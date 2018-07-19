Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Macquarie upgraded United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) from Neutral to Outperform. United Continental shares rose 0.48 percent to $79.38 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein upgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from Underperform to Market Perform. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.12 percent to $50.50 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) from Hold to Buy. Meet Group shares rose 3.39 percent to $4.27 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) from Neutral to Buy. Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 0.91 percent to $65.40 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) from Sell to Neutral. Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares rose 0.37 percent to close at $40.80 on Wednesday.
- Berenberg upgraded Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) from Hold to Buy. Hilton Worldwide shares rose 2.33 percent to close at $82.96 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) from Hold to Buy. Lions Gate shares fell 2.49 percent to close at $23.87 on Wednesday.
- DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) from Hold to Buy. JPMorgan shares fell 0.21 percent to $111.28 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) from Sell to Neutral. Grainger shares fell 0.29 percent to $338.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from Neutral to Outperform. Square shares gained 1.20 percent to $69.12 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Raymond James downgraded eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Strong Buy to Outperform. eBay shares fell 7.3 percent to $35.18 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) from Buy to Neutral. Procter & Gamble shares fell 1.79 percent to $78.28 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded Tribune Company (NYSE: TRCO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Tribune Media shares fell 3.23 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading.
- Berenberg downgraded Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) from Buy to Hold. Hyatt shares rose 2.13 percent to close at $83.01 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. F5 Networks shares fell 1.93 percent to $175.98 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) from Positive to Neutral. Shoe Carnival shares fell 3.10 percent to $33.50 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) from Outperform to Neutral. Instructure shares rose 1.65 percent to close at $49.15 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. LendingClub shares fell 2.72 percent to $4.29 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Terex shares rose 0.36 percent to close at $44.27 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) from Buy to Neutral. Sunrun shares fell 6.33 percent to $14.20 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Mizuho initiated coverage on The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Greenbrier is set to $62. Greenbrier shares closed at $55.10 on Wednesday.
- UBS initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) with a Sell rating. The price target for Kimberly-Clark is set to $90. Kimberly-Clark closed at $103.90 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE: WRD) with a Hold rating. The price target for WildHorse Resource Development is set to $26. WildHorse Resource Development shares closed at $22.77 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BMC Stock is set to $27. BMC Stock shares closed at $21.70 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lonestar Resources is set to $17. Lonestar Resources shares closed at $10.37 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) with a Sell rating. The price target for Clorox is set to $110. Clorox shares closed at $129.53 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Big Lots is set to $47. Big Lots closed at $42.76 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for PTC Therapeutics is set to $49. PTC Therapeutics shares closed at $34.99 on Wednesday.
- UBS initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Estée Lauder is set to $144. Estée Lauder shares closed at $141.21 on Wednesday.
