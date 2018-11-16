Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Qualcomm shares fell 0.3 percent to $55.20 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim upgraded Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) from Neutral to Buy. Core Laboratories shares rose 3.52 percent to close at $84.20 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Taiwan Semiconductor shares fell 2.4 percent to $37.60 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) from Underperform to Neutral. Spark Therapeutics shares dropped 4.44 percent to close at $39.00 on Thursday.
- Gabelli & Co. upgraded Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE: AFI) from Hold to Buy. Armstrong Flooring shares rose 1.2 percent to $16.90 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC upgraded Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG) from Hold to Buy. Goldcorp shares rose 0.9 percent to $9.35 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) from Market Perform to Outperform. Primo Water shares rose 1.21 percent to close at $14.25 on Thursday.
- Susquehanna upgraded DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) from Negative to Neutral. DSW shares rose 0.3 percent to $25.48 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Omega Healthcare shares fell 0.32 percent to close at $34.35 on Thursday.
- VTB Capital upgraded Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE: LXFT) from Hold to Buy. Luxoft shares fell 14.06 percent to close at $33.30 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Bank of America downgraded Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from Buy to Neutral. Home Depot shares fell 1.7 percent to $174.30 in pre-market trading.
- Leerink Swann downgraded Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Cardinal Health shares fell 1.2 percent to $56.97 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SNH) from Hold to Underperform. Senior Housing Properties shares fell 4.4 percent to $14.18 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Buy to Neutral. NVIDIA shares fell 17.3 percent to $167.45 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE: LXFT) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Luxoft shares dropped 14.06 percent to close at $33.30 on Thursday.
- Raymond James downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) from Market Perform to Underperform. Intl Flavors & Fragrances shares rise 0.74 percent to close at $142.47 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) from Outperform to Perform. Michael Kors shares fell 1.6 percent to $46.50 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. United Microelectronics shares rose 6.47 percent to close at $1.81 on Thursday.
- Raymond James downgraded Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Weatherford shares rose 1.8 percent to $0.86 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC downgraded Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) from Buy to Hold. Yamana Gold shares fell 1.4 percent to $2.11 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Scorpio Bulkers is set to $8. Scorpio Bulkers shares closed at $5.71 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) with a Overweight rating. The price target for Target is set to $110. Target shares closed at $80.76 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Primo Water is set to $18. Primo Water closed at $14.25 on Thursday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Golden Ocean is set to $10. Golden Ocean closed at $6.68 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Target is set to $102. Target shares closed at $80.76 on Thursday.
