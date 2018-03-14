Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Upgrades JPMorgan

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2018 7:55am   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Monday upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) from 2.5 stars (Sell) to 3.5 stars (Buy). The Vetr crowd was mixed to negative on JPMorgan, with 14.3 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 42.9 percent a Hold and 42.9 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, JPMorgan shares were trading at $116.25. The Vetr crowd is bullish on JPMorgan in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $123.29 implying 5.5 percent upside.

This bullish outlook was echoed by analysts. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $125.00, implying a bullish outlook.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JPM)

Analyst: Why Diplomat Could Be Amazon's Ticket Into The Pharma Space
Bank Stocks Up On Trading Revenues Rebound In Q1
The Market In 5 Minutes: AMD, Jobless Claims, Broadcom-Qualcomm
Powell Prompted Inflows To Financial Services ETFs
Report: Amazon Researching A Banking Product
The Stock Market And The Financial Sector: Are Rising Interest Rates Always To Be Avoided?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.