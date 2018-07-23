Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2018
Top Upgrades
- J.P. Morgan upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) from Neutral to Overweight. Cleveland-Cliffs shares rose 2.91 percent to $10.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ: INDB) from Market Perform to Outperform. Independent Bank shares rose 7.96 percent to close at $88.15 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) from Perform to Outperform. Delphi Technologies shares fell 0.69 percent to close at $44.82 on Friday.
- J.P. Morgan upgraded Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) from Underweight to Neutral. Duke Energy shares fell 0.68 percent to close at $80.65 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) from Neutral to Buy. SunTrust shares rose 0.23 percent to $71.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) from Neutral to Overweight. TPG Specialty Lending shares rose 1.01 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) from Hold to Sell. Papa John's shares fell 2.31 percent to $50.40 in pre-market trading.
- Argus downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from Buy to Hold. GE shares fell 4.37 percent to close at $13.12 on Friday.
- J.P. Morgan downgraded MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) from Overweight to Neutral. MFA Financial shares fell 0.39 percent to $7.75 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) from Outperform to Market Perform. Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares rose 1.22 percent to close at $41.45 on Friday.
- KeyBanc downgraded Hill International Inc (NYSE: HIL) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Hill International shares closed at $6.00 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Walgreens shares fell 0.05 percent to $64.95 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) from Buy to Neutral. Regenxbio shares fell 6.01 percent to $72.00 in pre-market trading.
- Argus downgraded Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) from Buy to Hold. Omnicom shares fell 0.66 percent to $67.73 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) with a Sell rating. The price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is set to $12.50. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $20.02 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brightview Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Brightview is set to $25. Brightview closed at $21.94 on Friday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for WellCare is set to $288. WellCare shares closed at $256.18 on Friday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) with a Sector Weight rating. Blackbaud shares closed at $117.76 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals is set to $35. Kala Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $12.31 on Friday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Centene is set to $158. Centene shares closed at $135.45 on Friday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Spotify is set to $230. Spotify Technology closed at $182.79 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for BJs Wholesale is set to $28. BJs Wholesale shares closed at $25.91 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Forty Seven is set to $22. Forty Seven shares closed at $15.80 on Friday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for II-VI is set to $57. II-VI closed at $43.85 on Friday.
