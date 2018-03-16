Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 16, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Baird upgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Neutral to Outperform. Western Digital shares rose 1.71 percent to $103.98 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Argus upgraded Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) from Hold to Buy. Thor Industries shares rose 1.95 percent to $123.10 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) from Neutral to Buy. WellCare shares fell 0.36 percent to close at $193.57 on Thursday.
- Pivotal Research upgraded Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) from Hold to Buy. Shoe Carnival shares rose 4.76 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital upgraded Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) from Hold to Buy. Lumber Liquidators shares rose 2.97 percent to $25.30 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR) from Neutral to Overweight. Nuvectra fell 1.93 percent to close at $11.69 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) from Hold to Buy. Winnebago shares rose 2.56 percent to $44.05 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) from Neutral to Underweight. International Flavors & Fragrances shares fell 0.19 percent to close at $139.03 on Thursday.
- Janney Capital downgraded Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE: FPI) from Buy to Neutral. Farmland Partners shares fell 1.66 percent to $8.30 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Smart & Final Stores shares fell 17.81 percent to close at $6.00 on Thursday.
- CL King downgraded Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from Buy to Neutral. Axon Enterprise shares fell 1.99 percent to $37.85 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) from Buy to Neutral. Dominion Energy shares fell 1.02 percent to $70.51 in pre-market trading.
- Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE: EEQ) from Buy to Neutral. Enbridge Energy shares rose 0.29 percent to $10.33 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Synacor Inc (NASDAQ: SYNC) from Buy to Hold. Synacor shares fell 7.32 percent to $1.90 in pre-market trading.
- Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EEP) from Buy to Neutral. Enbridge Energy Partners shares rose 0.65 percent to $10.90 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) from Buy to Neutral. WideOpenWest shares fell 23.31 percent to close at $7.04 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) from Neutral to Underweight. Avery Dennison shares fell 0.59 percent to close at $114.15 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Disney is set to $130. Disney shares closed at $103.24 on Thursday.
- UBS initiated coverage on First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) with a Buy rating. The price target for First Solar is set to $81. First Solar shares closed at $68.74 on Thursday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Darden is set to $105. Darden shares closed at $93.62 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) with a Hold rating. The price target for Key Energy Services is set to $17. Key Energy Services shares closed at $13.95 on Thursday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zagg is set to $20. Zagg closed at $12.60 on Thursday.
- WBB Securities initiated coverage on TapImmune Inc (NASDAQ: TPIV) with a Speculative Buy rating. The price target for TapImmune is set to $5. TapImmune shares closed at $3.67 on Thursday.
- Taglich Brothers initiated coverage on Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXL) with a Speculative Buy rating. The price target for Boxlight is set to $7. Boxlight shares closed at $4.00 on Thursday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Motorola Solutions is set to $137. Motorola Solutions shares closed at $108.80 on Thursday.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Netflix is set to $325. Netflix shares closed at $321.09 on Thursday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vornado Realty Trust is set to $85. Vornado Realty Trust closed at $68.62 on Thursday.
