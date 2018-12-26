Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 26, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Standpoint Research upgraded Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from Hold to Buy. Citigroup shares rose 0.9 percent to $49.70 in pre-market trading.
- Standpoint Research upgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from Hold to Buy. Oracle shares fell 2.98 percent to close at $42.69 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Marine Products Corp. (NYSE: MPX) from Sell to Neutral. Marine Products fell 0.3 percent to $15.80 in pre-market trading.
- Standpoint Research upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from Hold to Buy. Target shares rose 1.2 percent to $62.30 in pre-market trading.
- Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Sell to Accumulate. Caterpillar rose 0.8 percent to $117.85 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Standpoint Research initiated coverage on HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) with a Buy rating. HP closed at $19.38 on Monday.
- Standpoint Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) with a Buy rating. UPS shares closed at $89.89 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals is set to $24. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $5.26 on Monday.
- Standpoint Research initiated coverage on General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) with a Buy rating. General Mills shares closed at $37.59 on Monday.
- Analysts at Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) with an Accumulate rating. Carnival shares closed at $46.21 on Monday.
