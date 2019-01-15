Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 15, 2019
Top Upgrades
- BMO Capital upgraded Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from Market Perform to Outperform. Citigroup shares fell 0.1 percent to $58.90 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Akamai shares fell 0.65 percent to close at $62.69 on Monday.
- BTIG Research upgraded Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from Neutral to Buy. Medtronic shares rose 0.8 percent to $85.45 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from Neutral to Overweight. Helmerich & Payne shares rose 0.5 percent to $53.47 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) from Neutral to Outperform. Canadian National Railway shares rose 0.8 percent to $82.19 in pre-market trading.
- Pivotal Research upgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Hold to Buy. Viacom shares rose 1.49 percent to close at $29.88 on Monday.
- Bernstein upgraded Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) from Underperform to Market Perform. Ferrari rose 1.3 percent to $112.29 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded MEDNAX Inc (NYSE: MD) from Neutral to Buy. Mednax shares rose 0.29 percent to close at $34.88 on Monday.
- Macquarie upgraded W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) from Neutral to Outperform. Grainger shares fell 1.11 percent to close at $281.21 on Monday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) from Hold to Buy. SL Green shares fell 0.89 percent to close at $86.79 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. VMware shares fell 1.2 percent to $142.48 in pre-market trading.
- CIBC downgraded Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM) from Outperform to Neutral. Newmont Mining shares rose 0.4 percent to $31.91 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE: PBH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Prestige Consumer shares fell 0.5 percent to $28.40 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. US Silica shares rose 1.77 percent to close at $12.67 on Monday.
- Argus downgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from Buy to Sell. PG&E shares dropped 6.7 percent to $7.82 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Autodesk shares fell 1 percent to $133.29 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura downgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from Buy to Neutral. Albemarle shares fell 1.1 percent to $76.12 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded FTS International Inc (NYSE: FTSI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. FTS International shares fell 0.34 percent to close at $7.28 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Yext shares fell 3.17 percent to close at $15.29 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE: WPG) from Hold to Sell. Washington Prime Group shares fell 1.5 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on Aon PLC (NYSE: AON) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aon is set to $195. Aon shares closed at $147.61 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBCI) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Glacier Bancorp is set to $42. Glacier Bancorp closed at $41.66 on Monday.
- Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for AIG is set to $44. American International closed at $42.00 Monday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE: SWX) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Southwest Gas is set to $83. Southwest Gas shares closed at $75.93 on Monday.
- Argus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Elanco Animal Health is set to $37. Elanco Animal Health closed at $31.56 on Monday.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Argo Group is set to $70. Argo Group shares closed at $66.58 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) with an Overweight rating. First Interstate Bancsystem shares closed at $37.90 on Monday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) with a Buy rating. The price target for StoneCo is set to $26. StoneCo Insurance shares closed at $20.79 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Luna Innovations is set to $4.60. Luna Innovations shares closed at $3.27 on Monday.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Array Biopharma is set to $30. Array Biopharma shares closed at $17.07 on Monday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.