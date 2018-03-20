Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 20, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2018 10:10am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at DZ Bank upgraded Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) from Hold to Buy. Adobe shares fell 1.49 percent to close at $222.18 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) from Hold to Buy. PPG shares closed at $113.22 on Monday.
  • Raymond James upgraded CACI International (NYSE: CACI) from Outperform to Strong Buy. CACI International shares closed at $145.60 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Stephens & Co. upgraded Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Stoneridge fell 0.64 percent to close at $24.77 on Monday.
  • Needham upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) from Hold to Buy. Arena Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $30.89 on Monday.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Roku, Inc.(NASDAQ: ROKU) from Underperform to Perform. Roku shares closed at $33.85 on Monday.
  • MKM Partners upgraded Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) from Neutral to Buy. Citi Trends shares closed at $27.63 on Monday.
  • Jefferies upgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) from Hold to Buy. ONEOK shares fell 2.32 percent to close at $56.47 on Monday.


Top Downgrades

  • KeyBanc downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Oracle shares fell 8.62 percent to $47.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) from Buy to Neutral. Signet shares closed at $39.46 on Monday.
  • Instinet downgraded Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) from Buy to Neutral. Huntsman shares fell 0.90 percent to $30.80 in pre-market trading.
  • H.C. Wainwright downgraded Klondex Mines Ltd. (NYSE: KLDX) from Buy to Neutral. Klondex Mines shares fell 0.45 percent to $2.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Buckingham downgraded Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) from Buy to Neutral. Group 1 Automotive shares closed at 72.98 on Monday.
  • Jefferies downgraded Orbotech (NASDAQ: ORBK) from Buy to Hold. Orbotech shares closed at $63.99 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Argus downgraded Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) from Buy to Hold. Nutrisystem shares fell 1.48 percent to $29.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from Buy to Hold. Oracle shares fell 8.62 percent to $47.50 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Argus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) with a Buy rating. The price target for J.B. Hunt is set to $150. J.B. Hunt shares closed at $120.19 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Alcoa (NYSE: AA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Alcoa is set to $52. Alcoa shares closed at $46.36 on Monday.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for M.D.C. Holdings is set to $30. M.D.C. Holdings shares closed at $28.88 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) with a Perform rating. Wendy's shares closed at $17.16 on Monday.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is set to $13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $4.09 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Nucor (NYSE: NUE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nucor is set to $78. Nucor shares closed at $65.33 on Monday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eleven Biotherapeutics is set to $2. Eleven Biotherapeutics shares closed at $1.05 on Monday.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Meritage Homes is set to $55. Meritage Homes shares closed at $45.00 on Monday.

Latest Ratings for PPG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2018BarclaysMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Jan 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PPG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

