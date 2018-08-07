Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Illumina shares rose 1.7 percent to $338.02 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) from Hold to Buy. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.55 percent to close at $93.07 on Monday.
- Baird upgraded MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) from Neutral to Outperform. MasTec shares fell 0.54 percent to close at $46.45 on Monday.
- Macquarie upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) from Underperform to Neutral. SeaWorld shares rose 1.26 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Mizuho downgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from Buy to Neutral. PulteGroup shares rose 0.28 percent to close at $28.72 on Monday.
- BTIG Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL) from Neutral to Sell. CBL & Associates shares fell 3.31 percent to $4.53 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) from Buy to Hold. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.25 percent to close at $123.36 on Monday.
- Societe Generale downgraded Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) from Buy to Hold. Church & Dwight shares fell 0.28 percent to $57.30 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) from Overweight to Neutral. Hi-Crush Partners shares fell 1.13 percent to close at $13.10 on Monday.
- Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from Buy to Hold. Wynn Resorts shares fell 0.29 percent to $152.50 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) from Buy to Neutral. SCANA shares rose 0.14 percent to close at $42.18 on Monday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) from Buy to Neutral. Kindred Biosciences shares rose 3.69 percent to close at $14.05 on Monday.
- Raymond James downgraded Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Gemphire Therapeutics shares fell 25.07 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) from Buy to Neutral. Zillow shares fell 17.15 percent to $48.88 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Williams Companies is set to $35. V shares closed at $31.34 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ascendis Pharma is set to $81. Ascendis Pharma shares closed at $66.62 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is set to $137. Neurocrine Biosciences shares closed at $115.89 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is set to $55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals closed at $35.96 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) with a Hold rating. The price target for Alkermes is set to $45. Alkermes shares closed at $45.03 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Chubb is set to $150. Chubb shares closed at $138.70 on Monday.
