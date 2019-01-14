Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 14, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2019 9:13am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) from Neutral to Buy. Alcoa shares rose 0.9 percent to $28.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) from Market Perform to Outperform. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $395.93 on Friday.
  • Berenberg upgraded Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) from Sell to Hold. Century Aluminum shares fell 1.83 percent to close at $8.57 on Friday.
  • Susquehanna upgraded Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) from Negative to Neutral. Infosys shares fell 1.6 percent to $10.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. State Street shares closed at $67.01 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) from Neutral to Buy. Commercial Metals shares rose 0.76 percent to close at $15.81 on Friday.
  • Citigroup upgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Sell to Neutral. Snap rose 2.4 percent to $6.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) from Neutral to Outperform. Northrop Grumman shares fell 0.4 percent to $255.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays upgraded NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. NetEase shares rose 0.2 percent to $243.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Baird upgraded Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) from Neutral to Outperform. Teladoc Health shares rose 0.2 percent to $55.58 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) from Overweight to Neutral. Arconic shares fell 1.4 percent to $19.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from Buy to Neutral. Delta Air shares fell 1.8 percent to $47.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from In-Line to Underperform. Western Digital shares fell 5.1 percent to $37.99 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded SemGroup Corp (NYSE: SEMG) from Buy to Hold. Semgroup shares closed at $16.79 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Taylor Morrison Home shares dropped 2.9 percent to $17.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Bernstein downgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) from Outperform to Market Perform. CF Industries shares closed at $44.40 on Friday.
  • Bank of America downgraded PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) from Neutral to Underperform. PPL shares closed at $29.50 on Friday.
  • Exane BNP Paribas downgraded GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) from Outperform to Neutral. GlaxoSmithKline shares fell 1.6 percent to $38.76 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from Overweight to Neutral. PG&E shares fell 48.4 percent to $9.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) from Buy to Neutral. Crown Castle shares fell 1.3 percent to $105.95 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for SMTC is set to $9. SMTC closed at $5.07 on Friday.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is set to $60. Innovative Industrial Properties shares closed at $51.78 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Domo is set to $27. Domo closed at $22.72 Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Carvana is set to $23. Carvana shares closed at $36.80 on Friday.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) with a Sell rating. The price target for Sabre is set to $18. Sabre shares closed at $22.63 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) with a Sector Weight rating. Cabot Oil closed at $24.18 on Friday.

