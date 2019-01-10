Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Bank of America upgraded Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from Underperform to Buy. Twitter shares rose 3.6 percent to $33.40 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) from Neutral to Buy. Dover shares rose 1.05 percent to close at $76.35 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Boeing shares rose 1.2 percent to $348.00 in pre-market trading.
- TD Securities upgraded Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) from Hold to Buy. Magna shares gained 0.1 percent to $49.07 in pre-market trading.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from Hold to Buy. Qorvo shares closed at $60.45 on Wednesday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from Market Perform to Outperform. D.R. Horton shares fell 0.1 percent to $39.57 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Underperform to Market Perform. Snap rose 1.3 percent to $6.36 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from Underweight to Neutral. Alaska Air shares fell 1.9 percent to $61.01 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Hess shares rose 0.7 percent to $50.52 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at UBS upgraded Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from Neutral to Buy. Autoliv shares fell 1 percent to $76.30 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) from Buy to Neutral. Big Lots shares closed at $30.65 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Outperform to Perform. Dollar Tree shares closed at $97.17 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital downgraded B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) from Outperform to Market Perform. B&G Foods shares fell 0.13 percent to close at $29.64 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) from Neutral to Underweight. WABCO shares rose 0.1 percent to $109.78 in pre-market trading
- Wells Fargo downgraded Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Estee Lauder shares dropped 2.2 percent to $125.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Keane Group Inc (NYSE: FRAC) from Buy to Hold. Keane shares climbed 5.88 percent to close at $9.37 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital downgraded Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Weatherford shares fell 5.1 percent to $0.52 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Verint is set to $53. Verint shares closed at $43.98 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Textron is set to $52. Textron closed at $47.28 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) with a Outperform rating. The price target for SpartanNash is set to $25. SpartanNash shares closed at $19.36 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ship Finance is set to $11.90. Ship Finance closed at $11.68 on Tuesday.
- Susquehanna initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) with a Positive rating. The price target for Lockheed Martin is set to $321. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $270.54 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ: CTWS) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Connecticut Water Service is set to $66. Connecticut Water Service shares closed at $66.43 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) with a Overweight rating. The price target for Cactus is set to $45. Cactus shares closed at $29.43 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on MSA Safety Inc (NYSE: MSA) with a Market Perform rating. MSA Safety closed at $98.30 on Tuesday.
- Susquehanna initiated coverage on General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for General Dynamics is set to $175. General Dynamics shares closed at $160.90 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) with a Overweight rating. The price target for National-Oilwell Varco is set to $35. National-Oilwell Varco shares closed at $28.37 on Tuesday.
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.