Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2019 9:09am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from Underperform to Buy. Teva shares rose 1.7 percent to $16.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) from Neutral to Outperform. Emerson Electric fell 0.3 percent to $59.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Cigna Holding Co (NYSE: CI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Cigna fell 1.41 percent to close at $187.17 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) from Neutral to Buy. Canadian Solar shares fell 0.3 percent to $14.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) from Market Perform to Outperform. TCF Financial shares rose 1.95 percent to close at $19.87 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America upgraded Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) from Neutral to Buy. Cintas shares fell 0.6 percent to $166.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research upgraded Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) from Neutral to Buy. Belden shares fell 0.2 percent to $41.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) from Market Perform to Outperform. First Republic Bank shares gained 0.9 percent to close at $87.50 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) from Neutral to Outperform. Honeywell shares rose 0.2 percent to $132.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) from In-Line to Outperform. Anthem shares fell 2.66 percent to close at $255.02 on Wednesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Macquarie downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Outperform to Neutral. Apple shares dropped 7.7 percent to $145.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) from Buy to Neutral. Mettler-Toledo shares dropped 3.45 percent to close at $546.04 on Wednesday.
  • Berenberg downgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from Buy to Hold. Albemarle shares rose 1.6 percent to close at $78.11 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) from Buy to Neutral. American Electric Power shares dropped 1.3 percent to $72.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Rent-A-Center shares rose 1.73 percent to close at $16.47 on Wednesday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ: EQBK) from Outperform to Market Perform. Equity Bancshares shares rose 1.56 percent to close at $35.80 on Wednesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) from In-Line to Underperform. Henry Schein shares dropped 2.71 percent to close at $76.39 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Buy to Hold. Apple shares dropped 7.7 percent to $145.69 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Medtronic is set to $99. Medtronic closed at $87.92 on Wednesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) with a Buy rating. The price target for Integra Lifesciences is set to $56. Integra Lifesciences shares closed at $43.74 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) with a Buy rating. The price target for HCA Healthcare is set to $140. HCA Healthcare shares closed at $121.76 on Wednesday.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Genomic Health is set to $86. Genomic Health shares closed at $62.22 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cision Ltd (NYSE: CISN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cision is set to $12. Cision closed at $11.81 on Wednesday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cheniere Energy is set to $72. Cheniere Energy shares closed at $60.20 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) with a Hold rating. The price target for Edwards Lifesciences is set to $164. Edwards Lifesciences shares closed at $149.24 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Danaher is set to $114. Danaher shares closed at $100.50 on Wednesday.

Raymond James: Lumentum Still A 'Strong Buy' Despite Apple's Guidance Cut