Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Barclays upgraded Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Webster Financial shares fell 0.06 percent to $57.91 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) from Sell to Neutral. Tempur Sealy shares rose 9.8 percent to $53.12 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Phillips 66 shares rose 0.11 percent to $114.56 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ: AMNB) from Market Perform to Outperform. American National shares fell 4.22 percent to close at $37.46 on Tuesday.
- JMP Securities upgraded Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Stifel Financial shares rose 1.42 percent to $51.55 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT) from Underweight to Overweight. Fulton Financial shares rose 1.47 percent to $16.55 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim upgraded Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Neutral to Buy. Wingstop shares closed at $65.01 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America upgraded Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) from Neutral to Buy. Worldpay shares closed at $100.11 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded CVR Refining LP (NYSE: CVRR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. CVR Refining shares fell 1.59 percent to $19.15 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC downgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Buy to Hold. Nike shares fell 0.60 percent to $82.27 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) from Outperform to Perform. Vector shares fell 2.88 percent to $13.13 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) with a Buy rating. The price target for XPO Logistics is set to $145. XPO Logistics shares closed at $109.99 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Whiting Petroleum is set to $67. Whiting Petroleum shares closed at $53.14 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VBTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Veritex is set to $33. Veritex shares closed at $27.72 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $99. Twilio shares closed at $79.57 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer initiated Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Matador Resources is set to $43. Matador Resources shares closed at $33.11 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Mongodb is set to $80. Mongodb closed at $76.11 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Valvoline is set to $27. Valvoline shares closed at $20.93 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE: RBC) with a Buy rating. Regal Beloit shares closed at $83.05 on Tuesday.
