Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. BP shares fell 0.37 percent to close at $42.72 on Tuesday.
- Barclays upgraded PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. PerkinElmer shares rose 0.03 percent to close at $92.46 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Anthem shares fell 0.39 percent to close at $263.70 on Tuesday.
- Bernstein upgraded Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: VOD) from Market Perform to Outperform. Vodafone shares fell 0.05 percent to $21.24 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Hologic shares fell 0.10 percent to close at $39.72 on Tuesday.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KTWO) from Outperform to Market Perform. K2M Group shares fell 0.11 percent to close at $27.31 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from Outperform to Market Perform. CSX shares fell 1.48 percent to $73.73 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) from Outperform to Neutral. Vail Resorts shares rose 1.13 percent to close at $301.42 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) from Neutral to Sell. Robert Half shares fell 4.29 percent to $75.40 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Myriad Genetics shares rose 1.10 percent to close at $50.34 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway (USA) (NYSE: CNI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Canadian National Railway shares fell 1.68 percent to close at $87.42 on Tuesday.
- Argus downgraded Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) from Buy to Hold. Tyson Foods shares fell 0.59 percent to $62.38 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Xylem is set to $90. Xylem shares closed at $75.66 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Bio-Rad is set to $345. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares closed at $326.15 on Tuesday.
- Mitsubishi UFJ initiated coverage on Usa Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Usa Compression Partners is set to $22. Usa Compression Partners shares closed at $16.66 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ: MESA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mesa Air is set to $18. Mesa Air shares closed at $15.82 on Tuesday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ: AMAL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Amalgamated Bank is set to $20. Amalgamated Bank shares closed at $17.75 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) with an Equal-Weight rating. Carvana shares closed at $67.34 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Liquidia Technologies is set to $26. Liquidia Technologies shares closed at $17.39 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Caesars Entertainment is set to $14. Caesars Entertainment shares closed at $9.90 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is set to $8. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.57 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Sandler O'Neill initiated coverage on Pacific City Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PCB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pacific City Financial is set to $23. Pacific City Financial closed at $20.70 on Tuesday.
