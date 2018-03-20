Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 20, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at DZ Bank upgraded Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) from Hold to Buy. Adobe shares fell 1.49 percent to close at $222.18 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) from Hold to Buy. PPG shares closed at $113.22 on Monday.
- Raymond James upgraded CACI International (NYSE: CACI) from Outperform to Strong Buy. CACI International shares closed at $145.60 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. upgraded Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Stoneridge fell 0.64 percent to close at $24.77 on Monday.
- Needham upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) from Hold to Buy. Arena Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $30.89 on Monday.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Roku, Inc.(NASDAQ: ROKU) from Underperform to Perform. Roku shares closed at $33.85 on Monday.
- MKM Partners upgraded Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) from Neutral to Buy. Citi Trends shares closed at $27.63 on Monday.
- Jefferies upgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) from Hold to Buy. ONEOK shares fell 2.32 percent to close at $56.47 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- KeyBanc downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Oracle shares fell 8.62 percent to $47.50 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) from Buy to Neutral. Signet shares closed at $39.46 on Monday.
- Instinet downgraded Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) from Buy to Neutral. Huntsman shares fell 0.90 percent to $30.80 in pre-market trading.
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded Klondex Mines Ltd. (NYSE: KLDX) from Buy to Neutral. Klondex Mines shares fell 0.45 percent to $2.19 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham downgraded Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) from Buy to Neutral. Group 1 Automotive shares closed at 72.98 on Monday.
- Jefferies downgraded Orbotech (NASDAQ: ORBK) from Buy to Hold. Orbotech shares closed at $63.99 on Monday.
- Analysts at Argus downgraded Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) from Buy to Hold. Nutrisystem shares fell 1.48 percent to $29.95 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from Buy to Hold. Oracle shares fell 8.62 percent to $47.50 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Argus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) with a Buy rating. The price target for J.B. Hunt is set to $150. J.B. Hunt shares closed at $120.19 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Alcoa (NYSE: AA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Alcoa is set to $52. Alcoa shares closed at $46.36 on Monday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for M.D.C. Holdings is set to $30. M.D.C. Holdings shares closed at $28.88 on Monday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) with a Perform rating. Wendy's shares closed at $17.16 on Monday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is set to $13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $4.09 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Nucor (NYSE: NUE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nucor is set to $78. Nucor shares closed at $65.33 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eleven Biotherapeutics is set to $2. Eleven Biotherapeutics shares closed at $1.05 on Monday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Meritage Homes is set to $55. Meritage Homes shares closed at $45.00 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for PPG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2018
|Deutsche Bank
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Mar 2018
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
|Jan 2018
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for PPG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.