent to close at $20.81 on Wednesday.
- Barclays downgraded Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Invesco shares fell 0.8 percent to $18.45 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) from Neutral to Sell. H&R Block shares fell 4 percent to $24.50 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: CACC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Credit Acceptance shares rose 1.39 percent to close at $414.37 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital downgraded AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) from In-Line to Underperform. AMC Networks shares fell 4.01 percent to close at $62.02 on Wednesday.
- Argus downgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) from Buy to Hold. General Dynamics shares closed at $170.91 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) with a Hold rating. The price target for At Home is set to $22. At Home closed at $21.93 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on Bilibili Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bilibili is set to $22. Bilibili shares closed at $17.76 on Wednesday.
- Janney Capital assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) with a Buy rating. BioDelivery Sciences shares closed at $4.50 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals is set to $167. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $116.16 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage on Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ: MESO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mesoblast is set to $6.50. Mesoblast shares closed at $4.56 on Wednesday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) with a Buy rating. Teladoc Health shares closed at $62.06 on Wednesday.
