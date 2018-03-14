The Vetr community on Monday upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) from 2.5 stars (Sell) to 3.5 stars (Buy). The Vetr crowd was mixed to negative on JPMorgan, with 14.3 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 42.9 percent a Hold and 42.9 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, JPMorgan shares were trading at $116.25. The Vetr crowd is bullish on JPMorgan in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $123.29 implying 5.5 percent upside.

This bullish outlook was echoed by analysts. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $125.00, implying a bullish outlook.