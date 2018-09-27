Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. CyberArk shares climbed 3.63 percent to $76.16 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital upgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from In-Line to Outperform. Alaska Air shares rose 1.68 percent to $68.25 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) from Neutral to Outperform. CarMax shares rose 1.7 percent to $75.92 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) to Outperform. Cameco shares rose 15.6 percent to $11.36 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Aircastle shares rose 2.34 percent to $21.39 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) from Market Perform to Outperform. Lexington Realty shares fell 0.63 percent to $7.95 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ: NEWT) from Underperform to Market Perform. Newtek Business Services shares fell 0.7 percent to close at $21.32 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies upgraded Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE: JCAP) from Hold to Buy. Jernigan Capital shares fell 1.36 percent to close at $18.82 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Loop Capital downgraded Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) from Hold to Sell. Applied Optoelectronics shares fell 9.2 percent to $28.47 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Pandora shares fell 0.22 percent to $9.26 in pre-market trading.
- Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from Outperform to Market Perform. AMD shares fell 0.93 percent to $31.89 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Hi-Crush Partners shares fell 2.23 percent to $10.95 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mastercard is set to $238. Mastercard shares closed at $222.26 on Wednesday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Gaming and Leisure Properties is set to $39. Gaming and Leisure Properties shares closed at $34.87 on Wednesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CIGNA is set to $245. CIGNA shares closed at $202.43 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Worldpay is set to $129. Worldpay shares closed at $99.43 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Scorpio Tankers is set to $3. Scorpio Tankers shares closed at $1.95 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Visa Inc (NYSE: V) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Visa is set to $187. Visa closed at $149.27 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Apple is set to $272. Apple shares closed at $220.42 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) with a Sector Weight rating. UPS shares closed at $116.70 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Paypal is set to $112. Paypal shares closed at $89.85 on Wednesday.
