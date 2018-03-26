Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Netflix But Remains Bearish

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2018 7:14am   Comments
The Vetr community last Thursday upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from 2.5 stars (Sell) to 3 stars (Hold). The Vetr crowd’s outlook on Netflix is still bearish overall, with 19.4 percent of users giving the stock a Buy Rating, 69.4 percent a Sell and 11.1 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Netflix shares were trading at $300.94. The Vetr crowd is in-line to bearish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $297.44, implying 2.3 percent upside.

Analyst outlook was bearish as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $275, implying downside.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

