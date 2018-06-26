Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. At Home shares fell 1.70 percent to close at $36.37 on Monday.
- Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Kinder Morgan shares rose 1.46 percent to $17.42 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) from Hold to Buy. CenturyLink shares rose 1.97 percent to $19.15 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) from Sector Weight to Overweight. MercadoLibre shares fell 0.89 percent to close at $288.27 on Monday.
- J.P. Morgan upgraded Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBOE) from Neutral to Overweight. Cboe Global Markets shares fell 0.79 percent to close at $104.15 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Liberty SiriusXM shares fell 0.56 percent to close at $45.96 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) from Buy to Hold. Ameris Bancorp shares fell 1.15 percent to close at $56.05 on Monday.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) from Overweight to Neutral. TJX shares fell 0.85 percent to $94.40 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from Buy to Neutral. MGM Resorts shares fell 1.91 percent to $28.72 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) from Outperform to In-Line. Education Realty Trust shares rose 1.30 percent to close at $41.36 on Monday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Incyte shares fell 3.11 percent to close at $71.73 on Monday.
- Bernstein downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Market Perform to Underperform. Intel shares fell 1.97 percent to $49.71 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) from Buy to Hold. United Community Banks shares fell 1.05 percent to close at $32.04 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) with a Hold rating. Intel shares closed at $50.71 on Monday.
- Argus initiated coverage on KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) with a Buy rating. The price target for KeyCorp is set to $24. KeyCorp shares closed at $20.11 on Monday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Heat Biologics is set to $6. Heat Biologics shares closed at $2.22 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Discovery is set to $32. Discovery shares closed at $28.10 on Monday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Spotify is set to $210. Spotify shares closed at $170.37 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ascendis Pharma is set to $85. Ascendis Pharma shares closed at $65.89 on Monday.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a Buy rating. The price target for NVIDIA is set to $280. NVIDIA shares closed at $239.12 on Monday.
- Analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Audentes Therapeutics is set to $35. Audentes Therapeutics closed at $41.02 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is set to $26. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals closed at $18.85 on Monday.
- Analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) with a Buy rating. Huntington Ingalls closed at $214.02 on Monday.
