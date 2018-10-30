Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 30, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Wedbush upgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from Neutral to Outperform. Nordstrom shares rose 2 percent to $63.86 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Benchmark upgraded Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) from Hold to Buy. Amedisys shares closed at $100.89 on Monday.
- Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) from Neutral to Buy. Old Dominion Freight shares closed at $120.61 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) from Underperform to Neutral. Hershey shares closed at $106.00 on Monday.
- JP Morgan upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Neutral to Overweight. NVIDIA shares rose 0.2 percent to $186.00 in pre-market trading.
- First Analysis upgraded Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) from Neutral to Outperform. Chegg shares rose 9.7 percent to $25.22 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) from Hold to Buy. Charles Schwab shares rose 1.6 percent to $44.39 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Neutral to Overweight. JetBlue shares rose 2.1 percent to $16.50 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Hess shares closed at $56.16 on Monday.
- KeyBanc upgraded Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Werner Enterprises shares fell 0.73 percent to close at $31.42 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Raymond James downgraded E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from Strong Buy to Outperform. E*TRADE shares closed at $47.69 on Monday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from Neutral to Underweight. Southwest shares fell 1.7 percent to $47.11 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from Overweight to Neutral. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $52.09 on Monday.
- Citigroup downgraded Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) from Buy to Neutral. Vale shares rose 0.4 percent to $14.32 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) from Neutral to Underperform. Genuine Parts shares closed at $99.75 on Monday.
- Citigroup downgraded Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) from Neutral to Sell. Weatherford shares rose 1.3 percent to $1.56 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) from Outperform to Neutral. Dillard's shares closed at $74.28 on Monday.
- Nomura downgraded Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) from Buy to Neutral. Red Hat shares fell 1 percent to $167.90 in pre-market trading.
- Argus downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) from Buy to Hold. Laboratory Corp shares closed at $158.11 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Elastic is set to $74. Elastic closed at $62.44 on Monday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals is set to $30. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $18.61 on Monday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ventas is set to $60. Ventas shares closed at $57.26 on Monday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Iridium Communications is set to $26. Iridium Communications shares closed at $17.86 on Monday.
- Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) with a Buy rating. The price target for salesforce.com is set to $181. salesforce.com shares closed at $130.99 on Monday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Livent is set to $18. Livent shares closed at $15.55 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) with a Buy rating. The price target for ADMA Biologics is set to $17. ADMA Biologics shares closed at $5.03 on Monday.
