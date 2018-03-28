Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Wells Fargo

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2018 3:38pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Tuesday upgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) from 2.5 stars (Sell) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment on Wells Fargo today is mixed, with 57.1 percent of users giving the stock a Buy Rating and 42.9 a Sell.

At time of publication, Wells Fargo shares were trading up 0.7 percent at $51.46. The Vetr crowd is moderately bearish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $50.44, implying 2.3 percent downside.

This contrasted with analysts outlook, which was bullish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $64.50, implying a strong upside.

