Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 27, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Bank of America upgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) from Underperform to Neutral. Chesapeake Energy shares closed at $4.40 on Thursday.
- Raymond James upgraded Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) from Market Perform to Outperform. Expedia shares rose 9.94 percent to $138.30 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) from Neutral to Buy. NXP Semiconductors shares rose 1.28 percent to $94.00 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson upgraded Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) from Underperform to Neutral. Mattel shares fell 4.21 percent to close at $15.60 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) from Hold to Buy. MEI Pharma shares rose 3.54 percent to close at $3.51 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) from Neutral to Overweight. Axalta Coating shares rose 1.61 percent to $30.85 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities upgraded Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Raymond James shares fell 4.17 percent to close at $93.20 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Supervalu Inc. (NYSE: SVU) from Underweight to Neutral. SUPERVALU shares fell 0.53 percent to $32.00 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) from In-Line to Outperform. D.R. Horton shares fell 1.41 percent to $43.22 in pre-market trading.
- DZ Bank upgraded Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) from Hold to Buy. Mondelez shares dropped 0.02 percent to $43.26 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Bank of America downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Buy to Neutral. Intel shares fell 6.63 percent to $48.70 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Roper Technologies shares rose 5.19 percent to close at $303.58 on Thursday.
- Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) from Outperform to Market Perform. LendingTree shares rose 3.09 percent to close at $253.65 on Thursday.
- Mitsubishi UFJ downgraded Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE: VLP) from Overweight to Neutral. Valero Energy shares rose 1.02 percent to close at $41.67 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) from Outperform to Neutral. Adecoagro shares rose 4.52 percent to close at $9.02 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital downgraded Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Juniper shares fell 6.94 percent to $26.30 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPV) from Buy to Neutral. Imperva shares fell 23.28 percent to $43.50 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) from Overweight to Neutral. LogMeIn shares fell 18.62 percent to $85.00 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) from Buy to Hold. Deckers shares fell 1.29 percent to $117.69 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from Overweight to Neutral. PPG shares rose 1.26 percent to close at $110.66 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for uniQure is set to $58. uniQure shares closed at $31.96 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Autolus Therapeutics is set to $30. Autolus Therapeutics shares closed at $24.49 on Thursday.
